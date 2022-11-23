Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AxvG_0jJEf5qO00
Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

Most hockey players will tell you their first-career goal is a source of excitement and confidence, and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside’s first collegiate goal is no exception.

Burnside’s first goal was scored at the 3:52 mark of the first period against Mercyhurst Oct. 1 in a 4-2 Ohio State victory. Burnside’s goal was also the first goal of the 2022-23 campaign for the Buckeyes.

Burnside said the moments leading up to the goal were delayed because he didn’t originally know the puck went in.

“It came right to me. It was kind of a weird angle, but you just have got to get pucks on net, so I shot a shot that kind of squeaked through the goalie,” Burnside said. “I didn’t really know right away that it went in, so it was a little bit of a delayed reaction. But once I saw it, it was pretty exciting.”

Despite this being Burnside’s first collegiate goal, he is no stranger to scoring. He played three seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Tri-City Storm, Des Moines Buccaneers and Dubuque Fighting Saints where he scored 26 goals in 135 games.

Burnside said even though he has scored goals in the past, this one feels different.

“This one’s a little bit bigger than the first USHL one just because it’s at the collegiate level, and everything like that,” Burnside said.

Since scoring against Mercyhurst, Burnside added five more goals to his season total and is now tied for the team lead with six.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he believes Burnside’s first goal is something he won’t forget, and it gave him the confidence to get off to his hot start.

“I think first and foremost, you’ll never forget your first goal, that’s for sure,” Rohlik said. “For a young guy just coming in trying to fit in with our team, and to get one like that, you know, quickly and right off the bat really gives you a lot of confidence.”

Fifth-year forward and captain Jake Wise said he believes the early goal scored by Burnside helped the young player’s confidence and, in turn, has made the Buckeyes a better team.

“It also gives him confidence to know he can come into college hockey and make an impact right away,” Wise said. “The more confidence they have, the better that we’re going to be, so he’s been great for us so far.”

Although Burnside reached a personal milestone early in his career, it’s not what he took away most.

“I’d say just it being the first game, being with the guys and celebrating with the teammates, and we won the game too,” Burnside said. “It was kind of a bonus that I scored in the game. It was the first team win of the season and the first win for myself as a Buckeye, so that was probably the most exciting part.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2473 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against Michigan

Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story

Ohio State finds cracks in one column of inpatient hospital, temporarily halts construction

Ohio State halted construction of its new inpatient hospital after engineers found cracks in a beam Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State paused construction of its new $1.9 billion inpatient hospital within the Wexner Medical Center after engineers found cracks in a column Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the field

Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) kneels prior to kickoff during No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland in College Park on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52

All five starters scored in double figures during No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-52 win over Wright State Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin

Assistant coach Nicole Fawcett coaches the Buckeyes on the volleyball court during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Nov. 13. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to Michigan

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) turns toward a teammate during the Ohio State-Indiana game Nov. 12. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the clock struck zero on Nov. 27, 2021, the Buckeyes grappled with a reality in which they lost to Michigan for the first time in 10 years.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State senior guard Justice Sueing (14) crosses the ball behind his back during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 17. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team

Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

The Buckeyes have a penalty kill ranking second nationally and are 26th nationally in power play ranking. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown. Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read full story

Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students

A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game

A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) 43-30 in College Park Saturday to remain unbeaten before “The Game.” Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team likely did not travel to College Park, Maryland, expecting its toughest test of the season. But behind 33 second half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Read full story

New Hip-Hop Club serves as an engaging way to discuss genre

Hip-Hop Club’s treasurer, Ben Walls and primary leader, Jacob Kogan. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Kogan. Established in October, a group of first-year students set out to create Hip-Hop Club — a place for students to come together and learn about the genre in an engaging way.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy