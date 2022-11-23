Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

Most hockey players will tell you their first-career goal is a source of excitement and confidence, and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside’s first collegiate goal is no exception.

Burnside’s first goal was scored at the 3:52 mark of the first period against Mercyhurst Oct. 1 in a 4-2 Ohio State victory. Burnside’s goal was also the first goal of the 2022-23 campaign for the Buckeyes.

Burnside said the moments leading up to the goal were delayed because he didn’t originally know the puck went in.

“It came right to me. It was kind of a weird angle, but you just have got to get pucks on net, so I shot a shot that kind of squeaked through the goalie,” Burnside said. “I didn’t really know right away that it went in, so it was a little bit of a delayed reaction. But once I saw it, it was pretty exciting.”

Despite this being Burnside’s first collegiate goal, he is no stranger to scoring. He played three seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Tri-City Storm, Des Moines Buccaneers and Dubuque Fighting Saints where he scored 26 goals in 135 games.

Burnside said even though he has scored goals in the past, this one feels different.

“This one’s a little bit bigger than the first USHL one just because it’s at the collegiate level, and everything like that,” Burnside said.

Since scoring against Mercyhurst, Burnside added five more goals to his season total and is now tied for the team lead with six.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he believes Burnside’s first goal is something he won’t forget, and it gave him the confidence to get off to his hot start.

“I think first and foremost, you’ll never forget your first goal, that’s for sure,” Rohlik said. “For a young guy just coming in trying to fit in with our team, and to get one like that, you know, quickly and right off the bat really gives you a lot of confidence.”

Fifth-year forward and captain Jake Wise said he believes the early goal scored by Burnside helped the young player’s confidence and, in turn, has made the Buckeyes a better team.

“It also gives him confidence to know he can come into college hockey and make an impact right away,” Wise said. “The more confidence they have, the better that we’re going to be, so he’s been great for us so far.”

Although Burnside reached a personal milestone early in his career, it’s not what he took away most.

“I’d say just it being the first game, being with the guys and celebrating with the teammates, and we won the game too,” Burnside said. “It was kind of a bonus that I scored in the game. It was the first team win of the season and the first win for myself as a Buckeye, so that was probably the most exciting part.”