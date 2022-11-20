Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIMk1_0jH2sGxa00
Redshirt senior Kaleb Romero focuses during the Ohio State-Virginia Tech match Nov. 11. Ohio State won 18-13. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The Ohio State wrestling team took care of business Friday, earning its second win of the season defeating Columbia 33-6 at the Covelli Center.

The Buckeyes got off to a scorching-hot start, earning two major-decision victories in a row to take a quick 8-0 lead.

Senior Malik Heinselman led off the night for the Buckeyes at 125 pounds, setting the tone for the match with three quick takedowns in the first period. He then pulled away in the second with a four-point near-fall, earning the 17-4 victory.

Freshman Jesse Mendez earned his first career win at home with a 12-2 victory over junior Angelo Rini in the 133-pound weight class. Mendez jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, forcing Rini to take risks the rest of the match.

Mendez showed off his endurance late in the match, adding three takedowns in the third period to secure the second major decision.

Buckeye fans welcomed back 141-pound senior Jordan Decatur to the mat for the first time since he suffered a season=ending foot injury in November 2021. Decatur knocked the rust off early in the match with a takedown 30 seconds into the first period.

He then showed his defense had not suffered from the injury, shutting down senior Matt Kazimir to secure a 3-1 victory and extend the Buckeyes lead to 11-0.

Despite earning the win, head coach Tom Ryan believes Buckeye Nation only got a sneak preview of what’s to come from Decatur this season. Ryan believes Kazimir “slowed the mats down a bit” for Decatur, and is still looking for someone to emerge above the rest in the 141-pound weight class.

“Jordan is special. He’s got so much speed, so much ability and awareness.” Ryan said. “We saw some of it tonight. I just want him to go out there and show what he’s got. There are steps to that.”

Redshirt senior Sammy Sasso was absent from the lineup, as he prepares to wrestle in the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Tuesday.

This gave redshirt- junior Klay Reeves an opportunity in the 149-pound slot against senior Danny Fongaro. Reeves earned an escape late in the third period to bring him within two points, yet came up just short in a 7-4 loss.

Redshirt freshman Paddy Gallagher and redshirt junior Carson Kharchla got the Buckeyes back in the win column with two victories by decision, giving Ohio State a commanding 17-3 lead in the match.

After No. 6 redshirt senior Ethan Smith suffered a surprising loss at 174-pounds to junior Lennox Wolak, his fellow seniors picked him up by ending the match in dominating fashion.

Senior Kaleb Romero continued to impress at 184-pounds, earning eight takedowns on his way to a victory by technical fall 22-6.

The star of the night was 197-pound redshirt senior Gavin Hoffman, who credited Romero’s impressive performance as “friendly motivation” to one-up him. Although Romero set the bar high for his close friend, a four-point near fall in the third period earned Hoffman a 26-8 win over sophomore Javen Jovero, giving the Buckeyes 27-6 lead as a team.

“It makes me smile when he puts up that many points,” Hoffman said. “It makes me want to go out there and try to get more points than him. It makes it competitive, and it makes it really fun.”

Heavyweight senior Tate Orndorff put an exclamation point on the Buckeyes’ victory, earning the only fall of the night less than four minutes into the match. Orndorff and Columbia senior Danny Conley remained scoreless through the first period, showing off their takedown-defense to start the match.

Orndorff eventually outlasted Conley, muscling him to his back for the six-point pin and 33-6 victory.

Ryan credited the Buckeyes for the ability to “score top-to-bottom” in the lineup, but believes there is improvement to be made in the third period if the team wants to compete for a national title.

“We saw two great periods at 125 (pounds), then a third period that’s just not going to get the job done.” Ryan said. “If you look at the national tournament, a lot of national titles are won in the third period. The standard is: What is going to score us the most points at the national tournament?”

The Buckeyes return to action Sunday at noon as they travel to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2448 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team

Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

The Buckeyes have a penalty kill ranking second nationally and are 26th nationally in power play ranking. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown. Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read full story

Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students

A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game

A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) 43-30 in College Park Saturday to remain unbeaten before “The Game.” Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team likely did not travel to College Park, Maryland, expecting its toughest test of the season. But behind 33 second half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Read full story

New Hip-Hop Club serves as an engaging way to discuss genre

Hip-Hop Club’s treasurer, Ben Walls and primary leader, Jacob Kogan. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Kogan. Established in October, a group of first-year students set out to create Hip-Hop Club — a place for students to come together and learn about the genre in an engaging way.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Review: Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘So Much Wine’ perfectly encapsulates heartache during the holidays

Phoebe Bridgers wears a skeleton-themed outfit from Thom Browne with Ashley Zhang jewelry on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Credit: Jay L. Clendenin via TNS. Somehow Phoebe Bridgers makes sadness something to look forward to during the holiday season.

Read full story

Hands-on mental health course to be offered spring semester

A therapy room at TCUs Counseling and Wellness Center in Jarvis Hall. Credit: Courtesy of Madeleine Cook. Ohio State’s Department of Psychology is offering an interactive, experiential mental health and personal well-being course this spring in an effort to introduce students to evidence-based coping mechanisms for stress, anxiety and depression.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second time

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. Columbus will host the Women’s Final Four for the second time in 2027, the NCAA announced Monday .

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC Greensboro

The Ohio State men’s soccer team fell 6-5 in penalty kicks to UNC Greensboro in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team ended its season with a loss to No. 12 seed UNC Greensboro in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to Indiana

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Aug. 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Indiana outside hitters freshman Candela Alonso-Corcelles and sophomore Mady Saris fueled the Hoosier offense Sunday, collecting 14 kills each against the No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team at the Covelli Center in a 3-2 match win.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43

The Ohio State women’s basketball team sings ‘Carmen Ohio’ after earning an upset win over No. 5 Tennessee on Nov. 8. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 Sunday behind sophomore guard Taylor Thierry’s team-leading 15 points, defeating McNeese State 99-43 at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”

Ohio State fifth-year safety Josh Proctor (41) and first-year linebacker CJ Hicks (11) pumps up the Ohio State fanbase during a Maryland fourth and goal. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) in College Park Saturday 43-30. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy