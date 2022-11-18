Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bond

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzm2A_0jF9oPwm00
Senior back Delaney Lawler (9) sends the ball down the field. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Growing up, Martin and Rachel Lawler taught their daughters to “always stick with your blood.”

Now, Delaney and Margaret Lawler not only have a blood bond — they have a Buckeye bond.

Delaney Lawler, a senior back on the field hockey team, and Margaret Lawler, a sophomore defender on the women’s lacrosse team, grew up together in Moorestown, New Jersey. Now, they are both Ohio State student-athletes.

“Knowing that she has my back, and she knows day to day what I’m going through out here is awesome,” Delaney Lawler said. “She’s my best friend.”

The sisters both played on the field hockey and lacrosse teams together at Moorestown High School for two years, where they won four state championships.

Delaney Lawler said the sisters would fight when they were younger but became best friends when they began playing on the same teams.

“It was the stepping stone into our relationship,” Delaney Lawler said. “It definitely opened the door to me seeing her much more as a friend. Now, we bond over everything.”

Delaney Lawler said she first visited Ohio State as a high school sophomore the day after her high school lacrosse team lost the New Jersey state final. She said head coach Jarred Martin and Ohio State’s large athletic program enticed her into becoming a Buckeye before the 2019 season.

“When she went to Ohio State and was able to meet with the coaches and see the campus for the first time, I think it was a game changer for her,” Rachel Lawler said.

Margaret Lawler said going to her sister’s first collegiate game was surreal.

“It made me so proud of her because I know how hard she had worked for that,” Margaret Lawler said. “I knew she deserved every second of it. It made me want to work even harder to be in the same position.”

Margaret Lawler said she was drawn to Ohio State when her family went to a football game on one of Delaney Lawler’s visits. She said the culture, pride and community stood out to her.

“It was mind-blowing seeing how much everybody loved this campus and this team,” Margaret Lawler said. “Ever since I went to that football game day, I said, ‘I want to go there.’”

Delaney Lawler said she did not want her sister to feel any pressure from her to choose Ohio State during the recruiting process. She wanted Margaret Lawler to make the decision for herself and find a school where she would be happy, she said.

Margaret Lawler’s decision was to wear scarlet and gray.

“When I got the phone call that she was going to be a Buckeye, I couldn’t have been any more excited,” Delaney Lawler said. “Those two years we were together in high school were some of my favorite memories, so I was so excited to have two more years with her.”

Margaret Lawler said her older sister played a factor in her decision.

“It made me more comfortable coming here knowing I had somebody,” Margaret Lawler said. “Her being another plus-one factor drew me in more.”

Martin Lawler said he never imagined both his daughters would attend the same university.

“You just want your kids to find a place where they are going to be happy,” Martin Lawler said. “To have it be the same place for both of them at the same time is crazy.”

When one of the sisters is playing a game, the other is in the crowd cheering them on.

“I get to be her biggest cheerleader, which was a role I didn’t have when we played together,” Delaney Lawler said. “To be able to put on a coat and go see her games and cheer her on is so much fun.”

They aren’t the only family in the stands. Martin and Rachel Lawler said they drive seven hours from New Jersey to sit in the bleachers every time their daughters take the field.

On Sunday nights, the sisters turn on music, make homemade pasta and share laughs together. Margaret Lawler said these are her favorite memories with her sister in college.

“It’s moments like that where we can just sit and be with each other and not worry about school and not worry about our sports or any stressors in life,” Margaret Lawler said. “It feels like home, and it just feels so good to be with each other.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2440 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years

Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’

Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project

The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season

The Buckeyes have a penalty kill ranking second nationally and are 26th nationally in power play ranking. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday

The cast of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.” Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Brown. Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m.

Read full story

Home for the holidays: How family dynamics take a toll on students

A tree decorated by Kyrstens Sweet Designs. The Christmas Tree Showcase runs Nov. 19-Jan. 1 at the Milton and Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. November 17, 2022. Credit: Dan Gleiter via TNS.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui Invitational

The Ohio State bench reacts to a Tanner Holden and-one during Ohio State’s 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois in Columbus on Nov. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior forward Zed Key led Ohio State back to the win column with 19 points in the 81-53 win Tuesday over Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team lost 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State in Hawaii at the Maui Invitational on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game

A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Hands-on mental health course to be offered spring semester

A therapy room at TCUs Counseling and Wellness Center in Jarvis Hall. Credit: Courtesy of Madeleine Cook. Ohio State’s Department of Psychology is offering an interactive, experiential mental health and personal well-being course this spring in an effort to introduce students to evidence-based coping mechanisms for stress, anxiety and depression.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) 43-30 in College Park Saturday to remain unbeaten before “The Game.” Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State football team likely did not travel to College Park, Maryland, expecting its toughest test of the season. But behind 33 second half points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Read full story

New Hip-Hop Club serves as an engaging way to discuss genre

Hip-Hop Club’s treasurer, Ben Walls and primary leader, Jacob Kogan. Credit: Courtesy of Jacob Kogan. Established in October, a group of first-year students set out to create Hip-Hop Club — a place for students to come together and learn about the genre in an engaging way.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes

Arizona native and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside (23) has stepped into the Buckeye program early and found success. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Review: Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘So Much Wine’ perfectly encapsulates heartache during the holidays

Phoebe Bridgers wears a skeleton-themed outfit from Thom Browne with Ashley Zhang jewelry on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Credit: Jay L. Clendenin via TNS. Somehow Phoebe Bridgers makes sadness something to look forward to during the holiday season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second time

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. Columbus will host the Women’s Final Four for the second time in 2027, the NCAA announced Monday .

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC Greensboro

The Ohio State men’s soccer team fell 6-5 in penalty kicks to UNC Greensboro in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team ended its season with a loss to No. 12 seed UNC Greensboro in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to Indiana

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team huddles together during Ohio State’s matchup against The University of Texas Aug. 26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Indiana outside hitters freshman Candela Alonso-Corcelles and sophomore Mady Saris fueled the Hoosier offense Sunday, collecting 14 kills each against the No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team at the Covelli Center in a 3-2 match win.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43

The Ohio State women’s basketball team sings ‘Carmen Ohio’ after earning an upset win over No. 5 Tennessee on Nov. 8. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 Sunday behind sophomore guard Taylor Thierry’s team-leading 15 points, defeating McNeese State 99-43 at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”

Ohio State fifth-year safety Josh Proctor (41) and first-year linebacker CJ Hicks (11) pumps up the Ohio State fanbase during a Maryland fourth and goal. No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) defeated Maryland (6-5) in College Park Saturday 43-30. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home series

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State 7-1 Saturday and earned the series sweep. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team topped Bemidji State 7-1 Saturday and swept the home series, extending its win streak to four games.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy