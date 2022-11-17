Columbus, OH

Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drcu2_0jDbAcns00
Ohio State redshirt freshman Mike Weber (25) scores the Buckeyes’ first offensive touchdown of the day during the second half of the Buckeyes’ 30-27 overtime win against Michigan on Nov. 26, 2016. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Lantern File Photo

From a 1954 national championship throwback in 2009 to a wolf-inspired away uniform in 2017, “The Game” has seen a wide variety of Ohio State uniforms in the last 13 years.

However, in the Buckeyes’ last three matchups with Michigan, they have only worn their default home and away uniforms, and fans shouldn’t expect to see unique looks when playing against the Wolverines any time soon.

Ohio State director of football equipment services Kevin Ries said this trend is no coincidence, and tradition is a major factor behind it.

“We’re at a different spot here where I think there’s a lot of tradition and a lot of traditionalists that are paying attention to what we’re wearing, so we’re cognizant of that and not trying to get outside the boundaries of our traditional look,” Ries said. “I think all of us here enjoy seeing the traditional scarlet and gray uniforms versus the maize and blue, so that has been a factor.”

Among those traditionalists is head coach Ryan Day.

“I like the traditional uniforms,” Day said. “I love that part of college football. I think that some of our players and recruits like to see a different style and a different swag and look to the uniforms, and that’s great, but I’m more of a traditionalist.”

Since 2009, Ohio State has worn alternate uniforms against Michigan seven times.

The first two of these alternates were throwbacks. The 2009 uniform was a white jersey with gray pants and a white helmet that paid homage to the 1954 national champion Buckeye team, and the 2010 uniform was inspired by the 1942 national champion team and featured a scarlet helmet and jersey with gray pants.

While Ohio State has worn four throwback jerseys against Michigan and two more in non-Michigan games, Ries said coming up with throwback designs in the future would be challenging.

“We were looking into throwbacks, and obviously we did the championship years for most of the throwbacks,” Ries said. “There’s not a lot in our theories and thoughts that we haven’t touched.”

The 2012 and 2013 alternates were part of a uniform set that was worn eight times from 2012 to 2014. In 2012, Ohio State played Michigan at home and debuted the scarlet version that featured a chrome helmet, gray numbers and enlarged stripes on the helmet, jersey and pants. In 2013, Ohio State wore the away version, which used the same helmet and an all-white jersey and pants combination.

In the 2014 season, in which Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship, the Buckeyes stayed with their traditional home uniform and beat the Wolverines 42-28.

The 2015 and 2016 games saw throwbacks to the 1968 national championship team, which has been worn in each of Ohio State’s four CFP appearances since. In the 2015 game, Ohio State wore the same away combination from its 42-35 2015 Allstate Sugar Bowl win against Alabama.

The 2016 game saw a slight change to the playoff uniform, as the classic silver helmet was swapped for the “cannonball” gray option that was worn earlier in the season in a 62-3 home win over Nebraska. Ries said this uniform was the least planned of any Ohio State alternate, and it was not discussed leading up to the season.

“That was a player-driven push on that year,” Ries said. “With the black numbers, they liked the cannonball helmet, so it was black-ish in a sense. We obviously ran it through multiple administrations and obviously coaches and the leadership team, and everyone kind of agreed and signed off that it would be a good look.”

In 2017, Ohio State wore an all-white uniform with a dark gray pattern inside the jersey numbers, on the helmet and on the jersey and pants’ stripes. Ries said this uniform — and its gray counterpart worn in a 39-38 home win against Penn State — was originally pitched by Nike to embody a “wolf theme” that was present in the Ohio State football facility beginning in the 2015 offseason.

While Ohio State has rolled out these unique looks against Michigan in the past, Buckeye fans should not expect such uniforms to hit the field against the Wolverines any time soon.

“I think for the foreseeable future, we’ll probably stay in our traditional scarlet and gray against team up north,” Ries said.

Like any college football program, Ohio State’s process of putting together uniforms is a collaboration between the team and its uniform supplier. Ries said Ohio State’s change in philosophy regarding uniforms in “The Game” comes from a larger change in Ohio State’s relationship with Nike.

“I think early on, it was just kind of that trend where Nike was more of a driving factor in the alternate uniforms,” Ries said. “They were providing it for X amount of schools a year, so from a standpoint of getting the most eyeballs on something different, they’re going to look at the marquee matchups. Nike has kind of backed off and allowed the teams to be more hands on.”

Considering Day’s views on tradition, the future of Ohio State football uniforms will likely have an emphasis on preserving familiar appearances.

“I love the look that’s been in college football for a long time, certainly at Ohio State, in the jerseys that we’ve worn,” Day said. “But even just across the country, and all the different uniforms over the years, it’s just something about that that I like.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2425 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to Maryland

Senior outside hitter Adria Powell (16) hits the ball over the net during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Sunday. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Maryland junior outside hitter Sam Csire, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, collected 22 kills en route to ending the No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s 14-match winning streak in four sets Friday at Center Pavilion.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament

Junior midfielder Peyton McNamara (9) takes over the ball at the Ohio State-Northwestern game Oct. 23. Northwestern won 2-0. Credit: Emma Richards | For The Lantern. Despite two goals from junior midfielder Peyton McNamara, No. 6 Ohio State’s season came to an end after a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6

Redshirt senior Kaleb Romero focuses during the Ohio State-Virginia Tech match Nov. 11. Ohio State won 18-13. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Ohio State wrestling team took care of business Friday, earning its second win of the season defeating Columbia 33-6 at the Covelli Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre Dame

The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated No. 20 Notre Dame 3-2 Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team dominated the third period Friday, leading the Buckeyes to victory against No. 20 Notre Dame by a score of 5-2 at Value City Arena.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shut out Bemidji State 5-0 Friday.. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele had a shutout and graduate forward Paetyn Levis notched two goals as the No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team returned to home ice in a clash versus the Bemidji State Beavers and handily won 5-0.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over Ohio

The No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball team (2-0) traveled to Athens, Ohio. for a matchup with Ohio University (0-2) on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In its first game after climbing six spots in the newest Associated Press women’s basketball rankings, No. 8 Ohio State defeated Ohio 86-56 Thursday at the Convocation Center to move to 3-0 on the season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend set

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team sings Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Nebraska match Sunday. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball looks to extend its Big Ten Championship hopes this weekend at Maryland Friday and home against Indiana on Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuels

Students have called on The Ohio State University to divest from fossil fuels following a USG meeting Wednesday Night. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Lantern File Photo. The Undergraduate Student Government General Assembly passed a resolution Wednesday to encourage the university to divest from the fossil fuel industry and invest towards more sustainable sources of energy.

Read full story
4 comments

Victims of Strauss claim Ohio State will disallow those who have yet to settle to speak at future Board of Trustee meetings

Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss claimed Thursday the university will no longer allow those who have not settled abuse lawsuits with Ohio State to testify at future Board of Trustees meetings.

Read full story

Inpatient hospital, student financial wellness, sustainability highlight 2022 meetings

This week, the Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects, as well as financial wellness. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. This week, The Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects on campus, statistics of the first-year class, an increase in football ticket prices in 2023, student financial wellness, the Scarlet and Gray Advantage program and more. Here is The Lantern’s breakdown.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic building

The iconic neon sign outside of Hubbard Bar and Grille illuminates the Short North. Credit: Courtesy of Abby Greene. Although the appearance of the Short North has changed dramatically since 1924, certain locations like the Hubbard Bar and Grille have preserved the authenticity of the time period in a uniquely modern way.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0

No. 16 Ohio State traveled to No. 20 Wake Forest on Wednesday for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team came out firing on all cylinders in a 3-0 shutout over Wake Forest in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame

The No. 12/13 Ohio State men’s hockey team will take on No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team looks to get back on track at home this weekend in a top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame after an unsuccessful trip to Michigan State.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home series

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team will take on Bemidji State this weekend in Columbus on Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is set to host the Bemidji State Beavers in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association home series matchup beginning Friday.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Ohio State women’s soccer team will take on Arkansas in the next round of the NCAA Tournament. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s soccer team heads south to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 3 Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Razorback Field Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponent

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) will face their final road test of the regular season Saturday in College Park, Maryland to take on Maryland (6-4). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bond

Senior back Delaney Lawler (9) sends the ball down the field. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Growing up, Martin and Rachel Lawler taught their daughters to “always stick with your blood.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levels

Members compete during an open-play pickleball match. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Pickle & Chill — a new entertainment and athletic facility — provides the first indoor courts solely dedicated to pickleball in Columbus to give locals a new way to stay active this winter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photo

Down four with six minutes left in the second quarter, former Ohio State linebacker Zach Boren (44) blitzed up the middle and sacked then-Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner (12) in 2012. Credit: Cody Cousino | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) on the sideline after the Ohio State-Michigan game Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Lantern File Photo. Every year, a clock in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center counts down toward kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy