Columbus, OH

Ohio State Marching Band looks to soak in the moment in 118th edition of ‘The Game’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzuGV_0jDbAWSO00
Band members celebrate an Ohio State touchdown during then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over Toldeo Sept. 17. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The historic rivalry football game between Ohio State and Michigan hasn’t been played in Ohio Stadium since 2018, and while it’s a dream come to life for many football players, there are other performers for whom this will be their first, or last time, playing the Michigan game in the ‘Shoe.

The Ohio State Marching Band is renowned for its performances during games, and for many members, Nov. 26 will be the first time performing “The Game” in front of a home crowd. Crosbee Lisser, a fourth-year in music education and psychology who plays the mellophone, said she’s looking forward to the atmosphere of Ohio Stadium and hopes to add to the “home team advantage” brought by the fans.

“I’m really excited to just play for all the fans at halftime,” Lisser said. “It’s going to feel like we’re a part of that day. I think that’s what’s going to be really special, all the fans are going to come all riled up for this rivalry.”

Lisser is one of many members of the program, also known as “The Best Damn Band in the Land,” who has performed during the rivalry game in Michigan Stadium, but not the ‘Shoe. The football teams were scheduled to play in Columbus in 2020, but Michigan canceled the matchup as a result of rising COVID-19 cases within the program.

Avery Voress, a fifth-year in zoology and sousaphone player, said the atmosphere he experienced in Ohio Stadium during his first year was unlike anything he’s experienced since.

“Playing at home against Michigan, that was the loudest I think I’ve ever heard Ohio Stadium,” Voress said. “You know, everybody hates Michigan. But playing at home and then getting the win, and everybody storming the field, that was just amazing. That was a great experience.”

Voress will have the honor of dotting the ‘i’ Nov. 26 for the performance of “Script Ohio.” He said although the band has several performances before the Michigan game, he knows the preparation leading up is going to be intense.

For band members like Voress, the performance in the Michigan game is the final time they will perform in front of an Ohio State crowd. He said he gets the same “nerve wracking” feeling every time he walks down the ramp, but he wants his final game to be perfect.

“I think that upcoming game, it’s definitely going to be reminiscent of the very first game,” Voress said. “Just because it’s my last one, I want it to be perfect. And I’m dotting the ‘i,’ and that needs to be perfect.”

Christopher Hoch, the director of Marching and Athletic Bands, said the band focuses on one routine for each performance. But specifically for the upcoming Michigan game Nov. 26, the preparation is more intensive because of Ohio State’s Thanksgiving break week, giving the band half the normal time to work with.

“We take every performance that we do very seriously,” Hoch said. “Everything is kicked up a notch because this game means everything to Ohio State fans, it means everything to us and it means everything to the team. It’s special.”

Lisser is playing her first home performance in the next rendition of “The Game,” and knows she and other fellow band members take pride in the reputation they’ve built and want to put on their best performance. She believes practice for rivalry week will be “the most intense challenge I’ve ever had as a band person.”

Despite that, she thinks the atmosphere will be incredible, even more so coming off last season’s loss.

“I’m looking forward to the atmosphere,” Lisser said. “I’ve been looking forward to that my entire marching season. Getting to be in the stadium with all of those fans and getting to be a part of the whole rivalry. But having the home field advantage, I think is going to be amazing.”

Hoch also said while it will be a challenging week, he wants his students to soak in the moments in the stadium. For those whose final home performance will be Nov. 26, they will want to work extra hard to make it special, he said.

“You will remember that performance for the rest of your life,” Hoch said. “You’ll remember this game, that moment, your last time putting on the uniform in Ohio Stadium, and you’ll remember that forever.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2425 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to Maryland

Senior outside hitter Adria Powell (16) hits the ball over the net during the Ohio State-Nebraska match Sunday. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Maryland junior outside hitter Sam Csire, a native of Strongsville, Ohio, collected 22 kills en route to ending the No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s 14-match winning streak in four sets Friday at Center Pavilion.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament

Junior midfielder Peyton McNamara (9) takes over the ball at the Ohio State-Northwestern game Oct. 23. Northwestern won 2-0. Credit: Emma Richards | For The Lantern. Despite two goals from junior midfielder Peyton McNamara, No. 6 Ohio State’s season came to an end after a 5-2 loss to No. 3 Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6

Redshirt senior Kaleb Romero focuses during the Ohio State-Virginia Tech match Nov. 11. Ohio State won 18-13. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The Ohio State wrestling team took care of business Friday, earning its second win of the season defeating Columbia 33-6 at the Covelli Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre Dame

The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated No. 20 Notre Dame 3-2 Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team dominated the third period Friday, leading the Buckeyes to victory against No. 20 Notre Dame by a score of 5-2 at Value City Arena.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shut out Bemidji State 5-0 Friday.. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele had a shutout and graduate forward Paetyn Levis notched two goals as the No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team returned to home ice in a clash versus the Bemidji State Beavers and handily won 5-0.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over Ohio

The No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball team (2-0) traveled to Athens, Ohio. for a matchup with Ohio University (0-2) on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In its first game after climbing six spots in the newest Associated Press women’s basketball rankings, No. 8 Ohio State defeated Ohio 86-56 Thursday at the Convocation Center to move to 3-0 on the season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend set

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team sings Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State-Nebraska match Sunday. Ohio State won 3-1. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 5 Ohio State women’s volleyball looks to extend its Big Ten Championship hopes this weekend at Maryland Friday and home against Indiana on Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuels

Students have called on The Ohio State University to divest from fossil fuels following a USG meeting Wednesday Night. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Lantern File Photo. The Undergraduate Student Government General Assembly passed a resolution Wednesday to encourage the university to divest from the fossil fuel industry and invest towards more sustainable sources of energy.

Read full story
4 comments

Victims of Strauss claim Ohio State will disallow those who have yet to settle to speak at future Board of Trustee meetings

Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss claimed Thursday the university will no longer allow those who have not settled abuse lawsuits with Ohio State to testify at future Board of Trustees meetings.

Read full story

Inpatient hospital, student financial wellness, sustainability highlight 2022 meetings

This week, the Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects, as well as financial wellness. Credit: Becca Duncan | LTV Campus Producer. This week, The Board of Trustees met to discuss new construction and sustainability projects on campus, statistics of the first-year class, an increase in football ticket prices in 2023, student financial wellness, the Scarlet and Gray Advantage program and more. Here is The Lantern’s breakdown.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Short North landmark Hubbard Bar and Grille offers modern atmosphere in historic building

The iconic neon sign outside of Hubbard Bar and Grille illuminates the Short North. Credit: Courtesy of Abby Greene. Although the appearance of the Short North has changed dramatically since 1924, certain locations like the Hubbard Bar and Grille have preserved the authenticity of the time period in a uniquely modern way.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0

No. 16 Ohio State traveled to No. 20 Wake Forest on Wednesday for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team came out firing on all cylinders in a 3-0 shutout over Wake Forest in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium Thursday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame

The No. 12/13 Ohio State men’s hockey team will take on No. 20 Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 12 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team looks to get back on track at home this weekend in a top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre Dame after an unsuccessful trip to Michigan State.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home series

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team will take on Bemidji State this weekend in Columbus on Friday and Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is set to host the Bemidji State Beavers in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association home series matchup beginning Friday.

Read full story
Fayetteville, AR

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Ohio State women’s soccer team will take on Arkansas in the next round of the NCAA Tournament. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s soccer team heads south to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the No. 3 Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Razorback Field Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponent

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0) will face their final road test of the regular season Saturday in College Park, Maryland to take on Maryland (6-4). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bond

Senior back Delaney Lawler (9) sends the ball down the field. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Growing up, Martin and Rachel Lawler taught their daughters to “always stick with your blood.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levels

Members compete during an open-play pickleball match. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Pickle & Chill — a new entertainment and athletic facility — provides the first indoor courts solely dedicated to pickleball in Columbus to give locals a new way to stay active this winter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photo

Down four with six minutes left in the second quarter, former Ohio State linebacker Zach Boren (44) blitzed up the middle and sacked then-Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner (12) in 2012. Credit: Cody Cousino | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’

Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) on the sideline after the Ohio State-Michigan game Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Lantern File Photo. Every year, a clock in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center counts down toward kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy