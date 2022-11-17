Block ‘O’ making sure to ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ for first rivalry game in Columbus since 2018

Brutus crowd-surfs through “Block O” during then No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over Toledo Sept. 17. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Most Ohio State students haven’t witnessed “The Game” between the Buckeyes and Wolverines at Ohio Stadium.

Sam King, a fourth-year in neuroscience and vice president of the Block “O” student section, traveled to Ann Arbor during his freshman year in 2019 and watched Ohio State play Michigan. He said the excitement built for when he could see “The Game” take place on campus as a student in Columbus for the 2020 season.

But the COVID-19 pandemic sent plans astray.

Not only could fans not witness the 2020 rivalry meeting, but “The Game” didn’t take place at all, as increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines’ program forced its cancelation , snapping a streak of 102 years.

“I was just kind of disappointed,” King said. “Excited to see it on our home turf — and then have our hopes dashed.”

Block “O” plans to pack the stands at Ohio Stadium Nov. 26 for the first meeting between Ohio State and Michigan in the ‘Shoe since 2018.

Yusty Sanchez, a fifth-year in communication technology and Block “O” football director, recalled when the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 62-39 during his first year at Ohio State. Sitting in Block “O” North and storming the field after the game, Sanchez said he could sense the pressure on campus before “The Game” in 2018.

“I can’t really put words together to explain what that game feels like there in the ‘Shoe,” Sanchez said. “That Monday, everyone’s here on campus, but you feel the tension in the air. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, campus kind of dies. It becomes a ghost town. It’s really eerie just because of Thanksgiving, and then you see people slowly coming back Friday and then game day.”

Four hours before kickoff, the Block “O” student section arrives at Ohio Stadium and sets up the traditional card stunts, which collectively display a thematic image and has been tradition since the organization’s founding in 1938. Sanchez said they’re among the first inside on game day.

Preparation begins long before game day, Mackenzie Swartz, a fourth-year in psychology and president of Block “O,” said.

Come game week, Block “O” takes part in the Rivalry Run 2022 on campus Nov. 20 with a 1- and 3-mile course beginning near the RPAC, Swartz said. Block “O” will also partner with the Student-Alumni Council and Ohio Staters to hold a rivalry rally at the Ohio Union Nov. 21.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people — at least my year. This will be our only chance as students,” Swartz said. “You can already hear people start talking about it, how excited they are, so I can’t wait. I think that week is just going to be electric.”

Both Ohio State and Michigan are on track to meet in Columbus with playoff implications, as both placed among the top-five teams in the first two College Football Playoff rankings.

With high stakes and as bitter of a rivalry, King said he can sense emotions trending in a particular direction come time to take part in “The Game” in person.

“Everyone’s really excited,” King said. “All season, just kind of building up, especially with Michigan and Ohio State both being very good teams this year.”

Sanchez said preparation for Nov. 26 will be “business as usual” for the student section.

Overseeing both the Block “O” North and South sections, Sanchez said excitement continues to build as Ohio State students get closer to witnessing “The Game” on campus for the first time in four years.

“For us, it won’t be any different,” Sanchez said. “It’s just making sure that we kind of dot our i’s and cross our t’s and make sure that from our perspective, we’re ready to go. Whether that’s the card stunt, any other logistics that we have for that game in particular, just so that when it’s kickoff, we’re rocking and rolling for that game.”