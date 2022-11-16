President Johnson speaks out on racism, antisemitism in universitywide email

University President sent out a universitywide email Tuesday speaking out against recent incidents involving racist and antisemitic messages. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Former Photo Editor

University President Kristina M. Johnson condemned recent incidents on campus involving racist and antisemitic messages in a universitywide email Tuesday.

The email comes after an increase in racism and antisemitism has been found nationally and on Ohio State’s campuses, Johnson said. She said the behavior violates the university’s shared values, and “there is no room for hate in our home.”

“ Most unfortunately, we have all seen examples of antisemitism, racism and other hateful behavior in the national news in recent weeks and months – and far too many of us have seen and experienced instances on our campuses and within the Ohio State community,” Johnson said.

Johnson said last weekend, anti-Black and antisemitic phrases were found in an academic building on campus.

According to a University Police report from Officer William Linton written Monday, these messages included a Swastika, a “crossed through” Star of David and several antisemitic and racial slurs spray painted in starwells and in the basement of Hitchcock Hall.

The report’s violations included destruction, damage and violation of property. The report stated there are “no cameras covering the areas of the listed offense.”

Ohio State’s values include supporting fellow Buckeyes “at all times, particularly during the most challenging moments,” Johnson said. Other values include welcoming differences and building trust as well as advocating for access, empowerment, affordability and opportunity.

In the last month, students have reported an uptick in antisemitic messages both on and off campus — including drawings on the side of Hagerty Hall, just south of Park-Stradley Hall and on the Lower Olentangy Trail.

According to the 2020 FBI Hate Crime Statistics , the 683 “anti-Jewish” incidents were the most against a targeted religious group for hate crimes in the U.S. The statistics also include 2,871 anti-Black incidents, the most against any race group.

The Anti-Defamation League also reported more than 350 incidents of antisemitism on college campuses during the 2021-22 academic year.

Antisemitic stickers and drawings were found near and around campus, including near the Ohio Union South Garage and Sullivant Hall. However, the stickers have now been removed.

In a past Lantern article, university spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email Ohio State is “committed to a safe and welcoming campus” and has maintained a strong relationship with Jewish organizations open to students, like the Schottenstein Chabad House at OSU and the Ohio State University Hillel.

Reported incidents concerning stickers and paintings were shared with the Office of Institutional Equity and the University Police Division, Booker said. OSUPD shares information with federal, state and local law enforcement that monitor extremist groups and investigate hate crimes.

This story has been updated at 1:58 p.m. to include the locations of the messages.