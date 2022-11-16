Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: McNamara assisting Ohio State’s high-powered offense

After suffering an ankle injury in her sophomore campaign, Ohio State junior midfielder Peyton McNamara (9) has returned to play in impressive fashion. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

If there was an award for comeback player of the year in the Big Ten or NCAA, junior midfielder Peyton McNamara would be at the top of the list.

McNamara returns after suffering an ankle injury her sophomore year, in which she played just five games. During her freshman campaign, McNamara posted six goals and three assists in 14 games.

McNamara said she’s happy to be back on the field and produce this season for Ohio State.

“I think it’s great to come back and still be able to contribute to the team,” McNamara said. “I still think there’s a lot of things that I lost while I was injured that I’m still trying to work on but being able to put the ball in the back of the net is always a good feeling.”

This season, she scored five goals and two assists in 19 games while playing a part in an Ohio State offense ranking No. 5 in Big Ten goal scoring. The Buckeyes scored 24 goals in conference play, which led the Big Ten.

One of the abilities McNamara said she lost when she was away from the field was her vision.

“I feel like I’m able to see those little balls that maybe not everyone else is able to see or pass,” McNamara said.

Head coach Lori Walker-Hock said McNamara’s flexibility is helpful for the Buckeyes’ attack.

“Her flexibility to be able to play there at the nine or the 10 for us has been really great,” Walker-Hock said. “She’s dangerous. Her first couple steps are the quickest in the conference. So, trying to deal with her and different places, I think, challenges teams to have to adapt.”

McNamara played 88 minutes during Ohio State’s 1-0 win over Bucknell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, in which she took three shots with two on-goal.

McNamara and senior forward Emma Sears’ link-up play has been one of the keys to Ohio State’s offensive outbursts this season. The Buckeyes have scored at least three goals in six of their 19 games this season, with four of those games coming in Big Ten play.

Sears, who scored the game-winning goal against the Bison, said their rekindled communication helped them combine for goals this season as Ohio State continues its NCAA Tournament run.

“She knows exactly the type of balls that I like to play,” Sears said. “She’s the perfect person to be able to execute [plays with], so I think that’s been super effective this year.”

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State

