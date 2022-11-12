Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA Tournament

Senior forward Emma Sears (19) steps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Friday. Ohio State won 1-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Senior forward Emma Sears scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season in the 107th minute as the sixth-seeded Buckeyes prevailed in a 1-0 victory over Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sears, who’s given Ohio State four game-winning goals this season, said she was thrilled to put the Buckeyes ahead in the postseason.

“I was super excited,” Sears said. “Super pumped to have that moment with my team. And this might have been our last game on this home field. So to end it out that way, it was amazing.”

Ohio State (11-5-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) had two early chances to open the scoring in the game, first by freshman forward Ella Giannola in the fourth minute that was saved by Bucknell’s junior goalkeeper Jenna Hall and then a shot by senior forward Kayla Fischer from the left side of the box that missed the far post in the seventh minute.

Bucknell (8-6-6, 5-1-3 Patriot League) had a dangerous chance of its own in the 19th minute but freshman goalkeeper Molly Pritchard denied Bison senior midfielder Abby Gearhart a goal.

Sears nearly gave the Buckeyes the lead in the 21st minute on a breakaway but her shot went over the crossbar and out of play.

In the 45th minute, sophomore defender Sydney Jones fired a shot from outside the right-hand side of the top of the box that barely sailed over the crossbar.

The Buckeyes and Bison went to the half with a scoreless tie. Ohio State outshot Bucknell 12-4 and had a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal in the opening half.

The first dangerous shot of the second half came in the 77th minute when graduate midfielder Maddy Lowe’s shot from inside the box was stopped by Hall who dove to her left to make the save.

Bucknell almost took the lead in the 83rd minute on a free kick, but the goal was disallowed because a foul was called on Bucknell junior midfielder Hannah Stuck.

With 20 seconds remaining in normal time, Fischer rushed down the left-wing side into the box but was unable to get a shot off.

After 90 minutes, both teams were scoreless ahead of two 10-minute halves of extra time. Ohio State outshot Bucknell 20-5 in normal time and had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.

The first chance for either side in extra time came in the 97th minute after junior midfielder Peyton McNamara headed a cross from Sears wide left.

The Buckeyes nearly broke through in the 100th-minute after Hall deflected a cross toward her net but a Bucknell defender cleared the ball before it crossed the line, which led to a senior defender Talani Barnett cross to Sears, which she sent wide.

Sears scored the eventual game-winner in the 107th minute on a left-footed shot from the right side of the box that snuck into the far post.

It may not have been Ohio State’s best performance of the season, but head coach Lori Walker-Hock said the win is all that matters.

“We found a way and that’s what you got to do at this time of year,” Walker-Hock said. “Ugly is beautiful.”

Next up for the Buckeyes is a second-round clash with the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks Friday. Start time is yet to be determined.

