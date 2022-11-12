Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan State

The Lantern
The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team was swept by Michigan State across their two-game series. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team is headed back to Columbus after suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of Big Ten foe Michigan State.

In game one of the set, the Spartans (8-3-1, 4-1-1 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (7-4-1, 3-3 Big Ten) 4-2, behind a strong performance from Spartans freshman forward Daniel Russell. Russell finished the game with three points, one goal and two assists.

The Spartans had two other players with multiple points in the first matchup. Senior forward Jagger Joshua recorded two assists and freshman forward Karsen Dorwart scored a goal and an assist.

The Spartans found a way to beat the excellent Buckeyes power play as well, when Michigan State freshman defenseman Matt Basgall scored a power play goal at the 16:50 mark of the first period.

Michigan State also received a solid performance from graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr, stopping 30 pucks on 32 shots from the Buckeyes, good for a save percentage of .938.

The Buckeyes featured two goal scorers in their loss to the Spartans, with freshman defenseman Tyler Duke and fifth-year forward Jake Wise. The Buckeyes did not have any players with more than one point.

Sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobe š struggled, allowing three goals on 21 Spartan shots. That equates to a save percentage of .875 percent, much lower than Dobe š’ season save percentage of .917 percent.

The Buckeyes also fell in game two by the score of 4-3, behind a two-goal performance from Michigan State senior forward Nicolas Müller, including one on the power play. The Spartans also received a goal from graduate forward Miroslav Mucha 60 seconds into the first period.

The first-period goal for the Buckeyes was scored by junior forward Joe Dunlap.

Both the Spartans and Buckeyes exchanged goals in the second period. Ohio State’s goal was scored by junior forward Travis Treloar on the power play and Michigan State’s was scored by freshman forward Tiernan Shoudy.

Freshman forward Davis Burnside cut the Spartan lead to 4-3 at the 6:29 mark of the third period but the Buckeyes were unable to draw even.

Dobe š made 28 saves on 32 Spartan shots. St. Cyr made 33 saves on 36 shots for a save percentage of .917 percent.

The Buckeyes take the ice once again next Friday and Saturday against Notre Dame in Value City Arena. Both games will be streamed on BTN+.

