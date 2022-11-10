Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victories

Voter Bill Batrow, of New Port Richey, leaves Precinct #33 moments after casting his ballot at the Gulf Harbors Civic Association at 4610 Floramar Terrace on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022, in New Port Richey. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested during today’s 2022 midterm elections. Credit: Douglas R. Clifford | TNS

After Gov. Mike DeWine was reelected as Ohio governor and JD Vance won Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, students from political organizations at Ohio State responded to the 2022 Midterm Elections results.

According to the Associated Press, DeWine won the gubernatorial race over his opponent Democratic candidate Nan Whaley with about 63 percent of the vote. Over 95 percent of the votes were in at the time of publication. College Republicans at Ohio State’s communications director Nigel Becker said in a statement the organization congratulates DeWine and Vance on their victories.

Becker said DeWine’s work in his first term allowed for his successful reelection.

“Governor DeWine and all the other statewide officers ran on their first-term accomplishments, and voters show that they, loud and clear, agree!” Becker, a third-year in strategic communication, said. “They’ll surely continue to deliver on job growth, public safety, and accountability in their second terms.”

According to AP, Vance won the race for the Senate seat over his opponent U.S. Rep. and Democratic candidate Tim Ryan with 53.3 percent of the vote. Over 95 percent of the votes were in at the time of publication.

Becker said the organization is looking forward to seeing what Vance can do during his time in Congress.

“We are thrilled that J.D. Vance has won his election by a comfortable margin,” Becker said. “His fighting spirit and economic sanity will be a welcome addition to the Capitol.”

Hayley Griggs, president of College Democrats at Ohio State, said in a statement even though Ryan did not win, the organization is still proud of his campaign and the effort he made.

“Tim is and has been a relentless advocate for Ohioans throughout his career, and we have been proud to have done what we could this cycle to support him,” Griggs, a third-year in political science, said.

Griggs said while the gubernatorial and Senate races did not go their way, there were important victories in the races for seats in the House of Representatives.

“While we are disappointed with the results of the U.S. Senate race in Ohio, we cannot overlook the historic wins that came from our state,” Griggs said. “The wins of Greg Landsman, Marcy Kaptur, Joyce Beatty, and Emilia Sykes are imperative in the fight for Ohioans to have a chance at a better life.”

Becker said no matter what the country’s partisan makeup will look like, College Republicans hope Congress takes steps to tackle issues, such as cost of living.

“Although the national picture remains hazy, we hope that Congress — whatever its partisan makeup — is able to deliver real relief from the soaring cost of living,” Becker said.

Griggs said College Democrats will now turn their efforts toward other initiatives.

“Our members are energized and ready to get involved in ballot initiatives to protect the right to choose and fair districts in our great state,” Griggs said.

