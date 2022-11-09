Midterm Elections 2022: DeWine wins governor race

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTTHd_0j3nEnfa00
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wins the 2022 election for governor.  Credit: Randy Ludlow via TNS

Republican candidate and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been reelected for his second term, defeating Democratic candidate Nan Whaley Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

DeWine has served as Ohio governor since 2019, previously serving as Ohio attorney general for eight years. DeWine defeated Whaley, former mayor of Dayton.

DeWine ran for reelection alongside current Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

DeWine accepted the results and said in a tweet he is thankful to the people of Ohio for reelection.

“We have unfinished business, and my promise to you tonight is that I will not stop,” DeWine said in the tweet. “We will continue to fight every single day to overcome the challenges we face and create greater opportunities for all Ohioans.”

DeWine is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 9, 2023.

According to The Lantern’s 2022 Ballot Guide , DeWine has supported anti-abortion legislation in the past, specifically the “heartbeat bill,” which outlawed abortions after roughly six weeks into pregnancy. This law has been blocked periodically, and the previous 22-week ban has been reinstated. At the time of publication, the law is blocked. During his time as governor, he has focused on the economy, cutting taxes and winning the bid of the Intel manufacturing project. DeWine has reduced the state’s energy efficiency and renewable energy standards.

DeWine signed an executive order protecting state employees from discrimination based on gender and sexual identity, according to the ballot guide. However, in 2021, he allowed a provision to pass that allows doctors to deny treatment based on moral, ethical or religious beliefs.

According to The Lantern’s 2022 Ballot Guide , Whaley said she will veto any anti-abortion legislation that might across her desk as governor. She supports raising the Ohio minimum wage to $15 an hour, which is set to increase to $10.10 Jan.1, 2023.

Whaley hopes to expand Ohio’s renewable energy resources and repeal HB6 that reduced efficiency and renewable energy standards and subsidized two coal and nuclear power plants, according to the ballot guide. Whaley said she would fight to pass the Fairness Act, which would outlaw discrimination based on gender identity or sexuality in housing, employment or public accommodations.

Whaley accepted the results but said in a tweet she believes Ohio citizens “deserve better than what they’re getting.”

“We can keep working for something better, even when we get knocked down,” Whaley said in the tweet. “Because our families, communities, and democracy are worth it.”

Elections in the U.S. have been officially called by AP for over 170 years. AP has a 99.9 percent accuracy rate.

This story was updated at 9:45 p.m. to include a statement from DeWine and updated again at 10:45 p.m. to include a statement from Whaley.

