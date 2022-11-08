Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to court

Ohio State redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing (14) sends the ball forward during Ohio State’s (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Before redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes with 20 points in their season-opening win over Robert Morris Monday, he made a point to talk with one person before the game.

His father.

“It was really emotional,” Sueing said. “Just talking about how God put me through these couple hurdles that I had to deal with over this past year. I think it built me to be stronger as a man and as a player.”

Sueing returned to the basketball court for the first time in nearly one year, dealing with abdominal and groin injuries that limited him to two games last season and suffering two ankle sprains during the preseason.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said Sueing returned and participated “most of every practice” over the previous three days. After seeing his first game action since Nov. 12, 2021, Sueing said he was glad to take part as Ohio State captured its first win of the season.

“It just finally felt comfortable to be out there healthy with these guys,” Sueing said. “We worked really hard over these past couple weeks, past couple months, really since the summer time to get here, so now that the season is actually here, we’re just going to keep taking it one day at a time.”

Holtmann said he and Sueing “had a moment” before the game on the Buckeyes bench. He said he shared how happy and proud he was of Sueing, and after the game said he felt the Buckeyes’ captain filled needs for the team against the Colonials.

Sueing scored eight-straight Buckeye points midway through the first half as Ohio State reclaimed its lead with about 10 minutes left in the opening period. He had a game-best three steals, two assists, two rebounds and a block, and Holtmann said he looks forward to more presence around the post from Sueing.

“I thought he had a really clean game,” Holtmann said. “He’s one of the better rebounding wings, I think, in college basketball.”

Sueing’s journey at Ohio State crosses eras in college basketball.

Transferring from California prior to the 2019-20 season, Sueing had to sit out a year as previous NCAA transfer rules required student-athletes to do so upon a move. He finished third on the Buckeyes in scoring behind an average of 10.7 points per game in 2020-21 in front of empty arenas, then played in Ohio State’s first two games last season before being sidelined by injury.

Sueing said his injuries and challenges “lasted longer than they should have,” and he missed “good, big games” but remained a voice to those around him.

“It was strange for a lot of us. It was different,” Sueing said. “Weird being in these empty stands and these big stadiums with nobody in there, but it was still a year counted, and I enjoyed those moments with my teammates.”

Sueing, alongside junior forward Zed Key who notched a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, fueled Ohio State with a 57.1 shooting percentage and went 2-for-3 beyond the arc.

Key said Sueing is versatile “because he can shoot” or “drive around you,” and he looks forward to playing more minutes alongside him.

“That’s what he’s going to do for the whole year,” Key said. “It’s good to have him back.”

While concerns surrounding rust from missing meaningful, in-game competition may arise, Sueing said he feels “super strong” as he continues to ramp up.

Sueing didn’t show many signs of nagging injury or being away from the court Monday, and he said he’s ready to “get back on that bike” as he shined in his latest performance in a Buckeyes uniform.

“I’m ready to get right back into it,” Sueing said.