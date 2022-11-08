Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris

The Lantern
Ohio State senior forward Justice Sueing (14) lays the ball up during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXtln_0j2OwcKL00 Former Ohio State forward chats with a fan prior to Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lK8N_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State graduate guard Isaac Likekele (13) shoots pregame prior to Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srdpZ_0j2OwcKL00 Robert Morris goes through layup lines prior to Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIGU1_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann coaches his team during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwzI0_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State senior froward Justice Sueing (14) sends that ball forward during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31369K_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State graduate guard Sean McNeil (4) shoots a three in front of the Ohio State bench during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nysRG_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) celebrates a three pointer during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBQbb_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State senior forward Justice Sueing (14) secures the steal during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfUBa_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State freshman guard Bruce Thornton (2) dives for a loose ball during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcmQa_0j2OwcKL00 The Ohio State crowd waves shoes at Robert Morris after a Robert Morris player lost his shoe in-game during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oxa6o_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State (1-0) opened their season with a 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ayyx_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) drives through the lane during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvYim_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) heckles the Robert Morris defender following a dunk during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRC6y_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State freshman center Felix Okpara (34) dunks the ball during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODUB5_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) celebrates with his bench following a Robert Morris shooting foul during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eKFt_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State junior forward Zed Key (23) celebrates after the first points of Ohio States season during Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpauy_0j2OwcKL00 Ohio State senior forward Justice Sueing (14) is interviewed postgame following Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZEZ9_0j2OwcKL00 The Ohio State mens basketball team celebrates with the Ohio State fans following Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2euC_0j2OwcKL00 The Ohio State mens basketball team sings 'Carmen' following Ohio States (1-0) 91-53 win over Robert Morris (0-1) on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnbNh_0j2OwcKL00

Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led Ohio State with 20 points as the Buckeyes opened their season Monday with a 91-53 win over Robert Morris at Value City Arena.

Sueing shot 8-for-14 from the field while junior forward Zed Key and graduate guard Isaac Likekele led the way with 10 rebounds and six assists, respectively.

Thirteen different players saw game action for Ohio State, including six freshmen making their collegiate debuts. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led the first-years with 17 points while freshman guard Bruce Thornton dished out four assists.

Robert Morris saw production from junior guard Enoch Cheeks, who scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting. However, the team shot 27 percent minus his production, with Cheeks making three out of the 24 team 3-pointers attempted.

The struggles by the Colonials are partially attributed to guards junior Josh Corbin and sophomore Jackson Last shooting a combined 2-for-17 in 55 combined minutes played.

Both teams traded baskets to open the game, with Key hitting his first career 3-pointer for Ohio State’s first basket of the season. Cheeks and graduate forward Kahliel Spear combined for 13 early points as Robert Morris held a 15-13 advantage at 11:49 left in the half.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Key and freshman guard Roddy Gayle Jr. gave Ohio State a 19-15 lead it would not relinquish. The Buckeyes took a 42-28 lead into the half and never allowed their advantage to shrink.

Likekele led the Buckeyes in minutes played with 30 and contributed defensively with two steals and two blocks. Robert Morris turned the ball over 11 times and only accumulated six assists as a team.

Ohio State held Robert Morris to 16.7 percent on 3-point shots, while shooting 9-of-17 from the free throw line. The Buckeyes struggled in their trips to the charity stripe, only shooting 61.9 percent for the game.

Ohio State continues its season Thursday against Charleston Southern at Value City Arena at 6:30 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2427 followers

More from The Lantern

Blacksburg, VA

Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home opener

Redshirt senior Kaleb Romero raises his hand during the Ohio State-Virginia Tech match Friday. Ohio State won 18-13. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State wrestling team began the 2022-23 season on a high note by besting No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 Friday at the Covelli Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA Tournament

Senior forward Emma Sears (19) steps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Friday. Ohio State won 1-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Senior forward Emma Sears scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season in the 107th minute as the sixth-seeded Buckeyes prevailed in a 1-0 victory over Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan State

The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team was swept by Michigan State across their two-game series. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team is headed back to Columbus after suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of Big Ten foe Michigan State.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campus

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of Tree of Life Congregation, right, hugs Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, of New Light Congregation, and Rabbi Cheryl Klein, For Hadash Congregation, hug after thousands gathered at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall for a vigil to remember the victims of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Courtesy of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four sets

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Purdue 3-1 on Thursday in a Big Ten matchup. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For The Lantern. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 games in four sets at No. 15 Purdue Thursday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State professors involved in study to get ALS drug approved speak on success and impact

Sandra Abrevaya helps her husband, Brian Wallach, walk at their Kenilworth home on Feb. 13, 2022. Wallach was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2017 at the age of 37 and was told he wouldn’t live past his infant daughter’s first birthday. He’s still here, although the disease progresses every year. Credit: Courtesy of Erin Hooley.

Read full story

Her Loss: Drake completes trilogy on a high note with assist from 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage released an album called “Her Loss” on Nov. 4. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Drake completed his trilogy — sporting a little backup this time around in the form of common collaborator 21 Savage.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-double

The Ohio State mens basketball team huddles together shortly before tipoff during Ohio States (2-0) 82-56 win over Charleston Southern (1-1) on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at Northwestern

Ohio State took on Northwestern last Saturday in high winds and rainy conditions. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Second-year long snapper Mason Arnold’s second-career start for the Buckeyes began with conditions the Tampa, Florida, native had never played in before — rain and winds that reached 50 mph.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) returns to Columbus Saturday for a matchup against Indiana (3-6). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Confidence is high for the Buckeyes entering Week 11.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener Friday

The Ohio State wrestling team will open its season on Friday in a match against Virginia Tech. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State wrestling team is set to kick off the 2022-23 season at the Covelli Center Friday versus No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Ohio State women’s soccer team will take on Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Ohio State begins its national championship chase with a matchup against Bucknell — the winners of the Patriot League Tournament — Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film Festival

Topol, outside the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, has played Tevye in more than 2,500 performances of “Fiddler on the Roof.” (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/MCT)

Read full story

CABS route changes to go into effect Monday, includes more frequent stops

According to the Ohio State Transportation and Traffic Management website, CABS routes are now expected to make more frequent stops. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State Campus Area Bus Service announced major route changes that will go into effect Monday and will restore service throughout campus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Ohio State fell 2-1 at No. 2 Rutgers in New Jersey on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team lost in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals 2-1 against Rutgers Wednesday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Read full story

The Ohio State Faculty Club features Michael J. Rosen’s solo exhibition: ‘Forward, and, In the Dark’

Pieces created by Michael J. Rosen are showcased in the Faculty Club. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Faculty Club. The Ohio State Faculty Club welcomes “Forward, and, In the Dark,” a new exhibition highlighting Michael J. Rosen’s works — including monotypes, collages and paintings. The Ohio-based artist and alum will give an artist talk Tuesday from 12-1 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern will travel to Columbus Thursday for a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan State

The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes will head to East Lansing, Michigan, for a matchup with Michigan State Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team returns to the ice in a two-game set Thursday and Friday at Big Ten foe Michigan State.

Read full story

Medical student awarded for fight against racial disparities in health care

Deborah Fadoju, a fourth-year medical student studying to become an OB-GYN, received an inaugural scholarship for her efforts to eliminate the Black maternal mortality gap. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victories

Voter Bill Batrow, of New Port Richey, leaves Precinct #33 moments after casting his ballot at the Gulf Harbors Civic Association at 4610 Floramar Terrace on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022, in New Port Richey. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested during today’s 2022 midterm elections. Credit: Douglas R. Clifford | TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy