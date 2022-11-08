Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over Northwestern

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fA57V_0j2KnQnC00
Through rainy and windy conditions No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) defeated Northwestern (1-8) Saturday to remain undefeated on the year. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 2 Ohio State football team played Northwestern Saturday in suboptimal weather conditions and came out with a 21-7 win.

Third-year running back Miyan Williams rushed for two touchdowns, which was enough for the win despite Northwestern doing everything possible to keep the ball out of Ohio State’s hands.

Ohio State broke a Football Bowl Subdivision record by scoring more than 20 points in its 70th-straight game, despite possessing the football for 13 minutes less than Northwestern. After a chaotic weekend that saw three top-10 teams lose, the second College Football Playoff rankings should give Buckeyes fans some breathing room after surviving the road trip to Evanston, Illinois.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Ground game carries the load once more

With second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson listed as unavailable versus the Wildcats, the Buckeyes relied on Williams and third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud to make up for his absence.

The wind steadily blew at 20 miles per hour throughout the game, with gusts reaching up to 47 mph at some points. Williams only rushed for 21 yards on his first 12 carries of the game, but ended the day with 111 yards and two scores on 26 carries.

His 2-yard score with 4:24 left put the game out of reach for Northwestern, which averages only 16.7 points per game.

Stroud, on the other hand, rushed for a career-high 79 yards on six carries, despite throwing for a new career-low 76 yards through the wind gusts. Stroud’s biggest run came in the fourth quarter on a read-option in which he ran 44 yards to the Wildcats’ 5-yard line.

Despite half the offensive playbook rendered essentially useless Saturday, the Buckeyes’ offense found another way to grind out a victory in a “classic” Big Ten matchup.

The Buckeyes played their ugliest game of the year

Conditions aside, the Ohio State offense looked the worst it has all season. Despite neither team forcing a turnover, the Buckeyes were held to 13 total first downs and converted only four third downs in 15 attempts.

Second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. was responsible for 51 of Ohio State’s 76 yards through the air. The passing game was limited all afternoon, with Stroud averaging 2.9 yards per attempt.

Ohio State entered the matchup with Northwestern, averaging 48.9 points per game and hadn’t scored fewer than 44 in a Big Ten matchup before Saturday. Despite the conditions preventing Stroud from comfortably throwing the ball, Northwestern physically matched up in the run game and on defense throughout.

After trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Ohio State responded with a touchdown in each of the subsequent three quarters. It wasn’t pretty, but the Buckeyes got the job done Saturday despite the box score indicating otherwise.

Ohio State still breaks records despite sputtering

Ohio State scored at least 20 points for the 70th-consecutive game. The Buckeyes broke a tie with Oklahoma, despite the offense only amassing 283 total yards of offense, a new season low.

Even though the Buckeyes uncharacteristically floundered on offense, the team still ranks first in the FBS in points per game. Williams’ 12 rushing touchdowns tie for 11th in the country in rushing touchdowns, while Harrison ranks third in the country with 10 touchdowns and 13th with 834 yards.

Despite miscues on offense through a combination of bad weather, a stout Northwestern defense and a lack of an air game, Ohio State’s offense still ranks highly in the country. In better conditions, fans should expect Ohio State to return to its high-scoring ways Nov. 12 against Indiana.

Defense bends but doesn’t break

The unique conditions at Ryan Field Saturday presented a test on all sides of the ball, as one miscue could ultimately decide the outcome. Ohio State’s defense withstood multiple Northwestern scoring attempts after the first quarter, implementing a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy.

Northwestern held onto the ball for 36:26 Saturday, the highest time of possession an opponent has put up against the Buckeyes this season. The Wildcats converted nine out of 20 third-down attempts, doubling the efforts by Ohio State.

Fourth-years linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman combined for 23 tackles with 13 and 10, respectively. Second-year defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau followed his historic performance against then-No. 13 Penn State with four tackles and a pass deflection.

The Wildcats saw production on the ground from third-year running back Evan Hull, who ran for 122 yards and scored Northwestern’s only touchdown. Although the Wildcats ran for a combined 206 yards on the Buckeyes’ defense, they averaged merely 3.5 yards per attempt.

Ohio State’s defense was tested in more ways than one against Northwestern. However, Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles, as he’s shown all season, made the correct adjustments on the defensive side to prevent Northwestern from staying in the game.

All eyes on Nov. 26

After the series of losses by three top-10 teams, the stars are aligning for the biggest game of the college football season Nov. 26 in Columbus. No. 5 Michigan took care of business against Rutgers 52-17 and looks to be on the way to an 11-0 record when it visits Ohio Stadium to face the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s Week 1 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame looks much better after the latter upset No. 4 Clemson at home 35-14 over the weekend. Alongside Clemson, No. 1 Tennessee fell to No. 3 Georgia in Athens 27-13 and No. 6 Alabama fell to No. 10 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The unpredictability of this college football season shows there are no guarantees after Saturday, and both Ohio State and Michigan know they need to focus one week at a time.

Yet, with the constant shift of the rankings, only four unbeaten teams remain in the FBS: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and No. 7 TCU. If the Buckeyes and Wolverines enter rivalry week with identical unblemished records, expect Ohio Stadium to feel like a once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2427 followers

More from The Lantern

Blacksburg, VA

Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home opener

Redshirt senior Kaleb Romero raises his hand during the Ohio State-Virginia Tech match Friday. Ohio State won 18-13. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State wrestling team began the 2022-23 season on a high note by besting No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 Friday at the Covelli Center.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA Tournament

Senior forward Emma Sears (19) steps toward the ball during the Ohio State-Bucknell game Friday. Ohio State won 1-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Senior forward Emma Sears scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season in the 107th minute as the sixth-seeded Buckeyes prevailed in a 1-0 victory over Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan State

The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team was swept by Michigan State across their two-game series. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team is headed back to Columbus after suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of Big Ten foe Michigan State.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campus

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of Tree of Life Congregation, right, hugs Rabbi Jonathan Perlman, of New Light Congregation, and Rabbi Cheryl Klein, For Hadash Congregation, hug after thousands gathered at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall for a vigil to remember the victims of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Courtesy of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four sets

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Purdue 3-1 on Thursday in a Big Ten matchup. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For The Lantern. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 13 games in four sets at No. 15 Purdue Thursday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State professors involved in study to get ALS drug approved speak on success and impact

Sandra Abrevaya helps her husband, Brian Wallach, walk at their Kenilworth home on Feb. 13, 2022. Wallach was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2017 at the age of 37 and was told he wouldn’t live past his infant daughter’s first birthday. He’s still here, although the disease progresses every year. Credit: Courtesy of Erin Hooley.

Read full story

Her Loss: Drake completes trilogy on a high note with assist from 21 Savage

Drake and 21 Savage released an album called “Her Loss” on Nov. 4. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor. Drake completed his trilogy — sporting a little backup this time around in the form of common collaborator 21 Savage.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-double

The Ohio State mens basketball team huddles together shortly before tipoff during Ohio States (2-0) 82-56 win over Charleston Southern (1-1) on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at Northwestern

Ohio State took on Northwestern last Saturday in high winds and rainy conditions. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Second-year long snapper Mason Arnold’s second-career start for the Buckeyes began with conditions the Tampa, Florida, native had never played in before — rain and winds that reached 50 mph.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) returns to Columbus Saturday for a matchup against Indiana (3-6). Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Confidence is high for the Buckeyes entering Week 11.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener Friday

The Ohio State wrestling team will open its season on Friday in a match against Virginia Tech. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 4 Ohio State wrestling team is set to kick off the 2022-23 season at the Covelli Center Friday versus No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Ohio State women’s soccer team will take on Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Ohio State begins its national championship chase with a matchup against Bucknell — the winners of the Patriot League Tournament — Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film Festival

Topol, outside the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, has played Tevye in more than 2,500 performances of “Fiddler on the Roof.” (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/MCT)

Read full story

CABS route changes to go into effect Monday, includes more frequent stops

According to the Ohio State Transportation and Traffic Management website, CABS routes are now expected to make more frequent stops. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State Campus Area Bus Service announced major route changes that will go into effect Monday and will restore service throughout campus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Ohio State fell 2-1 at No. 2 Rutgers in New Jersey on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team lost in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals 2-1 against Rutgers Wednesday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Read full story

The Ohio State Faculty Club features Michael J. Rosen’s solo exhibition: ‘Forward, and, In the Dark’

Pieces created by Michael J. Rosen are showcased in the Faculty Club. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Faculty Club. The Ohio State Faculty Club welcomes “Forward, and, In the Dark,” a new exhibition highlighting Michael J. Rosen’s works — including monotypes, collages and paintings. The Ohio-based artist and alum will give an artist talk Tuesday from 12-1 p.m.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern will travel to Columbus Thursday for a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The new-look Buckeyes got their season off on the right foot and now turn their focus to their latest nonconference test.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan State

The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes will head to East Lansing, Michigan, for a matchup with Michigan State Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team returns to the ice in a two-game set Thursday and Friday at Big Ten foe Michigan State.

Read full story

Medical student awarded for fight against racial disparities in health care

Deborah Fadoju, a fourth-year medical student studying to become an OB-GYN, received an inaugural scholarship for her efforts to eliminate the Black maternal mortality gap. Credit: Katherine Simon | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Ohio State

Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victories

Voter Bill Batrow, of New Port Richey, leaves Precinct #33 moments after casting his ballot at the Gulf Harbors Civic Association at 4610 Floramar Terrace on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022, in New Port Richey. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested during today’s 2022 midterm elections. Credit: Douglas R. Clifford | TNS.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy