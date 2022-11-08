Bread Club is on the rise, allows students to learn recipes and bake

The Bread Club is a weekly club that students can join to learn how make bread and other baked goods. Credit: Sydney Jones | Lantern Reporter

When looking for a warm, comforting treat to bake for fall, bread could be an option to indulge in, and The Bread Club at Ohio State gives Ohio State students the chance to bake some themselves.

What started in the early 2010s as the Sourdough Society, Bread Club has since grown to 160 active members who all share an appreciation for baked goods. Bread Club, however, is not limited to just bread, as it’s dedicated to teaching members how to prepare any baked goods.

“There are no limits,” Cameron King, a fourth-year in electrical and computer engineering as well as president of the organization, said. “We make all kinds of baked goods, not only bread but everything else pretty much too.”

King said the club tries to alternate between sweet and savory weeks, so members can get a taste of both. Garlic bread, English muffin breakfast sandwiches and chocolate chip scones are just a few of the treats the club has prepared this year.

“Bread Club for me is asking how we can successfully make the coolest thing possible without it getting too complicated for people,” King said.

Bread Club also does its best to come up with recipes to fit the fall season, King said, citing the candy-themed cookies members made shortly after Halloween. Another seasonal recipe was apple cider cupcakes, which can be found on its Instagram page.

Bread Club starts each week by posting recipes for meetings on its social media. During the meetings, all of the required ingredients are supplied and laid out in the front of the room. Each table then works together in a group to follow the recipe.

“It’s a pretty laid-back, free-flowing environment,” Maggie Lindner, a second-year in international studies and diversity, equity and inclusion and secretary for the Bread Club, said.

Lindsey Schumacker, a first-year in education, joined the bread club this semester with no prior baking experience. She said her favorite recipe so far is for chocolate chip scones.

“It’s nice because it’s after all your classes, so you can come and bake your stress away to stop thinking about homework,” Schumacker said.

For those looking for a fall recipe to bring home and new bread-baking skills this holiday season, Sophia Pajak, a second-year in environmental science and treasurer of Bread Club, said she suggests her pumpkin maple butter twist bread, as it was a challenge for her to make but turned out well.

Linder said Bread Club is a place to eat good food, learn new skills and build better friendships.

“Make some friends and maybe learn something about baking, whether it be as simple as ‘Stop leaning on the burner,’” Linder said.