Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7

Ohio State fourth-year running back Miyan Williams (3) scores Ohio States third touchdown of the day and notches them their 20th point on the day. With this touchdown Ohio State has reached 70 consecutive 20 point games. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) arrives at Ryan Field prior to the No.2 Ohio State-Northwestern game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith arrives at Ryan Field prior to the No.2 Ohio State-Northwestern game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline works with his players during warmups prior to the No.2 Ohio State-Northwestern game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) greets Northwestern fans before the No.2 Ohio State-Northwestern game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) enter Ryan Field in Evanston prior to Ohio States 21-10 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor The Northwestern student section expresses their anger in the early minutes of No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback discusses the game with his offensive line during No. 2 Ohio States 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) spins into the end zone for No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) first touchdown in a 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) flexes on the Northwestern offense during No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State fifth-year Josh Proctor (41) motivates the crowd during No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Well dressed Ohio State fans look on in Evanston during No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback CJ Stroud (7) gets ready to throw into the strong winds during No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks with second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) encourages his teammates during the first quarter of No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates an Ohio State forced punt during No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) signals to the referee during No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor No. 2 Ohio State (9-0) sings 'Carmen' with the Ohio State faithful following their 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State third- year quarterback CJ Stroud (7) signs autographs following No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year defensive tackle signs a fans Jersey following No. 2 Ohio States 21-7 win over Northwestern (1-8) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) high fives fans following No. 2 Ohio States (9-0) 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor
During an afternoon where rain fell and winds gusted at Ryan Field Saturday, one way to win appeared most advantageous.
Running the football.
In its first meeting against the Wildcats since the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) used clearing skies in the second half to fend away Northwestern 21-7.
Third-year running back Miyan Williams, who exited in the first quarter at then-No. 13 Penn State, ran 27 yards to give the Buckeyes their go-ahead touchdown as 8:44 remained in the third quarter. Williams added his second touchdown of the game with a 2-yard score as 4:21 remained in the fourth quarter.
Northwestern (1-8, 1-5 Big Ten) shut out Ohio State in the first quarter for the first time this season, forcing two three-and-outs and a turnover on downs.
Wildcats junior running back Evan Hull scored on a 16-yard run with 6:45 left in the first quarter, capitalizing an opening frame during which Northwestern had 86 rushing yards.
Ohio State finally got on the scoreboard after six drives, as second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka ran 15 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the season with 2:26 remaining in the first half.
Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud recorded a 38 completion percentage, the lowest of his career. Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Buckeyes with 51 receiving yards.
Hull led Northwestern with 116 rushing yards, and sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan went 10-of-14 for 79 passing yards.
Pack a poncho
Weather forecasts looked unfavorable going into Saturday’s game, and the combination of rain and wind appeared to play a role.
A downpour took place during the second quarter. Fans were advised to be aware in the event of possible delay, but the game played unbothered.
Ohio State needed more than one quarter in order to both find the end zone and score a point. The Buckeyes tallied just 45 yards of offense in the first quarter alone.
The second half featured a brighter environment with winds persisting.
Abnormal outing for Stroud
Stroud didn’t give his best performance against Northwestern, completing a season-low 38 percent of his passes.
Stroud began the game with five-consecutive incompletions. He connected with third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming for seven yards on Ohio State’s third drive.
Stroud did, though, contribute on the ground. Rushing for a career-high 79 yards, Stroud set up Ohio State’s final touchdown opportunity in the fourth quarter, as he gained 44 yards on his fifth of six total carries.
He finished 10-of-26 with 76 passing yards.
Williams good to go
Williams was seen wearing a sling after the Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions Oct. 29. Despite wearing tape on his hand, he didn’t seem to skip a beat.
The Cincinnati native started at running back while second-year TreVeyon Henderson was unavailable. Williams rushed for 111 yards on 26 carries.
Up next
Ohio State will return home and host Indiana Nov. 12 at noon. Kickoff time and broadcast channel are yet to be announced.
