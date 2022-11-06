Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8cf9_0izwJxno00
The Ohio State men’s soccer team won 3-2 over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

In a packed Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Friday, the third-seeded Ohio State men’s soccer team defeated sixth-seeded Michigan State 1-0 thanks to a 90th-minute goal from redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling.

The Buckeyes (10-2-5, 5-2-2 Big Ten) picked up their first Big Ten Tournament win under head coach Brian Maisonneuve and advance to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The Spartans’ (6-9-2, 3-5-1 Big Ten) season ended with the loss and will be graduating two starters, including All-Big Ten Second Team senior goalkeeper Owen Finnerty.

Ohio State had Michigan State on its heels in the first half. Freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota, sophomore midfielder Joakim Jahnsen and senior midfielder Xavier Green had more than 10 chances approaching the Spartans’ 18-yard box, but Finnerty and the Spartans back line kept the Buckeyes from scoring early on.

Senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, who was named the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year Friday , said he respects Finnerty for being a “top notch” goalkeeper and keeping the Spartans in the match late.

“He’s got a bright future for sure,” McLaughlin said. “They have their season on the line, just like a lot of other teams. And you see it, like, they fought to the end, and it’s a good Michigan State team.”

In the first match between the Spartans and the Buckeyes Sept. 30, Finnerty recorded eight saves in a 2-1 loss. The Spartan goalkeeper recorded five saves, including three in the first half, Friday.

The second half was more balanced in attacking — both teams had multiple chances to score but each team’s back line held sturdy for the first 30 minutes of the period.

Ohio State had three corner kicks in the last five minutes but was unable to convert. With just over 30 seconds remaining, senior midfielder Brayden Durbin sent a ball down the left side to junior midfielder Parker Grinstead, who delivered a cross to Etling in the box for a go-ahead header to win the match for the Buckeyes.

Etling said he was “ecstatic” after scoring the goal and winning his first Big Ten Tournament match. He said there was “nothing better than” seeing the team come together at the end.

“I think everybody just at the end — we wanted a goal,” Etling said. “From Luc[iano] taking on guys, Ashton (Bilow) coming in for a few minutes he did, Laurence [Wootton] putting the shift and Park[er] putting me the perfect ball in the box. I think it was pretty much a team effort at the end.”

Maisonneuve said Etling’s final season is reading like a “storybook” ending. He said Etling has been “leading the charge” in creating a winning culture.

“You talk about senior leadership, when your seniors are doing that and a freshman is playing in front of them, and Dev just says, you know, “Whatever’s best for the team,” I mean, that’s what it’s all about,” Maisonneuve said.

Pechota, who started his first match of the season Friday, said although the Buckeyes weren’t able to put away any goals early in the match, he said the veterans stepped up and produced.

Pechota said he knows the Buckeyes will bring the same energy in the semifinals.

“We had chances where we were just hitting it wide. Their goalie made a nice save,” Pechota said. “It was just one of those games where, like, our chances just weren’t falling. I mean, we stuck with it. And we got the result in the end. But sometimes, I mean, it’s harder to get the ball across the line.”

Maisonneuve said although “everybody loves attacking soccer,” he said he knows “defense wins championships” and said the Buckeyes back line did a great job of keeping the Spartans out of their own third.

“When Owen (Sullivan) and (Nathan Demian) are locked down along with Keagan, I mean, we’re in a really good spot,” Maisonneuve said. “You could feel that energy from them tonight.”

The Buckeyes will face second-seeded Rutgers (9-4-6, 5-2-2 Big Ten) Wednesday at Yurcak Field after defeating seventh-seeded Wisconsin in a penalty shootout Friday night. The teams drew 2-2 in their first match Sept. 30, and Wednesday’s match time is yet to be determined.

