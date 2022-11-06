Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 12 Buckeyes unavailable at Northwestern

Ohio State second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates in the end zone following an Ohio State touchdown during No. 2 Ohio State’s (8-0) win over No. 13 Penn State (6-2) in State College, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson is among 12 Buckeyes unavailable ahead of the Northwestern game Saturday.

Henderson rushed 16 times for 78 yards against then-No. 13 Penn State Oct. 29. He also missed the Week 4 matchup against Rutgers due to an injury and has a team-leading 552 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.

Third-year running back Miyan Williams exited the game against the Nittany Lions with an apparent hand injury. He’s not listed on No. 2 Ohio State’s pregame status report against the Wildcats, and head coach Ryan Day has said third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum, who played running back the last two seasons at Arizona State, is “full time” gaining reps with the Buckeye running backs alongside first-year Dallan Hayden.

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss his second-straight game as he continues recovering from a leg injury. Smith-Njigba has missed five games this season after originally departing the game against then-No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1.

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown will miss his third-consecutive game and fifth this season due to injury. He last played at Michigan State Oct. 8 and brought down a tackle.

The full status report is below:

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

RB TC Caffey

RB TreVeyon Henderson

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

RB Cayden Saunders

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba