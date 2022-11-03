Columbus, OH

Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third season

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Sof0_0iwbQlCr00
Ohio State junior wide receiver Julian Fleming has had a breakout season, emerging in an impressive Ohio State wide receiver core. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Looking at junior wide receiver Julian Fleming’s stats from 2021 to 2022, the improvement in almost every category is a standout difference between his second and third seasons.

Injuries throughout his time at Ohio State originally hindered Fleming’s production, but this season, he is more involved than ever, catching 19 passes for 354 yards along with six touchdowns. Fleming said he feels the injuries he has overcome have made him a stronger player.

“I didn’t really embrace those injuries in the process. As time went on, I finally realized that adversity is really carved into me and to the person that I wanted to be at the end goal,” Fleming said. “I just had to embrace everything that I’ve been through and kind of wear it on my shoulder and just bring that chip in every single day.”

Fleming had dealt with a shoulder injury which has affected his play since high school. He underwent a procedure to his left shoulder after his first year at Ohio State and struggled to continuously stay on the field.

Fleming said he felt everything started to click for him last offseason. It was a wake-up call for him, and he wanted to excel, as Fleming said he told himself to lock in and buy into maximizing his full potential on the field.

“I’ve made some sacrifices along the way,” Fleming said. “It’s gone pretty well, but the sky’s the limit. So, you just got to keep improving in every aspect as a team and as an individual.”

Head coach Ryan Day said Fleming had a great offseason, and everyone is now seeing the best version of him.

“I remember watching him in high school, and he was always good, big, strong, long strides. He can eat up a lot of ground,” Day said. “He can track a ball very well. He’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s physical, and he’s a presence out there. You’re starting to see the big-play ability downfield the last three games.”

Fleming said the offensive scheme helped him excel this season with catching passes farther down the field.

Fleming also said his success as a route runner comes from his teammates. The consistent offensive scheme that balances running and passing gives Fleming the opportunity to take advantage and track the ball down the field, he said.

“It starts up front with our offensive line and their protection and everything that they do, and then as well as having a consistent running game and getting those 4- to 5-yard gains every first down,” Fleming said. “That kind of just opens up to downfield.”

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has built a better bond with Fleming this year connecting with him deep down the field. Stroud said he felt Fleming worked hard during the offseason, especially in the weight room which helped him become more lean and agile.

“You can tell he can run any route that we ask him to. If it’s a corner, it’s a curl, it’s a slant, if it’s anything, he can really run it,” Stroud said. “I’m super happy for him, and I think he’s going to keep being great.”

In 2021, Fleming caught 12 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown across eight games. He specialized in short plays on offense last season but is now getting more involved down the field, which is something he said he really enjoys.

The process has been long for Fleming, but he’s starting to make strides he envisioned for himself when he arrived at Ohio State.

“I love deep routes, and it’s just something I’ve always felt like I excelled at more than shorter space stuff,” Fleming said. “I feel like my game is coming along as a whole, and everything’s kind of falling into place.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2409 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7

Ohio State fourth-year running back Miyan Williams (3) scores Ohio States third touchdown of the day and notches them their 20th point on the day. With this touchdown Ohio State has reached 70 consecutive 20 point games. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on Northwestern

No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) will travel to Evanston, Illinois, Saturday to take on Northwestern (1-7). Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The focus is solely on the Buckeyes. The first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, and No. 2 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) slotted near the top ahead of Saturday’s game against head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats at Northwestern.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The Ohio State men’s soccer team won 3-2 over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a packed Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Friday, the third-seeded Ohio State men’s soccer team defeated sixth-seeded Michigan State 1-0 thanks to a 90th-minute goal from redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 12 Buckeyes unavailable at Northwestern

Ohio State second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates in the end zone following an Ohio State touchdown during No. 2 Ohio State’s (8-0) win over No. 13 Penn State (6-2) in State College, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Men’s Soccer: Seven Buckeyes awarded Big Ten Honors

The Ohio State men’s soccer team saw seven players receive conference honors this season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s soccer team was well-represented in the Big Ten Conference post season honors announced Friday.

Read full story

President Johnson speaks on fall semester, addresses off-campus safety, carbon neutrality, NIL

Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson sat down with Lantern reporters to discuss safety, the drug and alcohol training program, NIL, Digital Flagship and carbon neutrality. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State.

Read full story
Caldwell, ID

Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the vote

A voter at O’Connor Field House in Caldwell on Election Day. O’Connor had a long line in the May primary election, so Canyon County added additional Caldwell polling locations for November. Credit: Katherine Jones | Idaho Statesman.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homes

Cafe side with window bubbles on the wall that cats can climb into. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar at 5568 N. High St. opened in August with the goal of helping cats find their forever homes.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matches

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team will take on Northwestern and Michigan State this weekend. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team continues its Big Ten schedule against Northwestern and Michigan State on back-to-back nights Friday and Saturday.

Read full story

Review: Star Wars ‘Tales of the Jedi’: a concise and interesting exploration into the moments behind moments

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is set before Luke Skywalker arrives to destroy the Death Star. Its tale is of a lone, rebellious Jedi. Shown is Jedi Cal Kestis on a zipline. (Lucasfilm/Respawn/Electronic Arts/TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes took on the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins in Columbus on Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In its return to the Big Ten Tournament, the No. 20 Ohio State field hockey team fell 5-2 Friday to No. 2 Maryland, led by Terrapins graduate defenseman Riley Donnelly’s two goals — including a score in the fourth quarter that won the game.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

From ‘Peripheral Vision’ to ‘Myself in the Way’- Turnover aims to evolve

The band Turnover releases a new album, “Myself in the Way,” on Nov. 4 Credit: Courtesy of Ian Hurdle. For their fifth studio album, Turnover wanted to release a project they could safely say is their most dynamic yet.

Read full story

Breathe Hope’s fundraiser for cystic fibrosis hits close to home for group’s president

Emilie Thomas (left) sits with other Breathe Hope members at an event this semester. Credit: Courtesy of Emilie Thomas. Emilie Thomas was four years old when she found out her newborn sister, Cassidie Thomas, suffered from cystic fibrosis , an inherited disorder that causes damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

Read full story

Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow “moo-ve” into the campus spotlight with Farmers Share on The Oval

A student pets a cow during the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow’s 2021 Farmers Share event. Credit: Kamryn Kreis. Kelsey Newell said she thought her day couldn’t get any stranger after seeing a cow on The Oval.

Read full story

Upcoming two-day conference to examine the relationship between comic books and American identity

Joseph Parrott flips through a book during his visit to the Lucy Shelton Caswell Reading Room — an extension of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum — Thursday. Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State prepares for Big Ten Tournament beginning Thursday

Ohio State graduate back Grace Kim (24) stands in the Ohio State huddle during No. 23 Ohio States (4-2) 4-2 loss to No. 3 Maryland (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good cause

Senior Midfielder, Emma Goldean (8), has used NIL to help others. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Since the day the Name, Image Likeness policy was approved, student-athletes have landed deals with brands, done advertisements and made money in many ways.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing search

Students will now have a new resource to find reliable off campus housing with the newly created housing network. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The challenge of finding safe and reliable off-campus housing can seem daunting for students new to renting, but the Ohio State Off-Campus Housing Network seeks to ease the experience by connecting students with property owners committed to meeting standards.

Read full story

Letter to the Editor: Swastikas and Slurs on Campus: The concerning rise of antisemitism at Ohio State

An antisemitic sticker from the Goyim Defense League found just south of Park Stradley residence hall. Courtesy of unnamed Jewish Ohio State student. The opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the co-authors.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy