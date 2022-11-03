Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State prepares for Big Ten Tournament beginning Thursday

Ohio State graduate back Grace Kim (24) stands in the Ohio State huddle during No. 23 Ohio States (4-2) 4-2 loss to No. 3 Maryland (7-0) on Sept. 16. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

After going 11-7 in the regular season, the No. 20 Ohio State field hockey team earned a seventh seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which takes place in Columbus for the first time since 2013.

The Buckeyes (11-7, 3-5 Big Ten) start the tournament with a rematch against No. 2 Maryland, an opponent they lost to on Sept. 16 in their first conference game of the season 4-2.

Revenge is fresh on the mind of senior midfielder Leanne Bough going into this game.

“All of us are really ready to come in Thursday,” Bough said. “Tuesday and Wednesday practices are big focus points for us coming into a big week. We’re ready to get redemption on Maryland and go from there in the Big Ten.”

The Buckeyes led 2-1 going into the final quarter of the September matchup against the Terrapins (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten) but Maryland scored three goals in the fourth to steal the win.

Senior forward Sarah Charley and sophomore midfielder Hallie Brost scored the two goals in the game for the Buckeyes. Graduate midfielder Danielle van Rootselaar led the Terrapins with two goals while graduate midfielder Leah Crouse and sophomore forward Hope Rose each added a goal of their own.

The Terrapins’ only conference loss came to Penn State in their last Big Ten game of the season. The 5-1 defeat pulled them out of first place in the Big Ten for the tournament.

Senior midfielder Emma Goldean believes the tournament taking place at Buckeye Varsity Field gives the Buckeyes an advantage.

“We practice on this turf, and we know what it’s like,” Goldean said. “We know the feel of it. Hopefully that helps, and we’ll get some good Ohio State fans out here.”

With all seven Big Ten teams that made the tournament ranked in the top 25, five of them in the top 10, head coach Jarred Martin said the Buckeyes understand the challenge lying ahead.

“Every team from now on is going to be pretty much top 10 in the country,” Martin said. “What goes into those games for success, what we do in those games to have our best performances, that’s what we are going to call upon for the rest of the season.”

The Buckeyes still have goals of making the NCAA Tournament as well, but with only 18 teams qualifying, they need to earn their spot with a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament.

“Game by game,” Martin said. “If you overlook any moment, it’s going to come back and bite you, so Maryland first, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Buckeyes play the Terrapins at 2 p.m. Thursday at Buckeye Varsity Field. If they win, their next game is Friday at 4 p.m., and the Big Ten Championship will be Sunday at noon.