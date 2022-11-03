Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road series

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team will take on St. Thomas twice this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is set to face off against the St. Thomas Tommies in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series matchup beginning Saturday.

The Buckeyes (8-1-1) look to bounce back following a 4-2 loss and 4-4 tie versus top-ranked Minnesota in their previous series. It was Ohio State’s first loss since Feb. 11, ending its program-record 18 game win streak.

The Buckeyes travel to Mendota Heights, Minnesota, to face the Tommies (1-7-0) in an away series Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Graduate forward Gabby Rosenthal said the Buckeyes are excited for the opportunity to build on their previous series, and said she is proud of the resilience Ohio State showed against top-ranked Minnesota.

“It takes a lot to come back and you really have to fight through those battles,” Rosenthal said. “Resiliency, I think that’s something that I take into this year and fighting back with those gritty wins because they’re so tough to get those goals back. But we’ve proven we can do that, I think that’s something we’ll carry with us as well.”

The teams last battled Nov. 6, 2021, when the Buckeyes traveled to Mendota Heights and swept the Tommies in a conference series. Ohio State held a 4-0 record versus St. Thomas last season, outscoring the Tommies 24-3 in its four clashes.

Senior forward Kenzie Hauswirth said her favorite memories with the team often come on road trips and that she’s excited for the opportunity to see familiar faces in Minnesota.

“Especially for me, I always love going to Minnesota because I’m from there, so I see a lot of family around and it’s a really big bonding experience,” Hauswirth said. “We get a lot closer and I think it’s always really beneficial for us, especially on the road. We know it’s a business trip, but we also know how to have fun with each other.”

The Buckeyes already have 17 individual players contributing to the point sheet this season, with 13 scoring at least one goal. Hauswirth said it’s rewarding to see contributions from the top of the roster to the bottom of the roster.

“I think we have a lot of depth this year,” Hauswirth said. “I feel like it’s any given moment anyone can chip in whatever that may be, maybe even not points. It can be as simple as blocking a shot and doing the dirty work in the D-zone that you don’t get a lot of credit for.”

Hauswirth said it’s “a really great dynamic for everyone” and is excited to see the chemistry evolve in her line over the course of the season, particularly playing alongside graduate forward and Olympic gold medalist Emma Maltais.

After a goal in Saturday’s game versus Minnesota, Maltais has now tied the program record for most career points by an Ohio State player with 170. Hauswirth said she’s bonding with Maltais and the rest of the forwards, which allows them to improve everyday.

“It’s been honestly just a blessing and honor to even be able to play with her,” Hauswirth said. “Every practice, every game we just are building a lot more chemistry. I feel like we have been clicking with each other really well.”

The series will be streamed on BTN+ and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.