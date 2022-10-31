Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State's 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn State

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) sing ‘Carmen Ohio’ in Beaver Stadium following Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State (6-2) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The meeting between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions Saturday was their latest success in their seasonal bout for contention in the Big Ten East division.

Second-year defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau had his hand in many plays defensively, including a pair of interceptions and fumble recoveries as No. 2 Ohio State used a 28-point fourth quarter to race past No. 13 Penn State 44-31.

Ohio State trailed 14-13 at halftime and erased a 21-16 deficit in the fourth quarter behind 452 yards of offense and four forced turnovers.

Here are five takeaways from Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State.

Tuimoloau meeting high-profile potential

A top-10 recruit in the class of 2021, according to several recruiting outlets, Tuimoloau committed to Ohio State late in the cycle, pledging he’d join the Buckeyes in July 2021.

Just over one full season later, Tuimoloau put his name alongside some of the best defensive performances in program history.

According to StatHead , Tuimoloau is the first Football Bowl Subdivison player since 2000 to have two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the same game.

That’s not to mention Tuimoloau’s six tackles, three for loss and three passess defended, which all stand as career-highs.

Saturday’s display showed expectations are being met by the highest-rated defensive prospect to sign with Ohio State in the modern recruiting era .

Buckeyes are battle tested

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHd9j_0isXkidi00
Ohio State second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is lifted into the air following an Ohio State touchdown during No. 2 Ohio State’s (8-0) 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State (6-2) in Happy Valley on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Prior to Saturday, Ohio State’s seven opponents this season had combined for a 24-27 record.

Against the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes had their biggest challenge yet.

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and Penn State gave Ohio State as much as it could handle at Beaver Stadium, losing only to then-No. 5 Michigan and providing the Buckeyes their second ranked game of the season.

Ohio State’s control slipped after the first quarter, during which the Buckeyes held a 10-0 lead and allowed 45 yards. Ohio State allowed 437 yards thereafter and traded leads four times.

Day said he thought the difference of the game came from the Buckeyes’s ability to band together in the second half. Despite several out-of-reach contests finishing with the second team in the game this season, Ohio State didn’t cruise to victory like it had often already in 2022.

Run game still inconsistent

Running backs third-year Miyan Williams and second-year TreVeyon Henderson both were available Saturday and ready to provide the Buckeyes options on the ground.

Penn State’s defense, however, didn’t make it easy.

The Buckeyes rushed for 98 yards on 26 carries against the Nittany Lions, their second-fewest this season. Three plays accounted for 63 rushing yards, including Henderson’s 41-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Williams exited the game with an apparent hand injury at the end of the first quarter. He ran twice for nine yards and a 4-yard rushing score, and has dealt with an injury already this season having missed theMichigan State game in Week 6.

Ohio State used a number of bubble screen plays to assist offensively, and Penn State defended well against them. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 354 yards, as the Buckeyes relied on winning the game through the air.

Defense had its biggest test this season

Penn State’s scoring offense ranked fourth in the Big Ten Conference behind an average of 33.4 points per game entering Saturday.

Penn State held an advantage 482 yards to 452 and became the first opponent to score more than 21 points against the Buckeyes this season. After taking a 14-10 lead in the second quarter, the Nittany Lions forced Ohio State to trail in the second quarter or later for the first time since Week 1.

The Buckeyes gave up seven passing plays of more than 15 yards, including six that went for at least 23. Ohio State had trouble making stops on third down, as Penn State converted six times on 16 tries as well as successfully completing three of four tries on fourth down.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense was tested Saturday. The Buckeye secondary continued seeing challenges and allowed 371 passing yards, the most given up all season.

Time to await College Football Playoff rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcQmF_0isXkidi00
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to Fox Sports after the No. 2 Ohio State-No. 13 Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 44-31. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.

Ohio State seeks a return to the CFP for the first time since making back-to-back trips in 2019-20, and it has a strong case.

The Buckeyes are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the Big Ten alongside No. 4 Michigan. The upset loss to the Wolverines last season hasn’t left the minds of those around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Day and Ohio State have been ranked within the top four teams all season, which would earn them a playoff berth. There will be several iterations of the CFP rankings and still the closing stretch of the season to go, including the Nov. 26 date between the Buckeyes and Wolverines.

It may not resemble what it’ll look like at the end of the season, but the Buckeyes are making a note of their positioning Tuesday and move forward to their next task at Northwestern Saturday.

