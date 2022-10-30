Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior Day

Senior forward Sarah Charley (25) looks on and readies herself during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Three seniors guided the Buckeyes in the win over Ball State on the team’s Senior Day. Midfielders Emma Goldean and Leanne Bough as well as forward Sarah Charley each scored once for the Buckeyes.

The No. 18 Buckeyes (11-7, 3-5 Big Ten) shut out the Cardinals (7-11, 4-3 MAC) 4-0 Sunday at Buckeye Varsity Field in their last regular season game.

Head coach Jarred Martin said he was happy to see the season end on a high note going into the Big Ten Tournament.

“A great win for the seniors,” Martin said. “A shutout. Kind of like a final chapter for the regular season to get ready for postseason play.”

Ohio State controlled the field the entire game, leading the Cardinals in shots 24-2 and in penalty corners 4-1.

The Buckeyes led the first quarter five shots to one with a corner but were unable to find the back of the cage.

Goldean got the scoring started at 4:38 of the second quarter with an unassisted goal started by a penalty corner that she triggered. It was her fifth goal of the season, getting her up to 15 points.

In the first minute of the second half, Bough’s goal counted after a lengthy review. She scored unassisted for her second goal in two straight games to get her to seven for the season.

“It was a good feeling,” Bough said. “To be celebrated today was a good feeling and to score today was really nice too.”

Charley got involved in the action at 4:52 of the third quarter, scoring off an entry pass redirected to her from sophomore midfielder Claudia Thomas, who earned the assist.

Sophomore forward Hanna Killeen worked around a defender on her own and added the fourth goal for the Buckeyes late in the fourth quarter. The goal was unassisted and was her first goal in her career at Ohio State.

Goldean said she is happy with what the team accomplished this year, and they are ready for postseason.

“I’m really proud of this team and how far we’ve come and what we’ve been able to do this season,” Goldean said.

Senior Sunday

Bough, Goldean and Charley were joined by senior back Delaney Lawler and graduates back Grace Kim, midfielder Janneke van Stiphout and midfielder Malen Iglesias in postgame celebrations for the Buckeyes’ senior day. A video was shown on the scoreboard which showed the younger players paying respects and giving praise to the seniors being honored.

Up next

The Big Ten Tournament is at Buckeye Varsity Field, beginning Thursday. The Buckeyes earned the seventh seed and play second-seeded Maryland at 2 p.m.