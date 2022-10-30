Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State

Ohio State second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates following a Penn State fumble recovered by Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) defeated No. 13 Penn State (6-2) 44-31 in Happy Valley on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 2 Ohio State football team walked into State College, Pennsylvania facing its toughest challenge of the season but emerged with a 44-31 win Saturday over No. 13 Penn State. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for over 350 yards while the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

On the defensive side of the ball, second-year defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau had a breakout game highlighted by two sacks and his first two career interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown. Head coach Ryan Day said Tuimoloau’s performance was special and unlike anything he’s seen previously.

“It’s all kind of a blur the way it happened,” Day said. “But to intercept balls like that as a defensive end and get a defensive score, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before. That’s big time.”

The Edgewood, Washington, native, was recruited as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports . However, he only saw sporadic playing time his first season starting in only two games. But through his second season in Columbus, Tuimoloau is showing why he was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school.

Alongside his first two career interceptions, the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman also induced his first career forced fumble on Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford while posting career-highs in tackles for loss and total tackles with three and six, respectively.

Tuimoloau said it’s the work he’s put in during practice that’s finally paying dividends during game time.

“I think perfect practice makes a perfect play,” Tuimoloau said. “The guys hold me accountable every practice, and that’s where it starts.”

Fourth-year defensive lineman Zach Harrison, who also grabbed an interception courtesy of a quarterback pressure from Tuimoloau, said his teammate is a competitor whose effort in practice is finally showing during gametime.

“J.T. is definitely a competitor,” Harrison said. “We know sometimes the stats don’t go your way, something I’ve experienced in my career as well. I just talked to him, saying: ‘Just keep playing, bro. You are too good to let that get in your head.’”

While the Ohio State secondary struggled to contain sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington — who caught 11 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown — the defensive line stood strong. The trio of Harrison, Tuimoloau and second-year defensive lineman Jack Sawyer combined for 11 of Ohio State’s 75 total tackles coupled with two quarterback hits.

Even though Ohio State’s defense allowed a season-high 31 points to the Nittany Lions, Harrison said the team gave up “too many points” but was happy to see the Buckeyes pass a tough challenge in a hostile environment.

Where the defense may have lacked, Tuimoloau more than made up for with his efforts throughout the afternoon. Day said he’s seen the work his young defensive lineman put in and he’s happy it’s paid off.

“He’s an unbelievable player, but he’s a better person,” Day said. “This is kind of his coming out party today. And he’s been working at it, nobody wants it more than he does. At this stage, for him to play the way he did, it means a lot to him. And I think his teammates are very proud of him.”