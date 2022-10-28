Strauss victims show opposition towards Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been ordered to appear on May 27 for a deposition in front of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Credit: John Kuntz

Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss who claim an Ohio congressman covered up sexual abuse have taken their fight to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race between Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson and incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee since 2020 and U.S. representative since 2007, has denied allegations that he knew of Strauss’ abuse after serving as an assistant men’s wrestling coach from 1987-95. Jordan was named in a November 2019 lawsuit against Ohio State, alleging he knew of Strauss’ sexual abuse after multiple wrestlers and a referee came to him and former head coach Russ Helickson detailing the abuse.

Strauss was a varsity team doctor and served as a physician at the Student Health Center from 1978-98. An independent investigation in 2019 found that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 student-athletes during his tenure and that university officials were aware of the abuse and failed to prevent or address it.



Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

Wilson said Jordan “very well knew” what was going on but did not defend any students as a coach at Ohio State.



“Jim Jordan has proven himself to be a person of low moral character, if any at all,” Wilson said.



Wilson stood with Strauss victims outside Ohio Stadium during the Ohio State football game against Rutgers Oct. 1 with signs and T-shirts that read “#MeToo Jordan Knew,” according to an NBC4 article .



Jordan’s office did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.



Defeating an incumbent is difficult — with a 94.7 percent re-election rate in the U.S. House in 2020, according to Open Secrets , a research organization which tracks U.S. politics. Jordan also holds a substantial advantage in campaign funding against Wilson. According to Open Secrets , Jordan has spent almost $9 million in the race compared to Wilson’s $18,124.

Wilson said anyone who is unable to stand up for victims of sexual assault will fail to defend the Constitution.



“Democracy and character matters,” Wilson said. “If someone is not able to stick up for, or protect, sexually abused people, he’s not going to stick up for the Constitution.”



Tom Lisy, a former Ohio State wrestler from 1986-88, said Jordan has turned his back on Strauss’ victims.



“I’m protesting, and I post a lot of stuff against Jimmy on Twitter because I know that Jim’s willing to do anything, including turn his back on the wrestlers and the people that he had ties with –– myself included –– that he’s willing to turn his back on all of us to remain in power,” Lisy said. “And that’s wrong.”



Lisy said his anger lies with the university, but this sentiment is often lost with putting a lot of attention towards Jordan.



“Our protests aren’t really focused on getting Jim out, and [the focus on Jordan] distracts from our message,” Lisy said. “It distracts from our message, which is ‘Ohio State is mistreating alumni, who they permitted to be abused.’”



University spokesman Chris Booker said in an email the university regrets and apologizes to all who experienced Strauss’ abuse.



“The university has reached settlement agreements with more than half the plaintiffs – 296 survivors – for more than $60 million, and all male students who filed lawsuits have been offered the opportunity to settle,” Booker said.

Lisy said he believes Jordan’s unwillingness to tell the truth makes him unfit for office.



“I don’t really know a lot about Tamie, and I’m not going to say anything bad about her,” Lisy said. “I tell you what, based on the conversations I’ve had with her and based on, kind of, who she projects to be, I’ll take my chances on Tamie because she hasn’t lied yet. She hasn’t covered up.”