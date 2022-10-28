Columbus, OH

Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume Ball

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnnXa_0ipSc28700
Skully’s Music-Diner is slated to host ‘Ladies ‘80s and More Halloween Costume Ball’ Oct. 31. It is located at 1151 N. High St. Credit: Kim Dailey | Lantern reporter

There are numerous holiday events this Halloween weekend, but none have quite the same place in Columbus’ heart as Skully’s Music-Diner’s annual Halloween Costume Ball.

Located at Skully’s Music-Diner on North High Street, the Halloween Costume Ball Saturday will start with the ‘80s, ‘90s and one-hit wonder dance party. Doors are open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., and dressing up in a costume gives patrons the chance to win up to a $300 prize, according to the diner’s Instagram.

Jim Berling, general manager of Skully’s Music-Diner, said the ball is a longtime tradition. He said the dance party has been going on for 21 years, and this year’s rendition of the event will live up to all expectations.

“No frills, just come and dance, drink and be merry,” Berling said. “It’s not like a trauma or a freak show, you don’t have to go through a maze.”

Berling said costumes are encouraged but not required. He said the audience will be of all ages, including college students and an older audience.

Chuck Fay, DJ for the Skully’s Halloween Costume Ball, said the music will be mostly from the ‘80s and ‘90s, and some traditional Halloween songs will also be included.

“Can’t say how other Halloween parties are, but Skully’s annual Halloween party is a pretty big deal,” Fay said. “It’s always been a lot of fun. My favorite memory of the night is seeing a lot of people come out and walk around in costume on that part of the High Street.”

Judges will look at the costumes during the dance party to decide who will win the cash prize, Berling said.

“We’ll have a panel of judges walk in the crowd, and we’ll say, ‘If you want to be in the contest, get up on stage to show us your dance moves and costume,’” Berling said. “Showing off their costume, dancing the whole time, good energy interacting with the crowd — that’s all part of the contest.”

Berling said the judging will also depend on crowd response. He said a couple of guest regulars will participate in judging for unbiased opinions.

“Winners will be announced after the party, and I’ll give them their prizes at that time,” Berling said. “We’re going to have a first-place prize for $300 and then a bunch of runners-up for $50. All prizes are cash prizes.”

Since this is an annual Halloween party at Skully’s Music-Diner, audience members come prepared, and unique costumes appear each year, Breling said.

“A couple of years ago, we had some guys who had been Ace and Gary [from ‘The Ambiguously Gay Duo’] wear tights, we got a lot of handmade costumes, like big Iron Man,” Berling said. “One of the funniest ones was that some guy was a chair, actually sat down and looked like a chair.”

The event is for those 18 and older with a $5 fee for those under 21 due at the door. There will be no cover fee until 10 p.m. when participants must then pay a $10 cover, according to Skully’s Instagram.

“Come with energy, just relax and dance,” Berling said.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

