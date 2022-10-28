The 1975 embraces insecurity and introspection in ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ymPPe_0ipSbmUN00
The 1975 released a new album on October 14th named “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.” Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

The 1975, an alternative rock band from Manchester, England, released their fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Oct. 14. Coming off their previous instrumental-based album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” the band paints a different picture of their post-20s lives, focusing on simplicity with an underlying rock and roll framework present in their first two albums.

The first track, self-titled “The 1975,” kicks off with short piano notes, creating anticipation. This is followed by lyrics of self-estimation sung by the band’s frontman, Matty Healy, regarding chronic pitfalls from his 20s. The track is brought to life by random cacophonies of sound, a detail repeated through all the songs on the album and reflects the eras of the band.

Followed with an upbeat tune, the song “Happiness,” while presented as a piece about pleasure, is met with opposing lyrics of self-deprecation through an era of excitement, a trope not foreign to the band’s previous albums. Lyrics conveying unrequited love and an obsession with relationships are followed by anxious thoughts, like “I’m feeling like I’m messing it up.” The track features catchy guitar riffs similar to those in previous hits, such as “Girls” and “Chocolate.” In “Happiness,” Healy sings about the absurdity of pretending to conceal anxiety, even within an ideal love scenario.

The third song, “Looking for Somebody (To Love),” masquerades as a carefree tune about seeking out love in your own way. However, the track takes a turn, and lyrics such as, “but the boy had a plan with a gun in his hand,” convey a different picture. The tune carries on with a guitar riff for the bridge but is composed of lyrics about loss and heartbreak caused by shootings. The song is melodic and well written but lacks cohesion with the rest of the album that focuses on the pains of becoming an adult.

“Part of the Band,” the first single off the album, is full of pop culture references. It flows with a lilting saxophone and piano, which follows in the rest of the album. The lyrics feature self-examination found in previous tracks, and Healy reflects on whether he’s giving himself too much credit with lines like, “Am I ironically woke, the butt of my joke?” The song details Healy’s past addiction and provides insight into what it’s like living a normal life after experiencing the highs and lows of drugs. These snippets of thought came together in “Part of the Band” to create a soft reflection of the past.

“I’m In Love With You” speaks for itself, as it’s a song that boasts about the feeling of being in love and the process of wanting to tell someone how you feel. Healy said in Spotify’s Storyline the music video for “I’m In Love With You” is a continuation of the 2016 music video for their song “A Change of Heart.” The upbeat instrumentals of the song encapsulate how exciting it is to be in love, and the lyrics go hand in hand with this idea.

“All I Need To Hear” is a drastic change of pace, being a beautiful ballad about needing to hear “I love you.” The song paints the picture of someone saying they don’t need anything other than those words, with the lyrics “I don’t need the crowds and the cheers, oh, just tell me you love me, ‘cause that’s all that I need to hear” showcasing that theme perfectly. The soft guitar and piano sounds match the song’s vulnerable lyrics.

“Human Too” is one of the most vulnerable songs on the album, as the theme is everyone making mistakes and being human. Along with the beautiful piano, Healy tells the story of cancel culture and how it affects a person’s life. The lyrics show how just because someone has made poor choices, it doesn’t mean they’re bad, they’re just human.

Arguably the most popular song on the album, “About You” is probably the most nostalgic for fans, as it’s said to be a musical continuation of “Robbers,” from The 1975’s first album, Healy said in Spotify’s Storyline. This song dives into the themes of missing a past relationship. The song features Carly Holt, the wife of lead guitarist Adam Hann. Holt brings a soothing feeling to the song, as her angelic voice creates a sense of comfort while singing heart-wrenching lyrics.

The last song on the album, “When We Are Together,” stays on the theme of love, which is showcased often in the album. The song not only has calming guitar and violin sounds, but also provides a story about the healing nature of relationships by reiterating, “The only time I feel I might get better, is when we are together.” This song is the perfect ending to an album full of love.

The album is a perfect mix of familiarity and surprise, with instrumentals mirroring past albums and with more vulnerable lyrics. All 11 songs make for an amazing listening experience, as each song paints a picture anyone can see.

Rating: 4.5/5

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2410 followers

More from The Lantern

A small task can have a big impact: Happiness Campaign provides helpful tasks to overcome mental health issues

Those practicing veterinary medicines were found to be more likely to commit suicide than the general public according to a 2019 survey. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over Chaminade

The Ohio State men’s basketball team sings ‘Carmen Ohio’ following Ohio State’s 101-57 win over Chaminade in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State men’s basketball team played its final exhibition game of the preseason Tuesday, defeating Chaminade 101-57 at Value City Arena.

Read full story

Buckeye Road Trip helps fund students’ trips home for Thanksgiving break, provides travel to 6 cities

The Undergraduate Student Government will provide a safe and affordable way for students to return home for Thanksgiving break with its Buckeye Road Trip program. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Daylight saving time is ending and with it bad sleeping habits

Permanent daylight saving time might soon become a reality. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS. With daylight saving time ending Nov. 6 in Ohio, students might find themselves struggling to adjust to the time change.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibition

No. 13 Ohio State defeated Notre Dame College 118-33 in Columbus on Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Eight different players scored in double digits during No. 14 Ohio State’s 118-33 win against Notre Dame College Monday night at the Schottenstein Center.

Read full story

K-pop dance cover group Queen of Aces embraces the industry and reflects on Asian representation

(left to right) Kara Kiratikosolrak, Michelle Guan, Lulu Wu, Tori Ampiaw, Michelle Bohman, Anya Barrera (bottom left) and Kailey Hester (bottom right) pose after their performance at the Chinese American Student Association, Hong Kong Student Association and Chinese Students and Scholars Society’s “Shanghai Night” event on Oct. 7. Credit: Courtesy of Cindy Gu.

Read full story
Ohio State

Understanding Ohio midterm elections: a 2022 ballot guide

Election Day 2022 will be Nov. 8. Voting will run from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Credit: Athena Markowski | Managing Editor for Design. With the midterm elections one week away, it’s crucial that Ohio State students are well-versed on the issues on the ballot and the politicians who will impact their lives. With this mission in mind, The Lantern set out to talk to nearly a hundred students from Ohio State’s College Democrats and College Republicans, as well as students walking through The Oval to hear what issues matter most to them. The data collected from the College Democrats and Republicans were standardized so each group, regardless of size, was equally represented in the issue count.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Ohio artists create music posters, contribute to the Columbus music scene

Venues, like The Newport, are a common canvas for music posters to be pasted on. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In the vast community that is the Columbus music scene, poster artists help performances come to life with their artwork.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offs

Ohio State wrestling hosted its annual wrestle-off in Covelli Center Thursday. Team Scarlet beat Team Gray 20-19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Covelli Center hosted the Ohio State wrestling team’s wrestle-offs Thursday to decide who will represent each weight class for the Buckeyes this season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn State

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) sing ‘Carmen Ohio’ in Beaver Stadium following Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State (6-2) on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
State College, PA

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2

Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot (22) jumps during the Ohio State-Michigan game Wednesday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. It took multiple come-from-behind set victories for the No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team to take a 3-2 victory Saturday at No. 11 Penn State’s Recreation Building.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championship

The Ohio State men’s soccer team won 3-2 over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team conceded its second match of the season in a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin Sunday at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex in Madison, Wisconsin.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinal

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A pair of goals by Nebraska junior forward Eleanor Dale, in addition to tallies from sophomore forwards Abbey Schwarz and Sarah Weber, powered Nebraska past the No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team 4-0 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Hibner Stadium Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior Day

Senior forward Sarah Charley (25) looks on and readies herself during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Three seniors guided the Buckeyes in the win over Ball State on the team’s Senior Day. Midfielders Emma Goldean and Leanne Bough as well as forward Sarah Charley each scored once for the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 loss

Ohio State celebrates a goal after scoring against Wisconsin Oct. 8. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn State

The Ohio State football team celebrates after a touchdown during the No .2 Ohio State-No. 13 Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 44-31. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly contested rematch, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team prevailed over the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a shootout Saturday at the Ohio State Ice Rink, ending in a 4-4 tie for the game.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State

Ohio State second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates following a Penn State fumble recovered by Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) defeated No. 13 Penn State (6-2) 44-31 in Happy Valley on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly anticipated top-ranked matchup, the No. 1 Buckeyes lost their first game of the season 4-2 Friday versus the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goals

With a two-game road series over, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to then-No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy