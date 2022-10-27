Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for Sensabaugh

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeyCQ_0io3qZRS00
Brice Sensabaugh is a 2022 recruit looking to make an impact this season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Playing for the men’s basketball team at Ohio State is a milestone freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh longed to achieve.

His dream came true as he became part of the 14-man roster for the 2022-23 Buckeyes, one of 10 new additions to the team.

“This was my dream school growing up,” Sensabaugh said. “Being able to have the opportunity like this at my dream school and being a part of the physical Big Ten, I’m just really excited to see where it takes me.”

Sensabaugh was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports and Rivals, coming out of high school at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Florida. As a senior, Sensabaugh averaged 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Sensabaugh said he looks to continue playing at a high rate at the college level, but that doesn’t mean the transition has been easy.

“The intensity has picked up and the game’s obviously faster,” Sensabaugh said. “For me personally, I think the workouts are more intense and just living here on campus instead of living at home is definitely a big change.”

Sensabaugh said it was hard to adjust at first, but his teammates, the coaching staff and his roommate, freshman center Felix Okpara, made it less challenging.

Ohio State has exceeded Sensabaugh’s expectations, he said, partially through older players who have made the adjustment easier for him. Sensabaugh said he learns from upperclassmen like junior guard Eugene Brown III and junior forward Zed Key.

“I can go to them for advice or anything I need,” Sensabaugh said. “Off the court, they’re even better people than they are players.”

As a senior, Sensabaugh made 89 3-pointers. He is already being recognized as someone who can catch and shoot beyond the arc, including by Okpara.

“Everyone on the team are shooters,” Okpara said. “Brice and Sean (McNeil) have really shown that they can catch and shoot at a really high level.”

Sensabaugh, standing 6-foot-6, said his athleticism helped him get to where he is today, as well as participating in team nutrition and strength programs.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said of the incoming class — including four four-star freshmen — he is expecting four to get playing time right away, and Sensabaugh is among them.

“Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr., Brice Sensabaugh, and Felix Okpara are all capable of helping this team and playing. They’ll go through ups and downs, they’ll have some challenges, but all four are going to play,” Holtmann said. “We’re excited about the potential of that group for sure.”

The reigning Florida Gatorade Player of the Year found extra momentum from previous Ohio State players, including former guard Malaki Branham. After one year playing for the Buckeyes, Branham was declared for the NBA Draft and was selected No. 20 overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Branham found success at Ohio State as a freshman, and it has given Sensabaugh hope, he said. But, Sensabaugh said all the freshmen on the team are focusing on this season more than anything, along with the work they put in every day.

“As freshmen, we are all super realistic, and you know, we just put in the work,” Sensabaugh said. “Wherever that takes us, that’s where we’ll go. I don’t think we’re looking too far ahead in the future. We’ll take it day by day.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2381 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 loss

Ohio State celebrates a goal after scoring against Wisconsin Oct. 8. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn State

The Ohio State football team celebrates after a touchdown during the No .2 Ohio State-No. 13 Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 44-31. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly contested rematch, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team prevailed over the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a shootout Saturday at the Ohio State Ice Rink, ending in a 4-4 tie for the game.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State

Ohio State second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates following a Penn State fumble recovered by Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) defeated No. 13 Penn State (6-2) 44-31 in Happy Valley on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly anticipated top-ranked matchup, the No. 1 Buckeyes lost their first game of the season 4-2 Friday versus the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goals

With a two-game road series over, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to then-No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the road

The Ohio State field hockey team fell 3-1 to Michigan Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In its last Big Ten matchup of the regular season, No. 18 Ohio State fell to No. 6 Michigan by a score of 3-1 Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend set

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Oct. 7 in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team will face the top-ranked team when No. 1 Minnesota comes to Value City Arena for a weekend set.

Read full story

School of Music to host HalleBOOia! event with wide range of music

Weigel Hall, home of the Weigel Auditorium, will showcase the School of Music’s HalleBOOia! event Oct. 28. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern reporter. As an ode to Halloween, the Ohio State School of Music will hold its 28th-annual HalleBOOia! event Friday, showcasing a variety of performances from student music ensembles.

Read full story
Ohio State

Strauss victims show opposition towards Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been ordered to appear on May 27 for a deposition in front of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Credit: John Kuntz. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss who claim an Ohio congressman covered up sexual abuse have taken their fight to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race between Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson and incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Read full story
138 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State Saturday

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) will travel to State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday for a top 25 matchup against No. 13 Penn State (6-1). Credit: Gabe Haferman | For The Lantern. Two Big Ten East foes meet on the gridiron Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume Ball

Skully’s Music-Diner is slated to host ‘Ladies ‘80s and More Halloween Costume Ball’ Oct. 31. It is located at 1151 N. High St. Credit: Kim Dailey | Lantern reporter. There are numerous holiday events this Halloween weekend, but none have quite the same place in Columbus’ heart as Skully’s Music-Diner’s annual Halloween Costume Ball.

Read full story

The 1975 embraces insecurity and introspection in ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The 1975 released a new album on October 14th named “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.” Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The 1975, an alternative rock band from Manchester, England, released their fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Oct. 14. Coming off their previous instrumental-based album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” the band paints a different picture of their post-20s lives, focusing on simplicity with an underlying rock and roll framework present in their first two albums.

Read full story

The School of Music presents opera scene show ‘Love is a Plaintive Song’

The School of Music to perform ‘Love is a Plaintive Song’ opera scene show on Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Timashev Recital Hall with music from Bernstein, Gilbert & Sullivan, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Mozart, Adamo, Sondheim, Bizet and Humperdinck.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team begins its postseason Sunday, taking on Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Hibner Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State wraps regular season in final weekend before Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State field hockey team will take on Michigan and Ball State this weekend in its final bouts of the 2022 season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After clinching a spot in the Big Ten Tournament Friday with a win over Indiana, the No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team looks to further strengthen its case for the NCAA Tournament in its last two games of the regular season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchup

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team will matchup against the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to face off against No. 2 Minnesota in a top-ranked Western Collegiate Hockey Association series matchup beginning Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and story

Nathalia’s tree inside of TENSPACE with several of the 30,000 beanies hanging from it. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. TENSPACE, a revolving business that hosts online brands for two-month activation periods and located at 930 N. High St., is hosting Love Your Melon until Dec. 23, with proceeds from beanie purchases going toward pediatric cancer research.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowd

The No. 6 Ohio State Womens Volleyball team (13-5) defeated their rival Michigan (13-8) 3-0 in Columbus on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team swept Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center, extending its winning streak over its rival to six.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: New players look into forge new identity

Ohio State redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing is one of the few players on the Ohio State men’s basketball team who has suited up for the Buckeyes prior to this season’s tipoff. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy