Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten Tournament

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4JDd_0imi7g8v00
No. 13 Ohio State capped of its senior night with a 2-1 win over Michigan State in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team came up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State in its final home match of the regular season Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

With the win on a memorable Senior Night, the Buckeyes (9-1-5, 4-1-2 Big Ten) moved into second place in conference rankings, as the Spartans (6-7-2, 3-3-1) remained at No. 5 in the Big Ten.

Michigan State applied the high pressure early, keeping the ball in its attacking third for a majority of the first half. Senior midfielder Xavier Green had a few first-half opportunities to give Ohio State a lead but couldn’t convert partly due to Spartans senior goalkeeper Owen Finnerty’s three first half saves.

Although the Spartans were primarily on the attack early in the first half, senior forward Devyn Etling was fouled in the Spartans’ 18-yard box. Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton iced the penalty kick for a 1-0 Buckeye lead at the 32nd minute.

Ohio State came out attacking early in the second half, as sophomore defender Nathan Demian scored a quick header at the 47th minute on an assist from sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways.

Demian said it felt good to get the first goal of his Buckeye career.

“Finally got that goal, you know, obviously great delivery by Samways,” Demian said. “He’s been on set pieces all year, and he shows why. His assists, how many good balls he puts in, and we got guys who want to go and attack it. And fortunately, this was my time to attack.”

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said he was surprised Demian only has one goal this season but is happy the whole team is contributing to scoring.

“For, I don’t want to say a little guy, but again, he’s not super tall. But he’s very good in the air,” Maisonneuve said. “His timing is great, and he’s aggressive. So, I’m not surprised.”

Even up two goals, it seemed the Buckeyes were playing with more urgency than the Spartans. Ohio State had three shots on target within 10 minutes, two saved by Finnerty and the other a strike from sophomore midfielder Joakim Jahnsen that went off the right post.

However, senior forward Conner George quieted down the loud home crowd with a 65th-minute on an assist from junior midfielder Jack Zugay to cut the lead to one.

The Buckeyes responded with three counter attacks of their own late in the second half. Green, along with freshman forward Tanner Creech, had more opportunities to extend the Buckeyes’ lead, including back-to-back-to-back missed sitters at the 78th, 79th and 80th minutes.

Ohio State barely came out with a 2-1 win to keep its regular season Big Ten championship hopes alive.

Green said he should have scored a few more goals to emphasize the win for the Buckeyes but is glad he has one more chance to score in his final regular season match Sunday.

“I think that we’ve been really doing well with the attack all season,” Green said. “We should have put those chances away. We should’ve had a few more goals. But luckily, we had enough to win the game.”

Ohio State honored its four graduating seniors — Etling, midfielders Green and Chris Dowling and goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin — before the game with personalized frames of their jerseys and a ceremony with families and friends.

Green said his five years as a Buckeye have been unforgettable.

“Been here a long time,” Green said. “So yeah, I was just really appreciative of the jersey that I got. And hopefully we have another home game here in a week or two.”

Maisonneuve said this position is what the Buckeyes have wanted since August.

“We talked about winning the championship. And now we’re putting ourselves in a place to do it,” Maisonneuve said. “We need a little help from Indiana. Maryland’s a very good team, Indiana’s a very good team. That’s going to be a battle. I mean, it all comes down to Sunday, which is what you want, what you expect in the Big Ten with the parity we have.”

Demian said the team is entering with the mindset that “every game from now on is a must win.”

“Every single Big Ten Tournament game is a must win. Every single NCAA Tournament game’s a must win,” Demian said. “Just starts a game earlier in Wisconsin.”

The Buckeyes travel to Madison for their season finale against Wisconsin (5-6-3, 2-4-1 Big Ten) Sunday at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex at 1 p.m., streaming on BTN+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2381 followers

More from The Lantern

State College, PA

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2

Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot (22) jumps during the Ohio State-Michigan game Wednesday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. It took multiple come-from-behind set victories for the No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team to take a 3-2 victory Saturday at No. 11 Penn State’s Recreation Building.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championship

The Ohio State men’s soccer team won 3-2 over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team conceded its second match of the season in a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin Sunday at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex in Madison, Wisconsin.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinal

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A pair of goals by Nebraska junior forward Eleanor Dale, in addition to tallies from sophomore forwards Abbey Schwarz and Sarah Weber, powered Nebraska past the No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team 4-0 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Hibner Stadium Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior Day

Senior forward Sarah Charley (25) looks on and readies herself during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Three seniors guided the Buckeyes in the win over Ball State on the team’s Senior Day. Midfielders Emma Goldean and Leanne Bough as well as forward Sarah Charley each scored once for the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 loss

Ohio State celebrates a goal after scoring against Wisconsin Oct. 8. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn State

The Ohio State football team celebrates after a touchdown during the No .2 Ohio State-No. 13 Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 44-31. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly contested rematch, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team prevailed over the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a shootout Saturday at the Ohio State Ice Rink, ending in a 4-4 tie for the game.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State

Ohio State second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates following a Penn State fumble recovered by Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) defeated No. 13 Penn State (6-2) 44-31 in Happy Valley on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly anticipated top-ranked matchup, the No. 1 Buckeyes lost their first game of the season 4-2 Friday versus the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goals

With a two-game road series over, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to then-No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the road

The Ohio State field hockey team fell 3-1 to Michigan Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In its last Big Ten matchup of the regular season, No. 18 Ohio State fell to No. 6 Michigan by a score of 3-1 Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend set

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Oct. 7 in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team will face the top-ranked team when No. 1 Minnesota comes to Value City Arena for a weekend set.

Read full story

School of Music to host HalleBOOia! event with wide range of music

Weigel Hall, home of the Weigel Auditorium, will showcase the School of Music’s HalleBOOia! event Oct. 28. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern reporter. As an ode to Halloween, the Ohio State School of Music will hold its 28th-annual HalleBOOia! event Friday, showcasing a variety of performances from student music ensembles.

Read full story
Ohio State

Strauss victims show opposition towards Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been ordered to appear on May 27 for a deposition in front of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Credit: John Kuntz. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss who claim an Ohio congressman covered up sexual abuse have taken their fight to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race between Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson and incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Read full story
138 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State Saturday

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) will travel to State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday for a top 25 matchup against No. 13 Penn State (6-1). Credit: Gabe Haferman | For The Lantern. Two Big Ten East foes meet on the gridiron Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume Ball

Skully’s Music-Diner is slated to host ‘Ladies ‘80s and More Halloween Costume Ball’ Oct. 31. It is located at 1151 N. High St. Credit: Kim Dailey | Lantern reporter. There are numerous holiday events this Halloween weekend, but none have quite the same place in Columbus’ heart as Skully’s Music-Diner’s annual Halloween Costume Ball.

Read full story

The 1975 embraces insecurity and introspection in ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The 1975 released a new album on October 14th named “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.” Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The 1975, an alternative rock band from Manchester, England, released their fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Oct. 14. Coming off their previous instrumental-based album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” the band paints a different picture of their post-20s lives, focusing on simplicity with an underlying rock and roll framework present in their first two albums.

Read full story

The School of Music presents opera scene show ‘Love is a Plaintive Song’

The School of Music to perform ‘Love is a Plaintive Song’ opera scene show on Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Timashev Recital Hall with music from Bernstein, Gilbert & Sullivan, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Mozart, Adamo, Sondheim, Bizet and Humperdinck.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team begins its postseason Sunday, taking on Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Hibner Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State wraps regular season in final weekend before Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State field hockey team will take on Michigan and Ball State this weekend in its final bouts of the 2022 season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After clinching a spot in the Big Ten Tournament Friday with a win over Indiana, the No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team looks to further strengthen its case for the NCAA Tournament in its last two games of the regular season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy