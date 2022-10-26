Season review: ‘House of the Dragon’ serves as a pleasant surprise in audiences’ return to Westeros

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy in “House of The Dragon.” Credit: Warner Media/HBO via TNS

After the tumultuous finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” aired to much dismay from audiences and critics just over three years ago, many moved on from the world and lore of George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Three years was all it took for viewers to let go of the sour taste left in their mouths, as “House of the Dragon” garnered 9.99 million viewers for its series premiere in August, and just five days later was renewed for a second season. On Sunday, the show continued to break records and became HBO’s biggest finale since “Game of Thrones,” tallying 9.3 million viewers in its closing episode and earning an average IMDb user rating of 8.6 in its first season.

Loosely based on Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood,” the events of “House of the Dragon” take place roughly 200 years before “Game of Thrones” and tell the story of House Targaryen at its height in the years leading up to its downfall.

While its nearly $200 million budget allowed for some of the most viscerally stunning images in the franchise or any television of late, the strength of “House of the Dragon” lies in its nuanced writing and near-perfect character portrayals.

The initial season ultimately serves as a successful setup for the coming civil war within House Targaryen, and audiences are introduced to the three main families in the looming Dance of the Dragons: the Targaryens, the Hightowers and the Velaryons.

In the first episode, all houses are living in the peace and prosperity of the realm, which is headed by King Viserys I Targaryen, as Targaryens have ruled the Iron Throne and Seven Kingdoms for hundreds of years. Despite the frequent time jumps, audiences see the seeds of war carefully planted in a time of apparent peace.

Where “Game of Thrones” found success in the political drama and feuds between different houses throughout the realm, the first season of “House of the Dragon” feels more intimate, as characters are largely limited to that of the three intertwined houses. With this comes the ability to develop meaningful, fleshed-out arcs featuring very high stakes, allowing audiences to be naturally invested despite the characters being highly flawed and very human.

The series’ clear standout is Emma D’Arcy, who uses they/them pronouns. Their portrayal of an older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen captivated audiences after the character’s introduction through a gruesome birthing scene in the sixth episode titled “The Princess and the Queen.” D’Arcy’s stoic, yet cautious, portrayal of Rhaenyra makes for one of the most intriguing protagonists in television in recent years, and their chemistry with Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) makes for the likes of a true Targaryen dynasty.

The Targaryen dynasty is meant to be at its height, and the show puts clear effort into displaying this by making some of the best dragons seen in a live-action adaptation. Featuring nine dragons in its first season — from Syrax to Caraxes and Vhagar — their movements, discernible personalities and sheer size create an unforgettable presence of House Targaryen.

The season carried a weight felt by audiences week by week, who eagerly awaited Sunday nights for the past two months to tune in to the madness that is “House of the Dragon,” and there is no doubt that will still be the case the next time it airs.

With season two’s production expected to start in early 2023, audiences can expect a spring or summer 2024 release. In the meantime, season one has undoubtedly thrust Martin’s franchise to the forefront of pop culture once again, and a new spinoff series will likely be on the rise in the coming months.

Season one rating: 4/5

