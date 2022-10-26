Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting Michigan

The Lantern
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball (13-5) team will take on Michigan (13-7) Wednesday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For The Lantern

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team hosts rival Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center in the final match of a four-game homestand.

The Buckeyes (13-5, 9-1 Big Ten) enter the match on an eight-game winning streak and a five-match win streak against the Wolverines (13-7, 4-6 Big Ten), who’ve dropped three games straight.

Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot said the hard work in practice led to this win streak.

“It just feels right,” Londot said. “We’ve been working hard in practice to find that groove, and it’s clearly showing on the court.”

The Ohio State offense features a balanced attack this season with three hitters averaging over three kills a set. Senior outside hitters Jenaisya Moore and Gabby Gonzales are averaging 3.05 and 3.31 per set, with Londot at 3.71 per set.

Londot ranks sixth in the Big Ten in kills, while the Buckeyes lead the conference at a 13.95 per game clip.

“I think it goes back to the work that we do during practice,” Londot said. “We can relax in game because we know we’re prepared.”

This year, Michigan is 1-5 against ranked opponents, including a loss to Ohio State at home on Sept. 28.

Londot said the tough pre-conference schedule helped the Buckeyes find their groove, highlighting senior setter Mac Podraza as someone who uses “every single tool that we have.”

“Everyone’s found their personal groove, and that’s just proven with the four of us over 10 kills last game,” Londot said.

Londot, Gonzales, Moore and junior middle blocker Rylee Rader all had over 10 kills in the four-set victory over Iowa.

Londot said the reason for their success also comes from the ability to focus on what they each need to do individually on the court.

“We just have to focus on our side of the court,” Londot said. “We just have to focus on us and really keep attacking each team like they’re the best in the country.”

Ohio State averages 14.42 digs per set, ranking third in the Big Ten. Senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr, who averaged 5.14 digs last week en route to receiving Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, said her teammates playing well motivates her to do the same.

Michigan has a couple weapons with junior outside hitter Jess Muzik ranking seventh in the conference with 3.64 kills per set, and senior middle blocker Jess Robinson has recorded nine games of at least 10 kills earlier this year.

“At the end of the day it comes down to what we do on our side,” Murr said. “We can manage that and then make sure we’re the aggressors on our side of the net.”

Londot said there is a lot of trust, love and fun around the locker room during this win streak.

Londot and Murr both said the team’s chemistry comes down to how the team practices, and when they practice well, they play well.

“I think it’s that trust aspect that is allowing me and the rest of the team to play some of their best volleyball,” Murr said. “I love to win, and I want my teammates to be a part of such a winning experience, so I want to do everything I can to allow them to be their best.”

Ohio State plays Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center at 7 p.m.

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
