Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkK4P_0im0dK3V00
The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to play Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup against Michigan State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns for its final home match of the regular season Tuesday against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (8-1-5, 3-1-2 Big Ten), in contention for their first Big Ten regular season championship under head coach Brian Maisonneuve, look to extend their five-game unbeaten streak on a night honoring four graduating seniors — goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, forward Devyn Etling, midfielder Xavier Green and midfielder Chris Dowling.

The Spartans (6-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Ten) sit at No. 5 in conference rankings and seek home field advantage in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maisonneuve said he feels good about playing Michigan State but said losing one of the two remaining matches would be harmful this late in the season.

“There’s still four teams that can win the regular season,” Maisonneuve said. “There’s still a couple of teams that are battling for the Big Ten Tournament, and then you can end up anywhere in between. So, the parity in the Big Ten is unbelievable. Makes for a lot of fun but also keeps you up at night wondering how it’s going to all shake out.”

Etling said he’s excited for his final regular season home match because this one means a lot to the team, saying there are postseason implications “on the line.”

Etling said there’s a lot to take away from his six years as a Buckeye, especially the friendships, hardships and community he has made. He said the biggest change he’s seen over the years is the personnel and influx of hardworking players.

“Maise has done a good job putting us in a position to where we can succeed,” Etling said. “We’ve done, gotten the results on the field which we’ve struggled with in the past few years. So, it’s just that little tiny, extra bit we’ve added on to our team has, I think, made the difference.”

Dowling said the last couple matches will emphasize the difference between this season and past seasons. He said a win against the Spartans is “all we really want right now” and puts the Buckeyes in a good spot for the Big Ten Tournament.

“Michigan State’s a huge game for us because we’re still in the hunt for Big Ten regular season champs,” Dowling said. “We need this win. So, everyone’s pretty focused, ready to go. Obviously last home game, and senior night. So, it’s a big deal for us.”

Dowling said he may not have had a traditional route as a college athlete but was able to build relationships within the team he’ll never forget.

This year has certainly been different with both more wins on the table and a more vibrant culture, Dowling said.

“It’s always a goal to win the Big Ten championship, to go to the NCAA Tournament, to be at the top of the table in the Big Ten,” Dowling said. “This year in particular, and since I’ve been an athlete here, it’s just been a little more real.”

Green, a five-year veteran, said he’s thankful for all the program provided him, although he said it was “a rough time” when he first arrived in 2018.

“Each season we’ve gotten better and better. And finally, this season, it’s kind of all coming together,” Green said. “It’s changed, but for the good. So yeah, we’re in a really good spot right now. And that’s from all the hard work over the last four or five years.”

McLaughlin said it’s surreal to think that despite only joining the Buckeyes in 2021, he’s become close to the other graduating seniors and is excited for what the future holds for his class and the young leaders “taking over the team.”

“From a personal standpoint, they’re really incredible people,” McLaughlin said. “As soccer players, I think, like, their performances and their abilities speak for themselves. But yeah, you’ve got a great mix — like, an old man in Devyn Etling, a young Kiwi in Xavier Green. And then Chris Dowling, I don’t think anyone’s quite figured him out yet. So, it’s a good mix.”

Maisonneuve said although it’s a small senior class, this class is one of the best he’s “had the honor to coach.”

“They’re just great kids,” Maisonneuve said. “The whole class is fantastic on the field but even better people and teammates, so they’re going to be missed.”

The Buckeyes kick off against the Spartans at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2381 followers

More from The Lantern

State College, PA

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2

Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot (22) jumps during the Ohio State-Michigan game Wednesday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. It took multiple come-from-behind set victories for the No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team to take a 3-2 victory Saturday at No. 11 Penn State’s Recreation Building.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championship

The Ohio State men’s soccer team won 3-2 over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team conceded its second match of the season in a 3-2 loss to Wisconsin Sunday at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex in Madison, Wisconsin.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinal

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A pair of goals by Nebraska junior forward Eleanor Dale, in addition to tallies from sophomore forwards Abbey Schwarz and Sarah Weber, powered Nebraska past the No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team 4-0 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal at Hibner Stadium Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior Day

Senior forward Sarah Charley (25) looks on and readies herself during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Three seniors guided the Buckeyes in the win over Ball State on the team’s Senior Day. Midfielders Emma Goldean and Leanne Bough as well as forward Sarah Charley each scored once for the Buckeyes.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 loss

Ohio State celebrates a goal after scoring against Wisconsin Oct. 8. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn State

The Ohio State football team celebrates after a touchdown during the No .2 Ohio State-No. 13 Penn State game Saturday. Ohio State won 44-31. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly contested rematch, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team prevailed over the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a shootout Saturday at the Ohio State Ice Rink, ending in a 4-4 tie for the game.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State

Ohio State second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates following a Penn State fumble recovered by Ohio State. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) defeated No. 13 Penn State (6-2) 44-31 in Happy Valley on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly anticipated top-ranked matchup, the No. 1 Buckeyes lost their first game of the season 4-2 Friday versus the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goals

With a two-game road series over, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to then-No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the road

The Ohio State field hockey team fell 3-1 to Michigan Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In its last Big Ten matchup of the regular season, No. 18 Ohio State fell to No. 6 Michigan by a score of 3-1 Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend set

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Oct. 7 in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team will face the top-ranked team when No. 1 Minnesota comes to Value City Arena for a weekend set.

Read full story

School of Music to host HalleBOOia! event with wide range of music

Weigel Hall, home of the Weigel Auditorium, will showcase the School of Music’s HalleBOOia! event Oct. 28. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern reporter. As an ode to Halloween, the Ohio State School of Music will hold its 28th-annual HalleBOOia! event Friday, showcasing a variety of performances from student music ensembles.

Read full story
Ohio State

Strauss victims show opposition towards Republican Congressman Jim Jordan in midterm elections

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan has been ordered to appear on May 27 for a deposition in front of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Credit: John Kuntz. Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss who claim an Ohio congressman covered up sexual abuse have taken their fight to Ohio’s 4th Congressional District race between Democratic newcomer Tamie Wilson and incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Read full story
138 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State Saturday

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) will travel to State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday for a top 25 matchup against No. 13 Penn State (6-1). Credit: Gabe Haferman | For The Lantern. Two Big Ten East foes meet on the gridiron Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume Ball

Skully’s Music-Diner is slated to host ‘Ladies ‘80s and More Halloween Costume Ball’ Oct. 31. It is located at 1151 N. High St. Credit: Kim Dailey | Lantern reporter. There are numerous holiday events this Halloween weekend, but none have quite the same place in Columbus’ heart as Skully’s Music-Diner’s annual Halloween Costume Ball.

Read full story

The 1975 embraces insecurity and introspection in ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The 1975 released a new album on October 14th named “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.” Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The 1975, an alternative rock band from Manchester, England, released their fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” Oct. 14. Coming off their previous instrumental-based album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” the band paints a different picture of their post-20s lives, focusing on simplicity with an underlying rock and roll framework present in their first two albums.

Read full story

The School of Music presents opera scene show ‘Love is a Plaintive Song’

The School of Music to perform ‘Love is a Plaintive Song’ opera scene show on Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. in the Timashev Recital Hall with music from Bernstein, Gilbert & Sullivan, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Mozart, Adamo, Sondheim, Bizet and Humperdinck.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team begins its postseason Sunday, taking on Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Hibner Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State wraps regular season in final weekend before Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State field hockey team will take on Michigan and Ball State this weekend in its final bouts of the 2022 season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After clinching a spot in the Big Ten Tournament Friday with a win over Indiana, the No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team looks to further strengthen its case for the NCAA Tournament in its last two games of the regular season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy