Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman season

Ohio State freshman forward Stephen Halliday (19) is Ohio State’s leader in points thus far into the season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

Freshman forward Stephen Halliday’s “welcome to college hockey” moment came promptly.

The No. 16 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team opened the season at Mercyhurst University Oct. 1 with a 4-2 win, and Halliday made his Buckeye debut. However, it wasn’t the final score that stuck in Halliday’s mind.

“First game, I got absolutely smoked by Mercyhurst,” Halliday said. “Mason [Lohrei] and Tate [Singleton] were sticking up for me, and that just shows how close we are as brothers.”

Since then, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Maryland native has led the Buckeyes with nine points through seven games, scoring two goals and notching seven assists.

In the Buckeyes’ home-opening series against Wisconsin, Halliday scored one goal alongside three assists, including an open-ice pass leading to sophomore defenseman Cole McWard’s game-winning goal to defeat the Badgers 4-3 Oct. 8.

Halliday assisted on three of Ohio State’s four goals one night after scoring for the first time as a Buckeye.

Halliday’s performance earned him Big Ten Second Star of the Week Oct. 11.

“That was an awesome pass,” McWard said. “I was screaming for it, but it was a great look by him to get his head up. He came back, kind of broke up the play defensively, and then to have that awareness to throw it over to me cross-ice, that’s the type of player he is.”

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft in April, Halliday’s strong start to the season doesn’t come as a surprise.

Halliday ended his United States Hockey League career fifth all-time in league history for regular-season career points with 215 and finished the 2021-22 season with 35 goals and 60 assists, both team records for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The former Fighting Saint credits his teammates for making him feel comfortable and building the trust and chemistry needed to make his game-winning pass while adjusting to Ohio State.

“I know all of our D are really, really good at every part of the game,” Halliday said. “They know that I’m going to cover for them too, so that’s the type of team we are. I think it’s a good start, but there’s still a lot of stuff I need to work on, especially away from the puck and kind of just holding on to pucks more.”

Alternate captain and senior forward Jaedon Leslie has served as a mentor for Halliday so far, with their lockers next to each other. Leslie said he’s shared advice with Halliday and the new Buckeyes, which he’s seen translate on and off the ice.

“I think it’s just kind of staying loose with the younger guys,” Leslie said. “They are all great to have in the locker room, very serious, and then at the same time, they can joke around with you. So, I think just always being there for them, supporting them in any way that I can is kind of what we need to do as older guys, and I think if we can do that, then we’re going to create great team chemistry.”

Before the Wisconsin series, head coach Steve Rohlik emphasized the importance of “scoring by committee” and winning the special teams battle. The seven goals scored in Ohio State’s victories over Wisconsin — 3-1 and 4-3 respectively — were by seven different players.

The common denominator in four of those goals was Halliday, who has six of his nine points on the power play. If the past is any indication, the freshman forward will continue to be a factor in the Buckeyes offense.

“He handles the puck really well,” Rohlik said. “I think there’s a lot of other areas that he wants to continue to improve, which we want to continue to push him, but he certainly has done a good job there on the power play.”