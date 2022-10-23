Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State's 54-10 win over Iowa

Ohio State second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the No. 2 Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor

No. 2 Ohio State came out of its bye week with a 54-10 win over Iowa, notching its seventh win of the season and the fourth in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes didn’t look like themselves early on but came out for the second half with something to prove. Saturday was the first time a team had scored over 50 points on Iowa since Nov. 8, 2014, when Minnesota put up 51 points.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud had a tough time with the top-ranked Iowa defense early on but showed up in the second half to finish with 286 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. led the receivers with seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown with second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming both pulling in a touchdown catch of their own.

Here are five takeaways from the Buckeyes’ statement win against Iowa.

The defense can make up for a stalled offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqMpD_0ijurDMM00
Ohio State’s defensive line raises their hands during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The Buckeyes proved Saturday that it doesn’t matter if the offense is getting it done because the defense will keep them in the game.

The first half was a struggle for the Ohio State offense. The Buckeyes only scored one offensive touchdown and four field goals, even though they were set up with favorable field position in Iowa territory four times.

None of those four possessions ended in a touchdown.

The Buckeyes defense stepped up, forcing three turnovers in the first half, including fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg pick-six, which was Ohio State’s first defensive touchdown of the season.

They continued to dominate in the second half with three more forced turnovers, only allowing 158 total yards along with five sacks that contributed to 10 tackles for loss.

Stroud can be slowed down but not stopped

Iowa came into Saturday ranked third in the country in passing yards allowed per game, and Stroud struggled early on. In the first half, he completed 10 passes on 17 attempts for 105 yards and no touchdowns, fumbling in Iowa territory after taking a hit, which allowed Iowa to score its only touchdown of the game.

Stroud threw an interception on the first play of the second half, and it looked like the struggles would continue, but he flipped a switch as soon as the Buckeyes got the ball back. He completed 10 of his next 11 throws for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

Stroud’s final line was 20-of-30 with 286 yards, four touchdowns, and he was picked off once. The Heisman Trophy candidate proved even further that he should be the favorite for the award to this point in the season.

Ruggles helps the offense through their struggles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00STVr_0ijurDMM00
Ohio State graduate kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks one of his four field goals during No. 2 Ohio State’s (7-0) win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

With the offense slowed down in the first half, graduate kicker Noah Ruggles was asked to take on more responsibility than he has had all season. Previously, he only made two field goals the entire 2022 season, but he kicked four in the first half.

Ruggles was almost automatic in the 2021 season when he was called up to kick a field goal, making 20 of 21. Before the game Saturday, he had already missed one kick on three attempts, but he showed that the Buckeyes can still rely on him when needed.

Ruggles’ four field goals Saturday were from 46, 41, 35 and 26 yards. With those four field goals and five extra points made, he scored more points himself against Iowa than five teams did this year.

Smith-Njigba will be eased back into the offense

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made his first appearance for the Buckeyes since Week 3 against Toledo.

He didn’t play much in the game Saturday, and he pulled up limping after Stroud missed him on a deep pass. He went to the sideline and didn’t return, but head coach Ryan Day said after the game Smith-Njigba was on a snap count. Smith-Njigba did have a catch for seven yards in the red zone, which he fumbled but recovered himself, leading to the Buckeyes’ field goal that drive.

He would not play in the second half, and the passing game was still good without him as it has been most of the season so far, but it doesn’t hurt to have a talent like Smith-Njigba back on the football field.

The run game struggled

The two-headed monster of running backs third-year Miyan Williams and second-year TreVeyon Henderson have been a big part in the Buckeyes offensive success up to this point, but both ball carriers struggled Saturday.

Williams had 10 carries for 19 yards but was able to find the end zone for the Buckeyes’ only offensive touchdown in the first half. He picked up 13 of his 19 yards on one run. Outside of that, he only picked up six yards on nine carries.

Henderson had a better performance, picking up 38 yards from 11 carries while catching a pass for four yards as well. This came up short by a long way from some of the big games that he has been known for as a Buckeye.

In 30 total carries, the Buckeyes only rushed for 66 yards, which was the lowest mark they have put up for the season.

