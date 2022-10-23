Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State field hockey team celebrates during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team picked up another weekend sweep on the road after beating both Indiana Friday and Bellarmine Sunday.

With their 2-1 win over the Hoosiers (8-9, 1-6 Big Ten), the Buckeyes (10-6, 3-4 Big Ten) officially clinched a spot in the Big Ten Tournament taking place in Columbus in November.

Junior forward Makenna Webster had a hat trick in a 5-1 win over the Knights (4-13, 2-4 MAC), which was the first three-score game for a Buckeye player this season.

Indiana

The Hoosiers scored first when redshirt junior back Sydney Keld scored her fifth goal of the season just over 10 minutes into the game.

After the Indiana goal, Ohio State senior midfielder Leanne Bough tied the game up late in the third quarter off of a penalty corner shot for her fifth goal this year, assisted by graduate midfielder Janneke van Stiphout.

Buckeyes senior forward Sarah Charley scored what ended up being the game-winning goal unassisted with 7:54 left in the game. It was her team-leading 10th goal of the season, giving her 22 points.

The Buckeyes led the game with 11 shots and had four penalty corners, while the Hoosiers had eight shots and five penalty corners. Ohio State junior goalkeeper Abby Danson had two saves in the game.

Bellarmine

Bough scored on Sunday as well to notch her sixth goal of the season and give the Buckeyes an early lead over the Knights, assisted by graduate back Grace Kim and freshman forward Zella Bailey.

The next goals didn’t come until the third quarter, but they came in a flurry, started by Knights senior forward Amber Hofenk Jerembo.

Webster scored her first two goals at 4:06 of the third quarter and at 13:49 in the same period. The first was assisted by senior midfielder Emma Goldean, and the second was another assist from Kim.

Senior back Delaney Lawler scored the Buckeyes’ fourth goal in the third quarter from Kim’s third assist in the game.

Webster secured the hat trick only 1:30 into the fourth quarter unassisted which was her sixth goal of the season.

The Buckeyes’ next game takes place in Ann Arbor to face No. 6 Michigan at 6 p.m. Friday for their final regular season Big Ten matchup.