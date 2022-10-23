Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Junior defenseman Riley Brengman’s game-winning goal propelled the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 Saturday during the second game of the national championship rematch series at the OSU Ice Rink.

With the Buckeyes dominating the shots 37-25, Brengman said the Buckeyes wanted to come out strong in this series.

“I think we really were a unified front and played from the backup,” Brengman said.

After a physical start to the game mirroring Ohio State’s (7-0-0) 3-2 victory Friday, the Bulldogs broke through with a goal by senior forward Mannon McMahon at 7:54 in the first period. The original shot from McMahon on the wraparound chance bounced off Ohio State senior defenseman Lauren Bernard, and Bulldogs graduate forward Gabbie Hughes and junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith were credited with the assists.

Ohio State got the equalizer at 16:17 in the first period from a redirection goal from graduate forward Gabby Rosenthal for her fifth goal of the season. After Rosenthal’s faceoff win, the puck went to graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques, who shot the puck to Rosenthal. The assist was Jaques’ 12th point of the season, a team high. Senior forward Jennifer Gardiner tallied the secondary assist.

After calling for the puck on the goal, Rosenthal said she credits Jaques for serving her the pass.

“I’m not surprised because she’s such a great player all around, passing and shooting,” Rosenthal said.

The Buckeyes’ strong response after the first Bulldogs goal led the Buckeyes to outshoot the Bulldogs 16-6 in the first period.

Minnesota Duluth capitalized on a four-on-four as Hughes broke through on a breakaway to give the Bulldogs the 2-1 advantage at 3:29 in the second period. Freshman defenseman Tova Henderson and Jobst-Smith received the assists.

The Buckeyes broke through at 10:47 in the third period as Gardiner tied the game 2-2 with a shot at the top of the circles, with the puck appearing to hit Bulldogs sophomore forward Mary Kate O’Brien on the way into the net. Freshman defenseman Emma Peschel picked up her first collegiate point with an assist on the goal along with graduate forward Paetyn Levis.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said it was great Peschel got on the board as the freshmen are the future of the franchise.

“She just plays a good sound defense,” Muzerall said. “Compliments to her getting her first point because it’s always a struggle to get that one. You constantly think about it and then when you do it just breaks ground.

Brengman scored the game-winning goal to give the Buckeyes the 3-2 lead at 15:03 in the third period. The play originated off an assist from graduate forward Emma Maltais who found Brengman coming from the bench. Levis received the secondary assist.

With her family in the crowd, Brengman said it was a great moment to win the game.

“I’m super happy to score in front of them and make them proud as well,” Brengman said.

The Buckeyes’ win is their 18th-straight.

The Buckeyes remain in Columbus to take on the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers next Friday at 6 p.m.

“I think we’re a fun team to play against,” Muzerall said. “We have to play the 60 minutes or we’re going to be in trouble next week.”