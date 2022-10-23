Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) runs onto the field during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback CJ Stroud (7) enters Ohio Stadium before No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State head coach Ryan Day prepares to take the field prior to the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Following an injury early in the season, Ohio State third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) suited up for No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State third-year Miyan Williams (3) celebrates in the end zone during the first touchdown of No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi (34) celebrates with his teammates after a successful touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State graduate kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks one of his four field goals during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State first-year Sonny Styles (20) tackles the Iowa ball carrier during the No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with teammate Julian Fleming (4) during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State fans celebrate during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor The Ohio State defense lines up against Iowa during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sits on the sidelines during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State red gloves and helmet shown prior to the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) gestures to the crowd after an Ohio State first down during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) points before a play during the No. 2 Ohio State (7-0)-Iowa (3-4) game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State graduate fullback Mitch Rossi (34) finds the end zone in No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi (34) runs towards the end zone for a touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer signs a jersey during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor
The tug-of-war between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State quickly turned in the Buckeyes’ favor in the second half as third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 54-10 win.
In their first meeting against Iowa since being upset on the road in 2017, the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) extended their win streak to seven games behind 227 yards in the second half.
Ohio State forced Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to make six turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumbles.
Graduate safety Tanner McCalister intercepted Hawkeyes senior quarterback Spencer Petras on the first offensive play of the game, setting up a 46-yard field goal for graduate kicker Noah Ruggles.
On Ohio State’s next possession, Hawkeyes senior defensive end Joe Evans strip-sacked third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and returned the ball for an 11-yard touchdown.
The Hawkeyes held a 7-3 lead, but points — and turnovers — came in droves.
Third-year running back Miyan Williams capped a 75-yard, 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown to give Ohio State a lead it never surrendered with 8:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming led all receivers with X yards, including a touchdown. Second-year wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. both hauled in a receiving score.
Ruggles tied his career high and made four field goals, including a 41-yarder.
Senior tight end Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes with X receiving yards, and Petras threw for X yards. Iowa held Ohio State to 133 yards of offense in the first half.
Harrison making the plays
Fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison tallied a career-high two tackles for loss and had his hand in a number of plays that forced negative yardage for Iowa.
With 6:40 left in the first quarter, Harrison wrapped around Petras and pried the football loose, allowing third-year safety Lathan Ransom to recover the loose ball.
Harrison also broke up a pass attempt midway through the second quarter, batting down a Petras throw from Iowa’s 3-yard line.
He finished with X tackles, a forced fumble, quarterback hurry, pass break-up and sack.
Smith-Njigba returns
Preseason All-American and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned to the field Saturday after missing the previous three games due to leg injury.
He started at slot receiver against Iowa, catching one pass for seven yards.
Up next
Ohio State will begin a two-game road trip next Saturday against Penn State. Kickoff is set for noon, and FOX will broadcast.
