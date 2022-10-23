Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10

The Lantern
Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) runs onto the field during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3laS_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State third-year quarterback CJ Stroud (7) enters Ohio Stadium before No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKgkQ_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State head coach Ryan Day prepares to take the field prior to the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1mwX_0ij5hqQv00 Following an injury early in the season, Ohio State third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) suited up for No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5U1C_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State third-year Miyan Williams (3) celebrates in the end zone during the first touchdown of No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBqAy_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi (34) celebrates with his teammates after a successful touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALTvp_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State graduate kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks one of his four field goals during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9XNM_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State first-year Sonny Styles (20) tackles the Iowa ball carrier during the No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) on Saturday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKybh_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvFjS_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with teammate Julian Fleming (4) during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWnPJ_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State fans celebrate during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYulG_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VV1DK_0ij5hqQv00 The Ohio State defense lines up against Iowa during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHad3_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sits on the sidelines during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXn4X_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State red gloves and helmet shown prior to the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2hAC_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State fourth-year tight end Cade Stover (8) gestures to the crowd after an Ohio State first down during No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjnpH_0ij5hqQv00 Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) points before a play during the No. 2 Ohio State (7-0)-Iowa (3-4) game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onyuQ_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State graduate fullback Mitch Rossi (34) finds the end zone in No. 2 Ohio States (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZW9zX_0ij5hqQv00 Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi (34) runs towards the end zone for a touchdown during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TE6ch_0ij5hqQv00 Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer signs a jersey during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPLWb_0ij5hqQv00

The tug-of-war between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State quickly turned in the Buckeyes’ favor in the second half as third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 54-10 win.

In their first meeting against Iowa since being upset on the road in 2017, the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) extended their win streak to seven games behind 227 yards in the second half.

Ohio State forced Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to make six turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumbles.

Graduate safety Tanner McCalister intercepted Hawkeyes senior quarterback Spencer Petras on the first offensive play of the game, setting up a 46-yard field goal for graduate kicker Noah Ruggles.

On Ohio State’s next possession, Hawkeyes senior defensive end Joe Evans strip-sacked third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and returned the ball for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Hawkeyes held a 7-3 lead, but points — and turnovers — came in droves.

Third-year running back Miyan Williams capped a 75-yard, 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown to give Ohio State a lead it never surrendered with 8:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming led all receivers with X yards, including a touchdown. Second-year wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. both hauled in a receiving score.

Ruggles tied his career high and made four field goals, including a 41-yarder.

Senior tight end Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes with X receiving yards, and Petras threw for X yards. Iowa held Ohio State to 133 yards of offense in the first half.

Harrison making the plays

Fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison tallied a career-high two tackles for loss and had his hand in a number of plays that forced negative yardage for Iowa.

With 6:40 left in the first quarter, Harrison wrapped around Petras and pried the football loose, allowing third-year safety Lathan Ransom to recover the loose ball.

Harrison also broke up a pass attempt midway through the second quarter, batting down a Petras throw from Iowa’s 3-yard line.

He finished with X tackles, a forced fumble, quarterback hurry, pass break-up and sack.

Smith-Njigba returns

Preseason All-American and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned to the field Saturday after missing the previous three games due to leg injury.

He started at slot receiver against Iowa, catching one pass for seven yards.

Up next

Ohio State will begin a two-game road trip next Saturday against Penn State. Kickoff is set for noon, and FOX will broadcast.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2341 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: New players look into forge new identity

Ohio State redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing is one of the few players on the Ohio State men’s basketball team who has suited up for the Buckeyes prior to this season’s tipoff. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
New York City, NY

From Elton John to Harry Styles: Is history repeating itself?

Harry Styles performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022, in New York City. Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images via TNS. Aesthetics from the ‘70s and ‘80s have become fashion and music staples again in the modern era, and the effect of nostalgic fashion is frequent with celebrities as well.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for Buckeyes

With the help of a strong support system and a positive attitude, Ohio State redshirt junior guard Madison Greene (0) has overcome adversity and found strength on the other side. Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for Sensabaugh

Brice Sensabaugh is a 2022 recruit looking to make an impact this season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Playing for the men’s basketball team at Ohio State is a milestone freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh longed to achieve.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Men on Boats’ highlights underrepresented voices, reframes history in upcoming production

Carlie Shearer as William Dunn, Eva Scherrer as John Wesley Powell, Hailee Franklin as Seneca Howland, Susan Kim as O.G. Howland in The Ohio State University Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts’ production of Men on Boats. Credit: J. Briggs Cormier.

Read full story

Ohio State traffic engineer invited to join expert panel for safer crosswalk distance guidelines

Ohio State students may see safer crosswalks after a traffic engineer was invited to join a panel dedicated to researching guidelines for crosswalks. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Retracing Dahmer: understanding Jeffrey Dahmer’s life at Ohio State

Jeffery Dahmer attended Ohio State for the fall quarter of 1978. Via TNS. When people think of Jeffrey Dahmer, they think of his murders. Yet, this infamous serial killer has a story — part of it includes his time at Ohio State drinking alone and scrounging up money by donating plasma.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and story

Nathalia’s tree inside of TENSPACE with several of the 30,000 beanies hanging from it. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. TENSPACE, a revolving business that hosts online brands for two-month activation periods and located at 930 N. High St., is hosting Love Your Melon until Dec. 23, with proceeds from beanie purchases going toward pediatric cancer research.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 Ohio State capped of its senior night with a 2-1 win over Michigan State in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team came up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State in its final home match of the regular season Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story

Season review: ‘House of the Dragon’ serves as a pleasant surprise in audiences’ return to Westeros

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy in “House of The Dragon.” Credit: Warner Media/HBO via TNS. After the tumultuous finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” aired to much dismay from audiences and critics just over three years ago, many moved on from the world and lore of George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Read full story

Beyond the pantry: New Buckeye Food Alliance cooking classes teach kitchen skills

Six new classes offered by Buckeye Food Alliance teach knife skills, proper sanitation and healthy meal preparation. Courtesy: Cameron Carothers. Through its series of six cooking and food safety classes — all free of charge — to Ohio State students, the Buckeye Food Alliance aims to educate students about healthy meals and eating habits they can replicate themselves.

Read full story
Ohio State

Student workers react to initial rejection of proposed minimum wage amendment to Ohio Constitution

Alanna Strickland, a third-year in international studies working as an administrative assistant in Hale Hall, said she works two jobs to pay for current necessities. Credit: Jasmyne Smith | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting Michigan

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball (13-5) team will take on Michigan (13-7) Wednesday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For The Lantern. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team hosts rival Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center in the final match of a four-game homestand.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to play Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup against Michigan State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns for its final home match of the regular season Tuesday against Michigan State.

Read full story

Four more Ohio State Greek Life chapters put on suspension or on disciplinary probation

Delta Tau Delta fraternity, commonly known as Delt, was placed on deferred revocation and probation until Dec. 17, 2023. Phi Kappa Tau, FarmHouse and Kappa Alpha Theta were also placed on probation or suspended. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman season

Ohio State freshman forward Stephen Halliday (19) is Ohio State’s leader in points thus far into the season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Freshman forward Stephen Halliday’s “welcome to college hockey” moment came promptly.

Read full story
New York City, NY

‘Midnights’ reaffirms Taylor Swift’s icon status, proves she is a ‘Mastermind’

Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” New York premiere on Nov. 12, 2021, in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris via TNS. Fans, critics and even haters met Taylor Swift at midnight, and she did not disappoint.

Read full story

Ham4Progress visits campus, explains voting importance and process

Andy Morgan, Matt Caffrey, and third-year Joseph Lesser canvass just outside of Traditions at Scott to encourage voting participation from students. Credit: Emma Kolick | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costume

Costume Holiday House is a small business in Columbus offering an outlet for Ohio State students to think about their future costumes. Credit: Pearl Carey | Lantern Reporter. With Halloween less than a week away, scrambling for a last-minute iconic costume can create more stress than excitement.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State field hockey team celebrates during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team picked up another weekend sweep on the road after beating both Indiana Friday and Bellarmine Sunday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy