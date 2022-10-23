Duluth, MN

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematch

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U18no_0iixMjj900
The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

In a highly anticipated national championship rematch, the No. 1 Buckeyes defeated No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime.

Junior forward Jenna Buglioni scored the game-winning goal with 59 seconds remaining in overtime, and senior forward Jennifer Gardiner said with the stakes of a national championship rematch, she was pleased to see the Buckeyes play a complete game in all phases.

“We knew we were going to have an angry Duluth team coming in here,” Gardiner said. “That was just such a fun game to be a part of and I think it was our best game as a team by far.”

As the puck dropped, speed and physicality were on display from both teams in a highly contested, defensively-dominated first period.

Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele stepped up early with a save on the crease to stop the Bulldogs fast-paced forecheck.

A tripping call on graduate forward Paetyn Levis put the Buckeyes in the penalty box early, but Ohio State managed to kill off the penalty as Minnesota Duluth only managed one shot on goal.

The ensuing minutes of the opening period featured multiple checks and hits exchanged from both sides, each team ending the first with a pair of penalties and only three shots on goal each.

However, it took the Buckeyes under two minutes into the second period to tally their first goal of the night, as Buglioni’s deflection found the back of the net and trickled past Bulldogs graduate goaltender Emma Soderberg for the Buckeyes’ fifth power play goal of the year.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall said being able to rely on the power play has heavily contributed to the Buckeyes’ offensive success this season.

“When you’re going toe to toe with some of the best teams in the country, it’s often going to come down to special teams,” Muzerall said. “It’s so hard to score five-on-five, so hard to get shots five-on-five. We have all the players back from last year to make our power play unit the way we want it.”

The Buckeyes offense found multiple scoring chances early as they came out firing in the second period, with seven shots on goal in the first six minutes.

The second period saw a spark in offense for Minnesota State as well, as Bulldogs junior forward Clara Van Wieren came down the ice with a two on one opportunity, and kept the puck as she fired it past Thiele to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard and tie the game 1-1.

With 2:44 left in the second period, graduate forward Gabby Rosenthal won the draw and Gardiner’s one time shot following the faceoff soared past Soderberg to extend the Buckeyes’ lead 2-1.

Gardiner said Rosenthal’s success on the faceoffs has been a highlight of the season, and a direct contribution to her success.

“Gabby’s lights out in the faceoff circle,” Gardiner said. “I can pretty much assume every time it’s coming right on my stick, so it’s awesome to have her out there.”

Both teams found their grooves offensively for the remainder of the period, as the Buckeyes finished with 17 shots to the Bulldogs’ six.

With both teams battling closely in the third period, it was the Bulldogs who capitalized on graduate defenseman Maggie Flaherty’s goal as Minnesota Duluth evened the score at 2-2 with just 12 minutes remaining in regulation.

Despite scoring chances from both sides in the final minutes, neither team was able to pull away as the end of regulation came with a 2-2 tie.

As the five minute 3-on-3 overtime unfolded, goaltenders from both sides stood tall and continuously shut down chances from each offense.

A Bulldogs turnover eventually led to a Buglioni breakaway, which resulted in a game-winning overtime goal, as she fired the puck topshelf past Soderberg and queued the crowd’s eruption, putting the game away in similar fashion as last year’s national championship.

Muzerall said Buglioni’s goal is a testament to her ability to make a big play when everyone is watching.

“For her to stay composed, with all that loud and excitement and knowing the game is on the line, and that pressure to shoot the puck as hard and top shelf,” Muzerall said. “I give Jenna a lot of credit because that’s not us coaching that piece, that’s on her.”

The Buckeyes  host Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink.

