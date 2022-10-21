Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn State

The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to play Friday in a Big Ten matchup against Penn State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action in a Big Ten battle Friday versus Penn State.

In a week when junior midfielder Laurence Wootton was named a top-10 player in the country according to TopDrawerSoccer , the Buckeyes (8-1-4, 3-1-1 Big Ten) look to extend their winning streak to four matches after a 2-1 win against Northwestern Sunday. The reigning Big Ten champion Nittany Lions (5-4-3, 2-1-2 Big Ten), who will play their first match in a week, seek to remain in the top five of the conference after conceding a 4-2 match at Indiana Oct. 14.

Penn State has been ranked as high as No. 20 in the nation by United Soccer Coaches but is currently unranked. Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said he thinks the Nittany Lions are a top-20 team but doesn’t “get caught up too much with the number that’s beside the team.”

“We know they’re a very good team. We know they’re a top, top-tier team,” Maisonneuve said. “They’ve had a couple ties, but they’ve also had some big wins. I mean, I know they handled Michigan State. I mean, the Indiana game — Indiana played well. I thought Penn State played well as well.”

Maisonneuve said Penn State fields a strong team with several returning players, including graduate midfielder Seth Kuhn and junior forward Peter Mangione.

“[Kuhn’s] fantastic on a ball, one of the best passers in the country for sure,” Maisonneuve said. “Mangione, I mean, he was attacker of the year. And then [senior forward] Liam Butts up top — I mean, he’s got pace, he’s strong, he’s technical, and he can score goals. So, I mean, right off the gut, they’re very dangerous.”

Wootton, who scored a goal against Penn State a year ago, also said Kuhn and Butts are strong pieces for Penn State and are “leading that team now.”

“They’re a tight, organized unit,” Wootton said. “We’re going to have to be on our best game to break them down and hopefully keep this momentum going.”

Wootton was ranked the No. 9 player in the country in TopDrawerSoccer’s M en’s DI Midseason Top 100 list Wednesday. He said it was an honor, but the recognition reflects the team more than just himself.

“I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the players around me,” Wootton said. “Some results might have gone against us in the past, who knows where I would’ve ranked. So, very honored and very thankful for it. I do work hard, but that’s a team award as well, and they deserve it as much as I do.”

Wootton and the Buckeyes kick-off against the Nittany Lions at Jeffrey Field Friday at 7 p.m., streaming on BTN+.