Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa Friday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrqyc_0ih5KFOH00
The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team will take on Iowa Friday in Columbus. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team looks to extend its winning streak to eight when it hosts Iowa during its alumnae match at the Covelli Center Friday.

The Buckeyes (12-5, 8-1 Big Ten) have won their last seven games and have only dropped one set in the last four matches.

Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said Ohio State needs to keep up its service pressure to keep the streak alive.

“It comes down to serve and pass,” Oldenburg said. “If we can get them out of system, then they can’t rely on their middles as much.”

The Hawkeyes (7-13, 1-7 Big Ten) enter the match on a three-game losing streak all against top-15 opponents and have yet to take a game away from their home court.

Ohio State balances an offensive attack of outside hitters seniors Gabby Gonzales and Jenaisya Moore alongside junior Emily Londot, each averaging at least three kills a set.

The Buckeyes match up against an Iowa defense ranking 12th in the Big Ten for opponent kills, allowing 12.64 kills per set.

“They rely a lot especially on [middle hitter Amiya] Jones — on her scoring, her energy and her fire,” Oldenburg said. “She scored a bunch against us last time, but when she is swinging, we need to stop her.”

Jones, the Hawkeyes’ senior middle hitter, has 193 kills on the year. Sophomore outside hitter Michelle Urquhart sits in second on the team with 181 kills.

The Buckeyes have won 12-straight sets during this winning streak and aim to continue it.

Senior outside hitter Adria Powell, who collected a season-high 12 kills Wednesday, said good kills come from good passes.

“Looking back at the last time we played them, hitting sharp angles and utilizing the power tip to the donut [away from the blockers],” Powell said, “Try and get their off blockers involved more.”

Senior setter Mac Podraza enters the match leading the Big Ten in assists per set at 10.63, collecting 34 in her last match against Illinois.

Powell said Podraza has set up the Buckeyes for scoring opportunities in recent matches.

“I think Mac is putting up great balls for us, giving us space along the net,” Powell said. “Then we can terminate.”

The Buckeyes come into this match placed second in the Big Ten while Iowa finds itself in the cellar at last. Oldenburg said Ohio State expects the Hawkeyes to be hungry.

“It doesn’t matter what their record is,” Oldenburg said. “We have to be ready to play Friday night.”

Ohio State has its third out of four games during this homestand at the Covelli Center Friday at 7 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2334 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and story

Nathalia’s tree inside of TENSPACE with several of the 30,000 beanies hanging from it. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. TENSPACE, a revolving business that hosts online brands for two-month activation periods and located at 930 N. High St., is hosting Love Your Melon until Dec. 23, with proceeds from beanie purchases going toward pediatric cancer research.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 Ohio State capped of its senior night with a 2-1 win over Michigan State in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team came up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State in its final home match of the regular season Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story

Season review: ‘House of the Dragon’ serves as a pleasant surprise in audiences’ return to Westeros

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy in “House of The Dragon.” Credit: Warner Media/HBO via TNS. After the tumultuous finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” aired to much dismay from audiences and critics just over three years ago, many moved on from the world and lore of George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Read full story

Beyond the pantry: New Buckeye Food Alliance cooking classes teach kitchen skills

Six new classes offered by Buckeye Food Alliance teach knife skills, proper sanitation and healthy meal preparation. Courtesy: Cameron Carothers. Through its series of six cooking and food safety classes — all free of charge — to Ohio State students, the Buckeye Food Alliance aims to educate students about healthy meals and eating habits they can replicate themselves.

Read full story
Ohio State

Student workers react to initial rejection of proposed minimum wage amendment to Ohio Constitution

Alanna Strickland, a third-year in international studies working as an administrative assistant in Hale Hall, said she works two jobs to pay for current necessities. Credit: Jasmyne Smith | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting Michigan

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball (13-5) team will take on Michigan (13-7) Wednesday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For The Lantern. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team hosts rival Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center in the final match of a four-game homestand.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to play Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup against Michigan State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns for its final home match of the regular season Tuesday against Michigan State.

Read full story

Four more Ohio State Greek Life chapters put on suspension or on disciplinary probation

Delta Tau Delta fraternity, commonly known as Delt, was placed on deferred revocation and probation until Dec. 17, 2023. Phi Kappa Tau, FarmHouse and Kappa Alpha Theta were also placed on probation or suspended. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman season

Ohio State freshman forward Stephen Halliday (19) is Ohio State’s leader in points thus far into the season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Freshman forward Stephen Halliday’s “welcome to college hockey” moment came promptly.

Read full story
New York City, NY

‘Midnights’ reaffirms Taylor Swift’s icon status, proves she is a ‘Mastermind’

Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” New York premiere on Nov. 12, 2021, in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris via TNS. Fans, critics and even haters met Taylor Swift at midnight, and she did not disappoint.

Read full story

Ham4Progress visits campus, explains voting importance and process

Andy Morgan, Matt Caffrey, and third-year Joseph Lesser canvass just outside of Traditions at Scott to encourage voting participation from students. Credit: Emma Kolick | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costume

Costume Holiday House is a small business in Columbus offering an outlet for Ohio State students to think about their future costumes. Credit: Pearl Carey | Lantern Reporter. With Halloween less than a week away, scrambling for a last-minute iconic costume can create more stress than excitement.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State field hockey team celebrates during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team picked up another weekend sweep on the road after beating both Indiana Friday and Bellarmine Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0

Senior forward Emma Sears (19) dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Sunday. Northwestern won 2-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 17 Ohio State women’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Northwestern in its regular season finale Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa

Ohio State second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the No. 2 Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior defenseman Riley Brengman’s game-winning goal propelled the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 Saturday during the second game of the national championship rematch series at the OSU Ice Rink.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: McCalister leads dominant defensive performance in No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 rout of Iowa

Ohio State graduate safety Tanner McCalister (15) recorded two interceptions during No. 2 Ohio State’s (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against Iowa

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) lines up during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The first half Saturday challenged the top-scoring Buckeye offense in uncharacteristic ways during the 54-10 win over Iowa.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) runs onto the field during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eight

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Iowa 3-1 Friday in Columbus. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extends its winning streak to eight games after a 3-1 victory over Iowa Friday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy