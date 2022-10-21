Mike Flanagan combines horror and heart in ‘The Midnight Club’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315gp3_0ih5KDcp00
As some viewers pointed out on social media, Netflix used an “LGBTQ” tag to categorize its new true crime series, “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” Credit: Olivier Douliery via TNS

Mike Flanagan, the creator of hit series “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” has returned with a new chilling Netflix original.

“The Midnight Club” made its global debut Oct. 7, based on a 1994 novel by Christopher Pike. The world highly anticipated Flanagan’s new creation, excited to experience another eerie story coupled with a heartfelt central message.

The series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson), a high school senior diagnosed with terminal thyroid cancer. She takes up residency at Brightcliffe Hospice, an old mansion repurposed as a hospice center for teenagers. There, she meets and connects with a diverse group of adolescents, each suffering from a distinct terminal illness. They join The Midnight Club, a group that gathers in the library at the stroke of midnight to tell horror stories. The secret organization has existed for generations and serves to connect current patients to past ones. It requires a promise that when the angel of death comes for them, they will send a sign to the patients to let them know they are at peace.

The central plot commences when Ilonka uncovers evidence that a former Brightcliffe patient underwent a ritual that healed her of her illness. The patients’ desperation to save themselves and, more importantly, each other, results in an attempt to recreate the ritual, yielding catastrophic effects.

The series poses as a melting pot of various storytelling methods. The roughly 10-hour-long series is broken up into 10 episodes, alternating from individual patient horror stories to the healing ritual in real-time. The stories provide a look into the minds of each patient as they cope with their illnesses, while the ritual reveals their desperation to live.

In true Flanagan fashion, the series adequately provides an onslaught of frights. Its range offers both traditional ghastly scares and gruesome ceremonial practices. Just when it seemed Flanagan used every scare tactic in the book, he exceeded expectations, proven with a Guinness World Record for most scripted jump scares in a single episode; its premiere episode contains 21 throughout the episode.

“The Midnight Club” does a praise-worthy job highlighting the internal battles each teenager internally battles. For instance, Spencer (William Chris Sumpter), is a young man living with HIV/AIDS. Throughout the series, he wrestles with his sexuality in the eyes of the Church while hoping to gain the respect of his disapproving mother. Another character, Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota), fears his parents’ immigration papers will not be authorized in time to see him before he dies of glioblastoma — an aggressive, fast-growing brain tumor, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. The series demonstrates authenticity with the struggles teenagers with terminal illnesses experience as it dives into topics of depression, anxiety and spirituality.

While Flanagan excels at providing teenagers with these illnesses the dignity and representation they need, this emphasis leaves less space for the foundational timeline to be strengthened. The jumps between the short horror stories provide room for confusion, as the focus of the series seems to awkwardly shift as some timelines are broken up across several episodes. The lack of attention to the ritualistic investigation causes the finale to feel unsatisfying and leaves stones left unturned. While Flanagan’s motive for these segments is clear, their practicality presents chronological flaws.

Despite its achronological structure, the uniqueness of the series lies in its ability to strike the audience’s heart. The varying stories reveal the aspirations and fears of the patients. “The Midnight Club” operates through teenage rationality, emphasizing the intention to display the patients living and dying on their own terms. The script allows each character to be completely vulnerable on screen and share their innermost thoughts with the audience, which provides viewers an inkling of the impact of a terminal illness on a teenager’s spirit as well as their determination to push their bodies to stay alive.

Flanagan has proven time and time again that he is an expert on human fears and grief. However, this series seemed to over-prioritize the individual stories of the club members and paid little attention to the overarching plotlines. Nevertheless, it is a series that will touch a person’s heart while bringing awareness to a courageous group of individuals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2334 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and story

Nathalia’s tree inside of TENSPACE with several of the 30,000 beanies hanging from it. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter. TENSPACE, a revolving business that hosts online brands for two-month activation periods and located at 930 N. High St., is hosting Love Your Melon until Dec. 23, with proceeds from beanie purchases going toward pediatric cancer research.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten Tournament

No. 13 Ohio State capped of its senior night with a 2-1 win over Michigan State in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team came up with a 2-1 victory over Michigan State in its final home match of the regular season Tuesday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story

Season review: ‘House of the Dragon’ serves as a pleasant surprise in audiences’ return to Westeros

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy in “House of The Dragon.” Credit: Warner Media/HBO via TNS. After the tumultuous finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” aired to much dismay from audiences and critics just over three years ago, many moved on from the world and lore of George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Read full story

Beyond the pantry: New Buckeye Food Alliance cooking classes teach kitchen skills

Six new classes offered by Buckeye Food Alliance teach knife skills, proper sanitation and healthy meal preparation. Courtesy: Cameron Carothers. Through its series of six cooking and food safety classes — all free of charge — to Ohio State students, the Buckeye Food Alliance aims to educate students about healthy meals and eating habits they can replicate themselves.

Read full story
Ohio State

Student workers react to initial rejection of proposed minimum wage amendment to Ohio Constitution

Alanna Strickland, a third-year in international studies working as an administrative assistant in Hale Hall, said she works two jobs to pay for current necessities. Credit: Jasmyne Smith | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting Michigan

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball (13-5) team will take on Michigan (13-7) Wednesday in Columbus. Credit: Amanda Bovenzi | For The Lantern. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team hosts rival Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center in the final match of a four-game homestand.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night

The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to play Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup against Michigan State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns for its final home match of the regular season Tuesday against Michigan State.

Read full story

Four more Ohio State Greek Life chapters put on suspension or on disciplinary probation

Delta Tau Delta fraternity, commonly known as Delt, was placed on deferred revocation and probation until Dec. 17, 2023. Phi Kappa Tau, FarmHouse and Kappa Alpha Theta were also placed on probation or suspended. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman season

Ohio State freshman forward Stephen Halliday (19) is Ohio State’s leader in points thus far into the season. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Freshman forward Stephen Halliday’s “welcome to college hockey” moment came promptly.

Read full story
New York City, NY

‘Midnights’ reaffirms Taylor Swift’s icon status, proves she is a ‘Mastermind’

Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” New York premiere on Nov. 12, 2021, in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris via TNS. Fans, critics and even haters met Taylor Swift at midnight, and she did not disappoint.

Read full story

Ham4Progress visits campus, explains voting importance and process

Andy Morgan, Matt Caffrey, and third-year Joseph Lesser canvass just outside of Traditions at Scott to encourage voting participation from students. Credit: Emma Kolick | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costume

Costume Holiday House is a small business in Columbus offering an outlet for Ohio State students to think about their future costumes. Credit: Pearl Carey | Lantern Reporter. With Halloween less than a week away, scrambling for a last-minute iconic costume can create more stress than excitement.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten Tournament

The Ohio State field hockey team celebrates during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team picked up another weekend sweep on the road after beating both Indiana Friday and Bellarmine Sunday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0

Senior forward Emma Sears (19) dribbles the ball during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Sunday. Northwestern won 2-0. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. The No. 17 Ohio State women’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Northwestern in its regular season finale Sunday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over Iowa

Ohio State second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the No. 2 Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State notches sweep, defeats No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Junior defenseman Riley Brengman’s game-winning goal propelled the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 Saturday during the second game of the national championship rematch series at the OSU Ice Rink.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: McCalister leads dominant defensive performance in No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 rout of Iowa

Ohio State graduate safety Tanner McCalister (15) recorded two interceptions during No. 2 Ohio State’s (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against Iowa

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) lines up during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The first half Saturday challenged the top-scoring Buckeye offense in uncharacteristic ways during the 54-10 win over Iowa.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) runs onto the field during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eight

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Iowa 3-1 Friday in Columbus. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extends its winning streak to eight games after a 3-1 victory over Iowa Friday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy