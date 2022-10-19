Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman Sleep

Sandman Sleep is a family owned business in Columbus that offers a variety of mattress options. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern reporter

For college students looking to buy their first bed away from home, Sandman Sleep provides a variety of options, making online brands accessible.

Sandman Sleep, located at 44 N. High St., opened in April, and its co-owner of Kendra Hanschu said the store has a showroom of over 10 mattresses that include popular online brands not found at a typical mattress store — such as Wink, Helix, Puffy, Avocado, Brentwood, Magniflex, Birch and Brooklyn Bedding.

As a family-owned business, Hanschu said her family wants to educate customers on sleep and the kinds of mattresses available for purchase.

“We want to show them the different options that they have and again, make them comfortable,” Hanschu said. “Hopefully, they’re a returning customer telling their friends and everything.”

Hanschu said her family has been in Columbus her entire life and in the mattress business for about 10 years. She said after holding fundraisers with the Chicago Sandman Sleep, they decided to bring it to Columbus.

At the foot of some mattresses, there are remotes customers can use to explore available features.

“The remotes are adjustable bases,” Hanschu said. “Raise up your legs — raise up your head in, like, your neck area. There are some that massage, there’s the zero gravity that we always tell our clients to try, too.”

Andrew Kanouse, a floor salesman at Sandman Sleep, said Sandman Sleep offers pillow options from Malouf, which has scented pillows as well as regular pillows.

Kanouse said if people know what they want in a mattress, it’s helpful for him, so he can direct customers to specific brands that may fit their needs. Sandman Sleep provides a calm, no-pressure shopping experience, he said.

“We just give people their space,” Kanouse said. “We let them do it. We’re just here for any questions.”

Kanouse said the business’s relaxed style allows customers to make several trips before deciding on a mattress.

“We’re more like, ‘If you want to come back, you’re welcome to come back,’” Kanouse said. “We had some people come back, like, four or five times, try different mattresses and then finally buy. So, that’s a good thing.”

Hanschu said once a customer makes a purchase, the mattress will be shipped directly to his or her home within seven to 10 business days.

“As soon as one’s ordered, they start manufacturing it,” Hanschu said. “It’s also nice that it’s not a bed that’s just been sitting in a box for months, and it’s like someone finally wanted to buy it.”

Hanschu said each brand offers different home trials, varying from 120 days to an entire year, though it is suggested to try beds for at least 30 days.

For updates, Sandman Sleep can be found on Facebook, Instagram or directly on its website.