Men’s Soccer: Trejo brings passion, professional experience to Ohio State

Ohio State junior defender Owen Sullivan (4) and freshman goalkeeper Max Trejo (28) combine on the save during No. 23 Ohio State’s 2-1 win over No. 15 Indiana on Sept. 18. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Max Trejo had big shoes to fill early in the season.

After redshirt senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, who was named back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13 , missed time due to a quad injury in the middle of September, Trejo stepped in and recorded three saves in his four games — including three against ranked teams — for the Buckeyes. Trejo recorded two shutouts in one win, two draws and one loss.

Trejo said he felt himself become more focused and knew he had to work hard with McLaughlin out.

“I had to step up for the guys,” Trejo said. “At the start of the season, we were really cruising along, and I knew I needed to fill a big role, especially with Keagan out, and I just really just focused into the spot. I was working really hard over the summer, and I just took the opportunity with both hands, and I just kept it with me.”

The native of Mexico City said he didn’t find it very difficult to adjust to life in the U.S. but found its culture different. He said everything is “so compact back in Mexico,” and it’s “a different world over there.”

Trejo said he migrated from Mexico to Miami and then moved to Lawrence, Kansas, to play for Sporting Kansas City II, the MLS Next affiliate of Sporting Kansas City. Trejo played for Sporting KC from 2016-20 and said he saw himself improving every day.

“I found out about Sporting KC Academy, and I reached out, got a tryout with them, and I guess you could say the rest is history,” Trejo said. “It’s been going well and for coming to Ohio State, I looked at the resources they had here, I looked at the players, the coaching staff, all super nice, super nice guys. And I realized this would be the best place to develop myself as a player and also get my degree here.”

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said after a 3-2 win against Northern Kentucky Oct. 5, he recognized Trejo’s professionalism when recruiting him in Kansas City.

“We saw him at Kansas City, and we knew what he was all about,” Maisonneuve said. “Great shot stopper and just has a really mature and professional manner about him. I mean, you saw how he stepped in and just filled in Keagan’s shoes, and then you know, just the way he presents himself and he holds himself.”

McLaughlin said Trejo’s hard work was showcased in a 2-1 win against Indiana Sept. 18 in his second start.

“He brings it every day,” McLaughlin said. “He’s got an edge, which, like I said, he brings it every day to training and it keeps me sharp. And all I’ll say is the Ohio State goalkeeping unit is in good hands for the future.”

Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton, a native of Stoke-on-Trent, England, said Trejo is a social butterfly and settles in wherever he goes.

“He’s not too shy, so for me, he seems very settled in,” Wootton said. “We share the house now and live together, and yeah, he’s a really good lad. It seems like he’s enjoying himself settling in. It is tough moving away from home, but I think he genuinely is enjoying that, the freedom.”

Trejo said he knows you need to have good teammates to be supportive but also push you to your best.

“They always want to push you no matter what,” Trejo said. “You drop a ball, they’ll tell you to keep going. They won’t ever bring you down. We always just want the best for ourselves in our teammates, even though we’re competing for one spot. At the end of the day, whoever gets it deserves it, and all you can do is just praise them and tell them they’re doing a good job.”

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

