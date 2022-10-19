New innovation hub to bring agricultural development to Ohio State

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utJCX_0ieFeAB600
In collaboration with Nationwide, Ohio State has announced plans to create AgTech Innovation Hub. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | For The Lantern

Ohio State and Nationwide Insurance announced their new collaboration to create an AgTech Innovation Hub Sept. 20.

According to a news release , Nationwide’s Offices of Innovation and Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences will implement the Hub, with Nationwide pledging $2 million in initial funding. The Hub will foster innovations in agriculture while better understanding and limiting climate risk, according to the release.

Cathann A. Kress, vice president for Agricultural Administration and dean of the CFAES, said in an email the Hub will not be a building, but a collaboration that between faculty and students. Kress said the Hub is a new opportunity for students and staff to address changes in agricultural technology, and its programs will include numerous companies and industries.

“Programs in scope may include early-stage entrepreneurs, established companies or producers developing new or value-added products or manufacturing processes, collaborations across institutions or industries, or those seeking new solutions to supply chain or other challenges in the food and agricultural ecosystems,” Kress said.

Devin Fuhrman, chief agriculture and sponsor relations officer at Nationwide, said in an email the hub will need to work quickly in order to keep up with the constant evolution of agricultural technology.

“The ag industry is continuously evolving, and it will be critical to drive research and solutions that meet the dynamic nature of agriculture and technology needs,” Fuhrman said. “Nationwide is committed to finding solutions affecting the agricultural community, and we think we can make a difference by funding research that is unique to this community.”

Fuhrman said the AgTech Innovation Hub may also expose students to unique job opportunities.

Kress said these career opportunities will be in a variety of fields — including “artificial intelligence, computer science and automation.”

Fuhrman said Nationwide has partnered with the Ohio State community for nearly 90 years and chose the university for this collaboration because of its passion for innovation.

“As we thought about who we wanted to partner with on this endeavor, Ohio State was a natural fit,” Fuhrman said. “Both of our institutions have deep roots in agriculture, and are passionate about innovation, developing the next generation of leaders, and supporting the agricultural community through programs such as 4-H and FFA.”

Activity at the Hub is expected to kick off in late November, Mike Wiseman, senior director of Ohio State’s Corporate Partnerships, said.

