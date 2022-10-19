Columbus, OH

The ‘Beautiful Garbage’ Fashion Show renews excitement in sustainable fashion

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hvs7I_0icrI08z00
Six Columbus designers were featured at a fashion show on Oct. 10 for the chance to win $100 Easton gift cards. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts & Life Producer

The Beautiful Garbage Fashion Show and Competition proved that one’s trash really can become another’s treasure.

The fashion show, which took place Oct. 10, featured looks from six designers in downtown Columbus at Gravity Apartments. Sponsored by Nurtur Salon and Aveda School, each design team was provided one model and hairstylist for the chance to win $100 Easton Town Center gift cards. Each designer had to create looks made out of recycled material but had creative freedom in terms of theme.

Designers included Maris Equi, Encinas Designs, House of Mecca, Sage and Walnut, Designer Dream Collection and Kim Ross. The intention of the event was to move toward a sustainable and environmentally-conscious Columbus fashion community. Both Kim Ross and Maris Equi won the event.

The fashion industry is responsible for 92 trillion tons of waste per year, according to The Fashion Revolution Foundation, and it’s become vital for fashion hubs like Columbus to focus their efforts on sustainability.

Anjali Phougat, owner of the fashion house Designer Dream Collection, which is inspired by luxury Indian jewelry and clothing, is among the many designers who created looks for Beautiful Garbage to foster sustainability in fashion.

“I really like to use recycled fabric,” Phougat said. “That’s something that I always go back to because there’s a lot of fashion pollution.”

Phougat reimagined sustainability by creating a gown out of garbage bags, foil and magazines. Though some may struggle to conceive of fashion without waste, Phougat said it’s not too difficult to use what you have.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money,” Phougat said. “You don’t need to break the bank.”

Phougat said the dress she designed featured folding fans made from magazines serving as a train, as well as a crown reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty meant to evoke the emotion of joy.

“It was a vision of my 10-year-old daughter,” Phougat said. “Her name is Arna Phougat. She co-designed multiple outfits with me at New York Fashion Week. It was her vision because if you want to be a designer, couture you can create with anything.”

Along with the joy sparked by her daughter in the creation of the gown and her participation in the sustainable show, Phougat said Fashion Week Columbus offers unique opportunities to Columbus.

“This is my first time at Columbus Fashion Week, but I have designed outfits for Cannes Film Festival, New York Fashion Week, getting ready for Paris Fashion Week as well,” Phougat said. “First time, and to be honest, it’s mind-blowing.”

Ohio State students can partake in the sustainable excitement as well, Katie Liepelt, who has experienced multiple Columbus Fashion Weeks, said.

“I initially got started with Fashion Week Columbus in 2017 as an assistant makeup artist, and I fell in love with the behind-the-scenes of fashion week, and I wanted to get more involved,” Liepelt, third-year in strategic communications with a minor in retail studies, said.

Liepelt said Ohio State stood out to her in terms of her fashion interests because of the location and Columbus’s fashion retailing rankings.

“It is a fashion hub and is an amazing networking event,” Liepelt said. “I have met so, so many amazing people through Fashion Week Columbus. I’ve gotten amazing internships through Fashion Week Columbus, and it has just been an amazing experience overall.”

Ohio State Fashion students can get involved in future events by visiting the Fashion Week Columbus website.

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2325 followers

