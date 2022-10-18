Student workers react to Ohio’s minimum wage increase

The minimum wage in the state of Ohio is set to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees Jan. 1, 2023. Credit: Emma Kolick | Lantern Reporter

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees Jan. 1, 2023, in alignment with Ohio’s Constitution and inflation rates .

The 80-cent increase marks the most significant hike in Ohio’s minimum wage in over 15 years , offering financial advantages for workers across the state. Among those impacted, Ohio State student workers react to the increase, hoping a higher pay can help alleviate the financial stress associated with the increase in the cost of attendance and housing .

“I believe student workers should receive a higher pay,” Nora Dimitrov, a first-year in finance who works at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center, said. “Everyone I’ve met through work is very hardworking and focused on their goals, they always do try hard to go above and beyond during work.”

Ohio’s current minimum wage is $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees, and in a previous Lantern article , university spokesperson Chris Booker said the Ohio State employs about 15,000 students. The university increased its minimum wage to $9.30 Dec. 19, 2021, to match the state’s increase and took effect Jan. 1, Booker said.

Many student workers — including those employed in dining hall services — have advocated for increased wages, asking for a $15 minimum wage during the 2022 spring semester. Student employees, along with other student organizations, have protested on campus for an increase.

Dimitrov said the minimum wage increase will benefit all student workers on campus in the coming year.

“Rent, tuition and the cost of general living — especially around campus — continues to rise, and the pay hasn’t changed in so long,” Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov said her work hours are often challenging to balance with classes. She said she frequently returns to her residence around 1 a.m. after work, and her opening shifts begin as early as 5 a.m.

“I know many of my coworkers who have had to pick up another job just to cover their monthly cost of rent on top of trying to balance their schoolwork,” Dimitrov said. “The increase will definitely help take some burden off students.”

Yemesrach Oljira, a first-year in political science and an office assistant in Smith-Steeb Hall, said she took up multiple jobs to help her parents pay for tuition.

Oljira, who works a second job at Chipotle, said she works at least 30 hours per week on top of her schoolwork but neither job provides her enough income to cover Ohio State’s cost of attendance. She said the current and new minimum wage rates are still not enough for struggling students.

“I think students deserve more pay because they’re doing this work on top of handling schoolwork,” Oljira said. “These are people who are going to a college that’s $30,000 a year, and add more on top of that if you’re an out-of-state student.”

According to a recent study by Georgetown University, about 70 percent of college students hold a part- or full-time job.

Catherine Wu, a second-year in data analytics and employee at Berry Café, said some student positions in dining services recently saw a wage increase in the last year, which has helped. Dining Services announced a $12 minimum wage in April for all of its undergraduate student employees.

“Here at Berry, there was recently an increase for about $2, and now I’m making $12 an hour,” Wu said. “It was implemented near the end of last year, and I think that’s really helped me in paying for a number of items.”

Wu said she thinks the upcoming minimum wage change will assist students across the university who pay for rent, groceries and tuition.

“I think it would really help [student workers] and take a huge burden off their chest,” Wu said. “It would be easier to go through college and not have to worry as much about not being able to pay off basic amenities.”

Booker said in an email the university “offers competitive pay and benefits to retain and support our student employees.”

“We value their contributions to our campus life and land grant mission,” Booker said.