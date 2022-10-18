Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8ZQg_0icrHxjS00
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Redshirt freshman forward Kalen Etzler will get his first chance at in-game action for the Ohio State men’s basketball team this year — but he won’t be the first member of his family to don a Buckeye uniform.

Etzler’s uncle, Doug Etzler, played point guard for Ohio State from 1991-95, serving as a team captain in his senior season, where he averaged 16.3 points per game.

In addition to having an uncle who played for Ohio State, Kalen Etzler grew up surrounded by Buckeye fans, which he said made his college decision that much easier.

“Everyone growing up in Ohio wants to be a Buckeye,” Kalen Etzler said. “Just the home feeling of Ohio State and, you know, I wanted to be here more than any other school. The coaches were really good at making me feel like it was home.”

While Kalen and Doug Etzler saw one another at family gatherings throughout Kalen Etzler’s childhood, the two unfamiliar with one another on the basketball court, as Doug Etzler lived over 2 1/2 hours away, coaching basketball at Teays Valley High School in Ashville, Ohio.

Doug Etzler then became the head coach at Crestview High School in Convoy, Ohio, where he set the school’s all-time scoring record in 1991 and would have the chance to coach his nephew.

Kalen Etzler said the instruction he received from his uncle for his last two years in high school was pivotal in getting him to the Division I level.

“We had meetings often about what I need to do to prepare for the next level and what I need to do to ensure myself to get playing time,” Kalen Etzler said. “In practice, he implemented drills for me sometimes, and he always made sure that I was always working hard and it translated well to the next level, so I appreciate him for that.”

One of Doug Etzler’s main teaching points for Kalen Etzler came from his own experience playing on the big stage. Doug Etzler said “doing the little things exactly right all the time” is a key towards earning playing time.

Kalen Etzler’s devotion to improvement, Doug Etzler said, is proof that his uncle’s words stuck with him.

“When he comes home, he’s always in the gym,” Doug Etzler said. “He’s a relentless worker, I mean, he knows what he has to do to get better, and I think he does it to the best of his ability to make sure he’s doing a little bit towards those goals every single day.”

Much like Doug Etzler’s arrival at Crestview during Kalen Etzler’s junior year, another familiar face from the latter’s youth recently arrived at Ohio State this offseason.

Senior guard Tanner Holden, who transferred to Ohio State in April after three seasons at Wright State, knew Kalen Etzler long before he ever played for the Buckeyes. Holden played Amateur Athletic Union basketball with Kalen Etzler’s older brother, Javin Etzler, who currently plays for Miami (Ohio).

Holden said Kalen Etzler “has a lot of energy” that will bring a different dynamic to Ohio State this season.

“The tank never runs out, so he’s definitely a high-effort guy,” Holden said. “He can shoot the ball very well. He’s very versatile, he can jump out of the gym, so I think he brings a lot to the table, just overall. He does all the small little things that you need to win.”

In addition to his uncle and older brother, Kalen Etzler’s parents — Krista Dailey and Andy Etzler — played college basketball. Andy Etzler played at Ashland University, and Dailey played at both Ashland and Xavier.

Kalen Etzler said the experience of his relatives is an important resource to have during his college journey.

“If I ever need a phone call or something with someone, I can always trust my brother telling me how it is, or my uncle telling me how it is,” Kalen Etzler said. “I had a whole family of basketball players, and it’s easy to take their advice, and I know what they’re telling us is right.”

In addition to his family, the name on the front of Kalen Etzler’s jersey will always be an inspiration to him.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Kalen Etzler said. “I grew up wearing Ohio State across my shirt, and I’m going to keep doing it, hopefully, until the day I die.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2325 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: McCalister leads dominant defensive performance in No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 rout of Iowa

Ohio State graduate safety Tanner McCalister (15) recorded two interceptions during No. 2 Ohio State’s (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against Iowa

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) lines up during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The first half Saturday challenged the top-scoring Buckeye offense in uncharacteristic ways during the 54-10 win over Iowa.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) runs onto the field during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eight

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Iowa 3-1 Friday in Columbus. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extends its winning streak to eight games after a 3-1 victory over Iowa Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw Friday

The Ohio State men’s soccer team won 3-2 over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes traveled to State College and earned a 1-1 draw against Penn State at Jeffrey Field Friday.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematch

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly anticipated national championship rematch, the No. 1 Buckeyes defeated No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1

With a two-game road series over, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to then-No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over Bentley

No. 16 Ohio State will take on Bentley Friday night in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. One week after scoring only one goal in a weekend series against UConn, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team exploded for nine goals in its 9-2 victory over the Bentley Falcons Thursday at Value City Arena.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 Spartans

No. 17 Ohio State women’s soccer took on Michigan State Thursday in East Lansing. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Michigan State senior forward Lauren DeBeau scored the match’s lone goal as the No. 6 Spartans defeated No. 17 Ohio State 1-0 Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Lower Olentangy Trail to remain closed until January for Cannon Drive Relocation Project

The lower Olentangy Trail will be closed until January for the second phase of the Cannon Drive relocation project, shutting off a popular walking and biking path for students. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa Friday

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team will take on Iowa Friday in Columbus. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team looks to extend its winning streak to eight when it hosts Iowa during its alumnae match at the Covelli Center Friday.

Read full story

Mike Flanagan combines horror and heart in ‘The Midnight Club’

As some viewers pointed out on social media, Netflix used an “LGBTQ” tag to categorize its new true crime series, “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” Credit: Olivier Douliery via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against Iowa

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0) returns to action Saturday against Iowa (3-3) in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Old scars and revenge are on the Buckeyes’ minds this week.

Read full story
State College, PA

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn State

The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to play Friday in a Big Ten matchup against Penn State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action in a Big Ten battle Friday versus Penn State.

Read full story

Pumpkins Aglow celebrates 3rd year, featuring innovative attractions and spotlighting local community members

Pumpkins Aglow offers unique, hand-carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. Credit: Nicole Giannetta | Lantern Reporter. Greeted by vibrant colors, the aroma of local delicacies and the distant sound of music, Franklin Park Conservatory is bound to harvest your attention.

Read full story

Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu items

After a month of service, Barrio Tacos’ 16th location has used its convenient location to attract Ohio State students. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. Photo courtesy of Barrio Tacos provided by Columbus partner, Jason Beudert.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over Illinois

No. 6 Ohio State huddles after a point during the first set of its match against Illinois at the Covelli Center Wednesday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings make the North Market one of Columbus’ oldest gems

The North Market is located downtown near Ohio State’s campus and is constantly expanding in order to entertain students. Credit: Shelby Lum | Lantern File Photo. Whether it’s a busy football Saturday or a calm Sunday afternoon, the downtown North Market provides a sense of peace and uniqueness for Columbus to share.

Read full story
Ohio State

Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan speaks to College Democrats on partisan politics, government accountability

Democratic candidate for the state of Ohio, Tim Ryan, visited Ohio State on Oct. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. College Democrats at Ohio State invited U.S. Rep. and Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan to speak at the Ohio Union Wednesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State launches CAFE program for semiconductor research, collaborating with Intel and other Ohio universities

Yessica Jiminez takes part in materials engineering research in the materials institute facilities as an undergraduate student. Courtesy of Mike Huson. Amidst the construction of two new Intel computer chip factories in Ohio, the Institute for Materials Research at Ohio State is developing CAFE — the Center for Advanced Semiconductor Fabrication Research and Education — as a multi-institutional research program for the advancement of research in making semiconductors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy