Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State

Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Redshirt freshman forward Kalen Etzler will get his first chance at in-game action for the Ohio State men’s basketball team this year — but he won’t be the first member of his family to don a Buckeye uniform.

Etzler’s uncle, Doug Etzler, played point guard for Ohio State from 1991-95, serving as a team captain in his senior season, where he averaged 16.3 points per game.

In addition to having an uncle who played for Ohio State, Kalen Etzler grew up surrounded by Buckeye fans, which he said made his college decision that much easier.

“Everyone growing up in Ohio wants to be a Buckeye,” Kalen Etzler said. “Just the home feeling of Ohio State and, you know, I wanted to be here more than any other school. The coaches were really good at making me feel like it was home.”

While Kalen and Doug Etzler saw one another at family gatherings throughout Kalen Etzler’s childhood, the two unfamiliar with one another on the basketball court, as Doug Etzler lived over 2 1/2 hours away, coaching basketball at Teays Valley High School in Ashville, Ohio.

Doug Etzler then became the head coach at Crestview High School in Convoy, Ohio, where he set the school’s all-time scoring record in 1991 and would have the chance to coach his nephew.

Kalen Etzler said the instruction he received from his uncle for his last two years in high school was pivotal in getting him to the Division I level.

“We had meetings often about what I need to do to prepare for the next level and what I need to do to ensure myself to get playing time,” Kalen Etzler said. “In practice, he implemented drills for me sometimes, and he always made sure that I was always working hard and it translated well to the next level, so I appreciate him for that.”

One of Doug Etzler’s main teaching points for Kalen Etzler came from his own experience playing on the big stage. Doug Etzler said “doing the little things exactly right all the time” is a key towards earning playing time.

Kalen Etzler’s devotion to improvement, Doug Etzler said, is proof that his uncle’s words stuck with him.

“When he comes home, he’s always in the gym,” Doug Etzler said. “He’s a relentless worker, I mean, he knows what he has to do to get better, and I think he does it to the best of his ability to make sure he’s doing a little bit towards those goals every single day.”

Much like Doug Etzler’s arrival at Crestview during Kalen Etzler’s junior year, another familiar face from the latter’s youth recently arrived at Ohio State this offseason.

Senior guard Tanner Holden, who transferred to Ohio State in April after three seasons at Wright State, knew Kalen Etzler long before he ever played for the Buckeyes. Holden played Amateur Athletic Union basketball with Kalen Etzler’s older brother, Javin Etzler, who currently plays for Miami (Ohio).

Holden said Kalen Etzler “has a lot of energy” that will bring a different dynamic to Ohio State this season.

“The tank never runs out, so he’s definitely a high-effort guy,” Holden said. “He can shoot the ball very well. He’s very versatile, he can jump out of the gym, so I think he brings a lot to the table, just overall. He does all the small little things that you need to win.”

In addition to his uncle and older brother, Kalen Etzler’s parents — Krista Dailey and Andy Etzler — played college basketball. Andy Etzler played at Ashland University, and Dailey played at both Ashland and Xavier.

Kalen Etzler said the experience of his relatives is an important resource to have during his college journey.

“If I ever need a phone call or something with someone, I can always trust my brother telling me how it is, or my uncle telling me how it is,” Kalen Etzler said. “I had a whole family of basketball players, and it’s easy to take their advice, and I know what they’re telling us is right.”

In addition to his family, the name on the front of Kalen Etzler’s jersey will always be an inspiration to him.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Kalen Etzler said. “I grew up wearing Ohio State across my shirt, and I’m going to keep doing it, hopefully, until the day I die.”