Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State struggles offensively, ties and loses on road at No. 17 UConn

With a two-game road series over, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer undefeated after it tied and lost on the road to undefeated No. 17 UConn over the two-game weekend series.

The Buckeyes went to a shootout following a scoreless regulation Friday, then allowed a half-dozen goals in their 6-1 loss to the Huskies Sunday.

Friday

In game one of the weekend set Friday, the Buckeyes (4-1-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and the Huskies (5-0-1, 2-0-0 Hockey East) struggled offensively.

Despite having six power play opportunities, Ohio State was unable to score a goal in regulation. On the flip side, UConn was unable to score on two power plays.

After finishing scoreless in regulation, the Buckeyes and Huskies entered sudden death overtime in which both offenses were unable to generate enough offense to beat either goaltender during the five minutes.

After overtime, the teams played in a shootout in which junior forward Travis Treloar scored and sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobeš made all three saves.

For Ohio State, Dobeš stopped all 20 shots he faced, while Huskies sophomore goaltender Logan Terness stopped all 43 shots he faced and gave up one shootout goal.

Despite winning the shootout, the game was officially recorded as a tie, dropping the Buckeyes to 4-0-1.

Saturday

In game two, Ohio State fell 6-1 to UConn in a game that saw the Buckeyes struggle on all sides of the puck.

The Buckeyes’ lone goal was scored by senior forward Kamil Sadlocha. The Huskies saw contributions from five different players, including two goals from graduate forward Ty Amonte.

Dobeš struggled in net for the Buckeyes, allowing five goals on 27 shots with a .815 save percentage. Senior goaltender Ryan Snowden replaced Dobeš in the third period, allowing one goal on seven shots.

Goaltending for UConn was solid in game two, with freshman Arsenii Sergeev making 27 saves on 28 Ohio State shots, good for a .964 save percentage.

Despite the Buckeyes’ struggles over the weekend, their penalty kill once again was perfect, stopping all eight UConn power plays. The Buckeyes are now 21-for-22 on the penalty kill this season with two short-handed goals.

Ohio State’s campaign continues Thursday when it opens a home set with Bentley at Value City Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed on BTN+.