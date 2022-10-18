Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State struggles offensively, ties and loses on road at No. 17 UConn

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O4m0_0icrHvy000
With a two-game road series over, the No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer undefeated after it tied and lost on the road to undefeated No. 17 UConn over the two-game weekend series.

The Buckeyes went to a shootout following a scoreless regulation Friday, then allowed a half-dozen goals in their 6-1 loss to the Huskies Sunday.

Friday

In game one of the weekend set Friday, the Buckeyes (4-1-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and the Huskies (5-0-1, 2-0-0 Hockey East) struggled offensively.

Despite having six power play opportunities, Ohio State was unable to score a goal in regulation. On the flip side, UConn was unable to score on two power plays.

After finishing scoreless in regulation, the Buckeyes and Huskies entered sudden death overtime in which both offenses were unable to generate enough offense to beat either goaltender during the five minutes.

After overtime, the teams played in a shootout in which junior forward Travis Treloar scored and sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobeš made all three saves.

For Ohio State, Dobeš stopped all 20 shots he faced, while Huskies sophomore goaltender Logan Terness stopped all 43 shots he faced and gave up one shootout goal.

Despite winning the shootout, the game was officially recorded as a tie, dropping the Buckeyes to 4-0-1.

Saturday

In game two, Ohio State fell 6-1 to UConn in a game that saw the Buckeyes struggle on all sides of the puck.

The Buckeyes’ lone goal was scored by senior forward Kamil Sadlocha. The Huskies saw contributions from five different players, including two goals from graduate forward Ty Amonte.

Dobeš struggled in net for the Buckeyes, allowing five goals on 27 shots with a .815 save percentage. Senior goaltender Ryan Snowden replaced Dobeš in the third period, allowing one goal on seven shots.

Goaltending for UConn was solid in game two, with freshman Arsenii Sergeev making 27 saves on 28 Ohio State shots, good for a .964 save percentage.

Despite the Buckeyes’ struggles over the weekend, their penalty kill once again was perfect, stopping all eight UConn power plays. The Buckeyes are now 21-for-22 on the penalty kill this season with two short-handed goals.

Ohio State’s campaign continues Thursday when it opens a home set with Bentley at Value City Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed on BTN+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2325 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: McCalister leads dominant defensive performance in No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 rout of Iowa

Ohio State graduate safety Tanner McCalister (15) recorded two interceptions during No. 2 Ohio State’s (7-0) 54-10 win over Iowa (3-4) in Columbus on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against Iowa

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) lines up during the Ohio State-Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The first half Saturday challenged the top-scoring Buckeye offense in uncharacteristic ways during the 54-10 win over Iowa.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) runs onto the field during the No.2 Ohio State vs Iowa game Saturday. Ohio State won 54-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eight

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Iowa 3-1 Friday in Columbus. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extends its winning streak to eight games after a 3-1 victory over Iowa Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw Friday

The Ohio State men’s soccer team won 3-2 over Northern Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes traveled to State College and earned a 1-1 draw against Penn State at Jeffrey Field Friday.

Read full story
Duluth, MN

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematch

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team defeated St. Cloud State 5-2 in its home opener Oct. 7. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. In a highly anticipated national championship rematch, the No. 1 Buckeyes defeated No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1

With a two-game road series over, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s hockey team is no longer unbeaten after a tie and loss to then-No. 17 UConn. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over Bentley

No. 16 Ohio State will take on Bentley Friday night in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. One week after scoring only one goal in a weekend series against UConn, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team exploded for nine goals in its 9-2 victory over the Bentley Falcons Thursday at Value City Arena.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 Spartans

No. 17 Ohio State women’s soccer took on Michigan State Thursday in East Lansing. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Michigan State senior forward Lauren DeBeau scored the match’s lone goal as the No. 6 Spartans defeated No. 17 Ohio State 1-0 Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Lower Olentangy Trail to remain closed until January for Cannon Drive Relocation Project

The lower Olentangy Trail will be closed until January for the second phase of the Cannon Drive relocation project, shutting off a popular walking and biking path for students. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa Friday

The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team will take on Iowa Friday in Columbus. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team looks to extend its winning streak to eight when it hosts Iowa during its alumnae match at the Covelli Center Friday.

Read full story

Mike Flanagan combines horror and heart in ‘The Midnight Club’

As some viewers pointed out on social media, Netflix used an “LGBTQ” tag to categorize its new true crime series, “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” Credit: Olivier Douliery via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against Iowa

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0) returns to action Saturday against Iowa (3-3) in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Old scars and revenge are on the Buckeyes’ minds this week.

Read full story
State College, PA

Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn State

The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to play Friday in a Big Ten matchup against Penn State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 13 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action in a Big Ten battle Friday versus Penn State.

Read full story

Pumpkins Aglow celebrates 3rd year, featuring innovative attractions and spotlighting local community members

Pumpkins Aglow offers unique, hand-carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. Credit: Nicole Giannetta | Lantern Reporter. Greeted by vibrant colors, the aroma of local delicacies and the distant sound of music, Franklin Park Conservatory is bound to harvest your attention.

Read full story

Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu items

After a month of service, Barrio Tacos’ 16th location has used its convenient location to attract Ohio State students. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer. Photo courtesy of Barrio Tacos provided by Columbus partner, Jason Beudert.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over Illinois

No. 6 Ohio State huddles after a point during the first set of its match against Illinois at the Covelli Center Wednesday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings make the North Market one of Columbus’ oldest gems

The North Market is located downtown near Ohio State’s campus and is constantly expanding in order to entertain students. Credit: Shelby Lum | Lantern File Photo. Whether it’s a busy football Saturday or a calm Sunday afternoon, the downtown North Market provides a sense of peace and uniqueness for Columbus to share.

Read full story
Ohio State

Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan speaks to College Democrats on partisan politics, government accountability

Democratic candidate for the state of Ohio, Tim Ryan, visited Ohio State on Oct. 19. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. College Democrats at Ohio State invited U.S. Rep. and Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan to speak at the Ohio Union Wednesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State launches CAFE program for semiconductor research, collaborating with Intel and other Ohio universities

Yessica Jiminez takes part in materials engineering research in the materials institute facilities as an undergraduate student. Courtesy of Mike Huson. Amidst the construction of two new Intel computer chip factories in Ohio, the Institute for Materials Research at Ohio State is developing CAFE — the Center for Advanced Semiconductor Fabrication Research and Education — as a multi-institutional research program for the advancement of research in making semiconductors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy