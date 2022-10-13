Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against Maryland

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htcEM_0iWjMMdG00
The Ohio State women’s soccer team (8-2-3) will welcome Maryland Thursday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team looks to extend its unbeaten streak to six games when it hosts Maryland on Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes (8-2-3, 3-1-2 Big Ten) sit at fifth place in the Big Ten standings while the Terrapins (2-6-5, 1-5-0 Big Ten) enter Thursday’s contest in 12th place.

Ohio State and Maryland have four matches left in their respective regular seasons, with the Buckeyes looking to secure a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament to host a quarterfinal while Maryland looks to fight into one of the top-eight seeds.

The two Big Ten foes enter Thursday’s contest in opposite runs of form. In their previous five matches, the Buckeyes are 3-0-2 with a goal differential of plus-seven and the Terrapins are 0-5-0 with a goal differential of minus-nine.

Despite Maryland’s losing streak and place in the Big Ten standings, Ohio State head coach Lori Walker-Hock said the Buckeyes must respect the Terrapins.

“They’re super athletic,” Walker-Hock said. “They have a new coach. So, they are playing for her and trying to prove themselves to her. So, there’s a lot there that you have to be challenged with.”

Maryland’s head coach, Meghan Ryan Nemzer, took over the helm Dec. 10, 2021.

Walker-Hock said Nemzer’s team has an aspect of unpredictability to them.

“You don’t know exactly what shape they’re going to play out of,” Walker-Hock said. “You’ve got to be flexible and adjust to that. And they’re scoring in almost every game. So that has to be something that we respect and understand. And how we respond to that is super important.”

Offensively, the Terrapins are led by senior forward Alina Stahl and graduate forward Mikayla Dayes, who have posted four goals with two assists and two goals with two assists, respectively.

Madeline Smith, a senior goalkeeper,  started nine of Maryland’s 13 matches and has saved 32 shots while allowing 10 goals. Maryland graduate goalkeeper Emory Wegener has made nine saves and allowed seven goals in four games this season.

The Buckeyes are led on offense by senior forward Emma Sears, who’s scored six goals and three assists as well as junior midfielder Peyton McNamara, who’s posted five goals and one assist.

McNamara said the Buckeyes have a clear mindset entering the home stretch of the season, starting with a clash against Maryland.

“I think the key is always to just finish every game and give all we have,” McNamara said. “All the teams we have left are hardworking and talented. So, it’s up to us to play our best in every game and just finish them like we know how.”

Ohio State has a pair of goalkeepers that play regularly, graduate Kat Robinson and freshman Molly Pritchard.

Pritchard leads the team with 30 saves and allowed six goals in 12 matches while Robinson has stopped 21 shots and conceded four goals in 13 matches.

On Thursday, the Buckeyes look to start new win and shutout streaks, both of which were snapped by Nebraska Saturday. The game between Ohio State and Maryland will start at 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2268 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutout

Graduate Grace Kim focuses on the ball during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Sept. 30. Ohio State won 2-1. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 21 Ohio State field hockey team pulled off the upset, beating No. 5 Iowa 2-0 behind goals from senior midfielder Leanne Bough and senior forward Sarah Charley at Buckeye Varsity Field on Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink night

The No. 20 Ohio State women’s soccer team celebrates while facing Maryland Thursday night. Ohio State won 7-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A hat trick from sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich, two goals from senior forward Emma Sears and a goal from senior forward Kayla Fischer helped push No. 20 Ohio State past Maryland (2-7-5, 1-6-0 Big Ten) by a score of 7-0 Thursday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third time

Fans at a previous Taylor Party light up the room with their phones. Credit: Courtesy of Steve Soboslai. Founded in Pittsburgh, the Taylor Party — an event that travels across the country and allows Taylor Swift fans to come together and enjoy songs from her discography — will be held at Newport Music Hall Oct. 14 for its third time in Columbus.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given

Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
26 comments
Columbus, OH

Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State prepares for pivotal weekend against two top-5 Big Ten teams

The Ohio State field hockey team will host Iowa Friday and Northwestern Sunday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Ohio State looks to extend its four-game win streak this weekend and force its way into the Big Ten Tournament against two conference opponents.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConn

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team defeated Wisconsin 3-1 on Friday in Columbus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team continues its non-conference schedule when it travels to Hartford, Connecticut, this weekend for a top-25 battle of unbeatens against No. 17 UConn.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchup

Ohio State travelled to Minnesota Wednesday in a matchup against the Gophers. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to five games after traveling to No. 10 Minnesota and sweeping the match Wednesday.

Read full story

Women’s Ice Hockey: Maltais brings gold medal experience back to Ohio State

Graduate forward Emma Maltais (17) participated in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship — and she won gold medals at all three competitions. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendors

Food vendors in the Short North and University District may face new regulations including reduced operation times and set-up location restrictions. Credit: Beka Cagle | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Top 10 best albums to listen to this fall

“Clean” was released by Soccer Mommy in 2018 and is considered one of the best fall albums. Credit: Juliana Hilton | Lantern Reporter. If you’re anything like me, you probably have about 20 different Spotify playlists, each with its own bundle of songs tailored to a specific “feeling.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Ann Arbor on Tuesday in a matchup against Michigan. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. On a rainy night in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team traveled to Michigan and poured in the goals for a 3-1 win at University of Michigan Soccer Stadium Tuesday.

Read full story
Hillsboro, OH

Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prison

Tres Genco, a native of Hillsboro, Ohio, admitted to planning a mass shooting of women on campus. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. A 22-year-old Ohio man admitted to planning to commit a hate crime on Ohio State’s campus in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Chase Meola’s family file lawsuit against Phi Kappa Psi, Ohio State near anniversary of his death

Parents of Chase Meola, a fifth-year in marketing who was shot and killed in October 2020, are suing Phi Kappa Si in U.S. District Court. Credit: Courtesy of Ris Twigg. The family of an Ohio State student who was shot and killed outside a fraternity house party in October 2020 filed two separate lawsuits this week against the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and Ohio State, arguing they failed to take action to keep students safe.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Cross Country: ‘Having fun with it’: How Mason Vergote became head coach of Ohio State cross country

Despite never expecting to coach, Sara Mason Vergote, head coach of the Ohio State Cross Country Team, has found success with the Buckeyes. Credit: Ohio State Athletics Department.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 3 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s bye week press conference

Ohio State will look towards their bye week to address injury concerns and other potential areas of concern as they push into the back half of their season. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student organization looks to spread awareness of human trafficking to medical students and improve victim identification

With the goal of raising awareness to sex trafficking for medical students, In Safe Hands is a student organization that addresses stigmas and myths about sex trafficking victims for future medical students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State to house replica of the George Washington Carver Science Park at university airport

Ohio State will be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research after being selected by Voyager Space. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Voyager Space , an American science program based in Denver, has selected Ohio State to be the Earthside location of the inaugural science park devoted to space research.

Read full story

Ohio State establishes Tropical Medicine Research Center of Eastern Africa in collaboration with NIAID

Combating the spread of the parasitic disease leishmaniasis, Ohio State combined forces with researchers worldwide. Credit: Dr. Abhay Satoskar. Ohio State combined forces with international researchers to combat the spread of a parasitic disease through a virtual Tropical Medicine Research Center in East Africa, co-principal investigator Dr. Abhay Satoskar said.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experience

Junior Nathan Holty is a member of the Ohio State Men’s Swimming and Diving team as well as a member of the LGBTQIA+. Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics. For junior men’s swimmer Nathan Holty, the two most prominent pieces of his identity are being a swimmer and gay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy